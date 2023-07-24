Putting dollar figures on deals with Evan Bouchard and Ryan McLeod

Article content
If you’re already looking for ways to replace Evan Bouchard or Ryan McLeod on the Edmonton Oilers roster, don’t waste time.
At least not in the short term.
Both players will be back and on deals the club can complete for 2023/24.
Details on those two outstanding Oilers RFAs and more in this edition of
9. Video Coach Jeremy Coupal leaves the organization after more than half a dozen years with the club. You could count on one hand the number of NHL teams where the fan base could name someone in this position.
8. I have it on pretty good authority that Rafael Lavoie was offered a handsome (by AHL standards) amount at the end of the minor league of a new two-time contract from the Oilers. But as we all know by now, Lavoie took the eligible offer instead, which is his right.
7. Legend of Oilers Charlie Huddy is inducted into the Alberta Hockey Hall of Fame. I’ve written in the past about how Huddy should be a frontrunner in the new Edmonton Oilers Hall of Fame. After all, he is one of only seven Oilers to have played for all five Cup-winning teams.
6. Thomas Nose signed a 1-year, $1 million deal in New Jersey. The Oilers were also interested in him, for almost the same amount of money. Nosek may see an opportunity for more ice time with the Devils. I still think Edmonton will sign a 4C, but both the fit and the money have to be right. More on why, in a minute
5. Speaking of legends like Huddy, Leon Draisaitl will in all probability pass a few on the all-time assistant list this season. Draisaitl goes into 2023-24 with 438 helpers in Oilers colors. Right in front of him are the Oilers legends Paul Coffee (460) and Glen Anderson (489). Both Leon and Connor McDavid (547) hunt Jari Kurri for 3ed on the all-time list (569).
4. I had a communication with Bob Stauffer reporting this week that several of its big-name, insider guests will indeed be returning to Oilers Now in its new fall late afternoon/early evening time slot: Eliot Friedman, Frank Seravalli And Brian Lawtonas well as Edmonton icon Louie DeBrusk. That should be welcome news to the sizable listening radio audience that stretches north from Red Deer.
3. One thing the Oilers have been able to do this offseason is significantly improve the roster at AHL Bakersfield. Ben Gleason And Noel Hoefenmayer are welcome additions to the blueline, along with relative newcomer Cam Dineenand veterans Drake Caggiula And Lane Pederson up front (which might help at the NHL level, but I expect they’re both in the AHL). And all of the Oilers’ best prospects are back. Just like all prospects, while not everyone continues in a straight line. But it’s reasonable to expect an overall increase with an extra year of professional experience under their collective belt.
2. The Ryan McLeod contract monitoring continues. The Centers fast-track arbitration date is set for August 4e, who quickly sneaks up on us. But a member of the organization said to me the other day, emphatically: it will be all right. I expect it to be a 2-year deal, with an AAV close to $2 million. McLeod is pretty much written in pen in the 3C slot. He is a very effective 5v5 performer, his wheels and intelligence make him an excellent PK man. And he can probably pick up a few more shifts here and there on a rarely used 2nd PP unit. And having landed a very club-friendly deal last season, I don’t expect the organization to overgrow McLeod. They need him.
1. In fact, logic dictates both Ryan McLeod And Evan Bouchard and the Oilers are close by, and that both will be stitched up with new contracts long before training camp hits. I don’t think the recent Vincent Dunn deal is just as much a lead measure for a short term Bouchard contract, at least not as much as the contract signed by Bowen Byram (for an AAV of $3.85 million). Like McLeod, I expect Bouchard to sign a two-year contract. That is probably in the interest of both the player and the club. But I wouldn’t be surprised if Bouchard’s payday came in a notch above Byrama’s, nearly $4 million.
You may not like the numbers for those two deals. With a combined AAV of (say) $6 million, you might think there wouldn’t be enough left to sign the legit 4C I mentioned earlier in that article. And if Edmonton were to opt for a traditional selection, I think you’re right in your concerns.
But unless something really breaks strongly in the Oilers favor, I expect they plan to go to the big club with 22 or (even more likely) just 21 players. With border restrictions a thing of the past, an extra pair of legs is just a plane trip away.
However, what that scenario does is make sure that 21st slot becomes one that a reliable, well-rounded, multi-purpose player needs to fill.
Now on Threads @kleavins. Also find me on Twitter @KurtLeavins, Instagram at LeavinsOnHockey and Mastodon at [email protected]

