4 star LB Kyngstonn Williams-Asa is committed to Notre Dame Football





On Sunday, California linebacker Kyngstonn William-Asa gave his public commitment to Notre Dame Football and its recruiting class for 2024. KVA chose the Irishman over his two other finalists ohio state Buckeyes and USC Trojans, but had offers from all over the country. Some of the more significant offerings came from the Alabama crimson tide, Georgian bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines, Texas LonghornsAnd LSU Tigers. From Op3: Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa in Bellflower, California St. John Bosco played on one of the most star-studded defenses in all of high school football in 2022. Still, it was Viliamu-Asa who walked away with top postseason honors on a defense full of five- and four-star recruits. Viliamu-Asa was named the Southern Section’s All-CIF Defensive Player of the Year as a junior. He earned the recognition after making great game after great game, including against arch-rival Santa Ana Mater Dei. In a postseason game of California football juggernauts, Viliamu-Asa led the Broncos with 7.5 tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks. He also had an important fumble recovery in the Open Division state title match against Serra. Viliamu-Asa finished 2022 with 111 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, two fumbles, and one interception. He missed the 2021 season due to an ACL injury that occurred during Bosco’s final spring game of the 2021 COVID-19 catch-up season. From 247: One of the most versatile linebackers in the country. He’s an inside backer, but a rare every down player who can move around and play multiple spots in a defense. He can run fast, flash off the edge and is very smooth in coverage for a 6-3, 230 pound athlete. He was the state’s top contender as a freshman, but tore his ACL in the last game of the season and missed his entire sophomore year. He’s a huge hitter and built a game for pads, but we saw him locking receivers and tight ends in coverage during 7v7 play. He is also a smart boy, very instinctive and plays with a non-stop engine. He is a tough guy and has a nice advantage in his game. KVA is the 22nd entry into the 2024 Notre Dame recruiting class and the second from the state of California. This is an elite addition for Notre Dame as KVA is now the third highest recruit in the class and the highest ranked defensive player. Notre Dame has now jumped the USC Trojans and Tennessee Volunteers for 7th spot in 247s Team Composite Rankings. Notre Dame Football Commitments 2024 (22) POSITION PLAYER STANDS HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE op3 On3 consensus CONNECTION DATE POSITION PLAYER STANDS HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE op3 On3 consensus CONNECTION DATE QB CJ Carr MI 6’3″ 195 06/09/22 THE Jack Larsen NC 6’3″ 212 24-06-22 WR Cam Williams IL 6’2″ 175 29-06-22 OT Peter Jones FATHER 6’5″ 290 07/07/22 CB Karson Hobbs OH 6’1″ 180 11/09/22 RB Aneyas Williams MO 5’10” 195 12-26-22 CB Leonard Moore TX 6’2″ 180 02/04/23 OL Anthony Knapp GA 6’4″ 265 3/29/23 EDGE Cole Mullins GA 6’4″ 240 4/22/23 EDGE Bryce young NC 6’6″ 245 4-29-23 S Kennedy Urlacher THE 6’0″ 190 05/01/23 WR Micah Gilbert NC 6’3″ 205 05/02/23 LB Teddy Rezac NO 6’4″ 200 05/12/23 LB Bodie Kahoun VA 6’3″ 215 15-05-23 EDGE Logan Thomas TX 6’3″ 210 5/24/23 DT Sean Sevillano FL 6’2″ 315 02/06/23 RB Kendren Young TX 5’11” 225 06/05/23 OL Styles Prescod IN 6’5″ 270 06/06/23 S Taebron Bennie Powell OH 6’1″ 180 21-06-23 S Brauntae Johnson IN 6’3″ 175 24-06-23 WR Logan solder CA 5’11” 185 21-07-23 LB Kyngstonn William-Asa CA 6’2″ 235 23-07-23 Technically, the Irish can bring back Jack Kiser, JD Bertrand and Marist Liufau in 2024 due to the additional COVID year. KVA will not be asked to play right away in this situation, but could be someone who can become a key defensive player in his sophomore year. 2024 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart Position / Year freshman sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th year Position / Year freshman sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th year Quarterback CJ Carr Kenny Minchey Steve Angeli – – Run back Aneyas Williams, Kedren Young Jeremiah Love Jadarian Price, Gi’Bran Payne Audric Estem Devyn Ford Tight end Jack Larsen Cooper Flanagan Eli Raridon, Holden Staes Mitchell Evans, Kevin Bauman – Wide receiver Cam Williams, Micah Gilbert, Logan Saldate Braylon James, Rico Flores, Jaden Greathouse, Caleb Smith Tobias Merriweather Deion Colzie, Jayden Thomas – Centre – – Ashton Craig Pat Coogan Sure Correll Guard – Sam Pendleton, Joe Otting, Chris Terek Billy Schrauth Rocco Spindler Andrew Kristovich Intercept Peter Jones, Anthony Knapp, Styles Prescod Sullivan Absher, Charles Jagusah Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner Blake Fisher, Joe Alt Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker Defensive tackle Sean Sevillano Devan Houston Tyson Ford, Donovan Hinish Gabe Rubio, Jason One Aidan Keanaina, Howard Cross Defensive end Cole Mullins, Bryce Young, Loghan Thomas Brennan Vernon, Black Arm Joshua Burnham, Aiden Gobaira, Junior Tuihalamaka – Rylie Mills, NaNa Osafo-Mensah, Jordan Botelho Linebacker Teddy Rezac, Bodie Kahoun, Kyngston Williams-Asa Drayk Bowen, Preston Zinter, Jaiden Ausberry Nolan Ziegler, Jaylen Sneed – Marist Liufau, Jack Kiser, JD Bertrand Safety Kennedy Urlacher, Taebron Bennie Powell, Brauntae Johnson Adon Shuler, Ben Minich – – Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson, Antonio Carter Corner back Karson Hobbs, Leonard Moore Micah Bell, Christian Grey Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison Ryan Barnes, Chance Tucker Clarance Lewis Specialists – – Bryce McFerson (P) – – Totals 22/85 (22) 45/85 (23) 65/85 (20) 78/85 (13) 95/85 (17) Notre Dame desperately needed more elite talent in this league, and perhaps just as importantly a huge recruiting win over both USC and Ohio State. With KVA, the Irish knocked it out of the park in every way. FIST PUMPS UP FOR KYNGSTONN!

