Watch: When a Cricket Legend Scored a Stunning Goal in the Football World Cup – News





Did you know which Australian cricketer also played in the Fifa World Cup? Ellyse Perry (right) celebrates after scoring a goal against Sweden in the 2011 Fifa Women’s World Cup. Perry has won two 50 overs World Cups and six T20 World Cups with the Australian cricket team. Twitter By team KT published: Mon 24 Jul 2023, 12:35 pm One of the stars of Ashes’ recent win over England in Australia was none other than a former professional footballer. Ellyse Perry was born to play sports. Perry always had the athleticism that would encourage most girls to take up basketball, tennis, or maybe cricket. But Perry, after spending the early years of her life kicking a soccer ball into the rivals’ net as a member of the Australia women’s national team, finally decided that cricket was her calling. Which thankfully was a great decision for Australia, despite having exceptional skills on the football field. When the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup recently started in Australia and New Zealand, spncricinfothe popular cricket website, reminded cricket fans of Perry’s football skills by tweeting a video of the Australian’s miracle goal scored against Sweden in the 2011 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Finding space outside the box, Perry sent an unstoppable left footer to the back of the net, sending the Australian fans into a state of frenzy. However, Perry’s magic goal wasn’t enough on the day, as Sweden beat Australia 3-1 in that quarter-final. And Perry, who made her international cricket debut for Australia in 2007, eventually realized that juggling cricket and football at the highest level was impossible. So it was in 2014 that she decided to leave football and give everything to cricket. It proved to be a masterstroke as Perry became arguably the greatest woman cricketer in history. A fantastic all-rounder who has scored over 6,000 runs and taken over 300 wickets in international cricket, Perry has won two 50 overs World Cups and six T20 World Cups with Australia. Despite struggling with her fitness, 32-year-old Perry distinguished herself against England in the recent women’s Ashes, narrowly missing out on scoring the third century of her career. While sport is filled with dual-sport stars including Ash Barty (tennis and cricket) and Jessica Cameron (cricket and AFL), Perry stands out as a testament to human ability and conviction by excelling at the highest level in both football and cricket We leave you with an interesting statistic that puts her exalted status into perspective. Perry is the first player to total 1000 runs and 100 wickets in T20s and holds the record for the highest scored by an Australian woman in women’s Test cricket (213 not out).

