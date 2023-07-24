round-the-clock pickleball; dress your dog; new taco place





Pickleball players from the Augusta area could get a new set of courts where they can play all day and all night; a fledgling Mexican restaurant franchise serves up street tacos and more at Augusta Mall; a pet shop in Grovetown handcrafts fashionable, personalized collars and leashes; and a new gym emphasizes the personal approach. Here’s a quick look at openings, closures, and other changes in business in the Augusta area: 24 hours Pickleball NET PROFIT: Augusta is on an entrepreneurial list of locations to open 24-hour pickleball courts. In late 2022, 24-Hour Pickleball purchased real estate at 4590 Augusta Rd., just east of Lexington, SC, promising to build what project manager Mitch Craps bills as South Carolina’s largest indoor pickleball facility by this summer. Pickleball is currently the fastest growing sport in the country, Craps said in a statement. Our club gives members of our community the opportunity to learn, play and compete in a climate-controlled, state-of-the-art facility. Pickleball borrows elements from tennis, badminton and table tennis. Players use paddles to hit a baseball-sized perforated plastic ball over a 3-foot-high net, on a track about one-third the size of a tennis court. According to the 24-Hour Pickleballs website, five other locations, including Augusta, have been tentatively chosen as future locations. The other four are Greenville and Charleston in South Carolina, and Charlotte and Asheville in North Carolina. ‘It’s very addictive’:Pickleball’s popularity as a leisure sport is on the rise in the Augusta area Donation welcome:Restaurant launches fundraising web page; this is where the next Crumbl opens Puddle Jumper puppies TURNING THE DOG ON: A store has opened in Columbia County with fashionable dog clothes. Puddle Jumper Pups officially opened on July 22 at 261 Meridian Dr., Grovetown. Bretta Farina started the company in 2012 as an online retailer for her handmade dog collars, leashes and other pet accessories. Today, a team of seamstresses and embroiderers both locally and across the country produce the colorful, intricately woven creations. mom taco LITTLE MOTHER: A Mexican restaurant chain in suburban Chicago has opened its first location in Augusta and only its fifth location nationwide. Taco Madre held a pre-grand opening on July 20 and the official grand opening and ribbon cutting on July 22 at the new space in Augusta Mall, Suite D225. Under the motto of Mexican street tacos meets upscale fusion dining, Taco Madre opened its first location in Montgomery, Illinois in 2014. Other restaurants opened around Chicago in Naperville, North Aurora and St. Charles. The menu features conventional Mexican fare and Madre Tacos, chef-inspired tacos with ingredients such as fried avocados, tiger prawns, and Korean-style barbecued beef. Advanced personal fitness TRAINING POWERS: A new fitness studio in Columbia County emphasizes one-on-one attention with clients looking to get in shape. Advanced Personal Fitness opened at 355 Furys Ferry Rd. Owner Zackary Morris decided to pursue a career in personal training while educating fellow students at the Recreation Activity Center at Georgia Southern University, where he earned a degree in business management and a minor in exercise science. With brand new equipment, Advanced is more of a small fitness studio, lacking large, overcrowded gyms that have the potential to intimidate aspiring exercisers. I have a consultation with each client where we go into goals, nutrition, health, etc. where I will then create a personalized plan for them and learn the ins and outs of working out while demonstrating proper form and technique, Morris said. Although the company name says Advanced, Morris and his team of certified trainers work with clients of all skill levels to create customized exercise plans. He said he trained clients as young as 13 and as young as 87.

