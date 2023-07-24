Sports
England’s hubris early in the cricket’s greatest series proves costly
The popular sport of British Commonwealth cricket can be quite confusing for those unfamiliar with it.
So it might seem baffling that Australian fans – and probably their players – were giddy that play was almost impossible during the final two days of the crucial fourth Ashes Test due to Manchester’s infamous weather.
The tame result saw Australia hold on to the Ashes urn with a 2-1 lead over England ahead of the series final at The Oval.
It was an anticlimax to a pulsating series peppered with nail-biting endings.
But it ebbed as the excitement was confined to social media, where pundits suddenly turned into meteorologists when the forecasts went wrong.
England’s notorious weather, as many observers noted, paid off handsomely for Australian captain Pat Cummins – an outspoken climate advocate – as the visitors somewhat sheepishly celebrated their escape with the draw they needed, though they were completely outplayed at Old Trafford.

However, England have only themselves to blame after walking the tightrope after narrow losses in the first two Tests.
They won’t admit it publicly – it’s not ingrained in their ultra-positive style dubbed ‘Bazball’ – but England will regret their overconfident approach to kick off the series.
Entering cricket’s greatest series, where the focus was almost entirely on England’s quest to play essentially the sport’s version of bully ball, the home team seemingly drank their own bathwater and repeatedly let the initiative slip away in the first two Tests.
No more than captain Ben Stokes giving Australia a statement on the opening day of the series, which may have proven the difference in the result by two wickets.
England then doubled their approach at Lord’s and their kamikaze batting after Australian star spinner Nathan Lyon limped off injured produced another disastrous result.
Since the uproar over wicketkeeper Alex Carey’s controversial sacking of Jonny Bairstow, England have seemingly refocused and cleverly kept some rein.
They played at a much better pace and found the opportune moments to be ultra-aggressive – such as their preconceived plans to eliminate bowlers early in their period.
It seemed like a calculated plan, unlike their manic start to the series, where a disciplined and experienced Australian team made them look rather foolish.
Aided by the inclusions of speedster Mark Wood and seam bowler Chris Woakes, England had finally imposed their will on a jaded Australia who had played five Tests in six weeks.
Manchester weather and the resolute batting of Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh during the short game on day four halted England’s attack. Now all they can do is repeat their performance from four years ago, when England saved a 2-2 draw by winning the Fifth Test.
Aside from all the jingoism between these arch-rivals, amplified by Carey’s sacking sparking culture wars between the countries, it’s certainly a letdown that this memorable series won’t have a definitive Test decider – one winner takes all shootout.
Cricket in the UK can often feel almost niche, falling far behind the behemoth of football, but this was a golden opportunity for the sport to take center stage this week.
Like the conclusion of the fourth test, there is a sense of what could have been. The dull ending in Manchester meant that this series can no longer be combined with the 2005 epic – the biggest test cricket match of this generation.
But there’s still plenty to play for as Australia look to win a series in the UK for the first time in 22 years, while England look to strengthen their cricket brand.
With the fifth Test starting on Thursday, England will need to wake up quickly as a 3-1 defeat will not sit well.
No matter how entertaining their style of play is.
