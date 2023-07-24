Key figure in Premier League football accused of raping two teenage girls

A leading figure in Premier League football who was recently interviewed by police over a rape allegation was at the center of another inquiry into a separate allegation that he raped a 15-year-old girl, an investigation by The athletic has found.

As detectives continue to investigate the pending complaint, it has emerged that he was simultaneously being investigated by a second police force for an alleged rape and possible child sex offense dating back to the 1990s.

The second alleged victim, known as Woman B, contacted the relevant police at the end of 2021 and her complaint was referred to the specialist unit for investigating sexual offenses against young people under the age of 16. She claimed the rape took place in the man’s home.

However, detectives investigating Woman B’s complaint realized it was influenced by a little-known legal anomaly under the Sexual Offenses Act 1956, the legislation of the UK Parliament for England and Wales at the time which children’s charity NSPCC (National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children) has described as devastating and heartbreaking for the people it works against.

The police informed woman B that she had waited too long to report the crime, because the law states that if the alleged crime took place between 1956 and 2004 and the alleged victim was a girl aged 13 to 15, she had to report the crime within a year. The time limit was abandoned when the 2003 Sex Offenses Act came into effect in May 2004, but still applied if the alleged assault had occurred within the previous 48 years. The legislation only applied to girls aged 13 to 15, not to boys.

After what the police described as a complex investigation, the Public Prosecution Service (CPS) decided not to take any further action in the case of woman B. The man was not arrested and the case has been kept on file.

Victims of alleged sex crimes are given lifelong anonymity under UK law. The identity of the man is known The athletic but cannot be reported due to privacy rules in the UK to grant anonymity to suspects in the early stages of a police investigation.

Those rules remain in effect unless the person concerned is charged with a criminal offense after which he or she can be named. Otherwise, any media outlet that publishes details leading to that person’s identification could be open to a privacy action.

Under that cloak of anonymity, the man voluntarily went to a police station on June 12, accompanied by a lawyer, to answer Woman A’s persistent accusation that he had committed a non-recent rape. He was interviewed under caution, but not arrested.

Woman A’s age has not been released, nor was it mentioned in a statement from London’s Metropolitan Police.

On Thursday, September 23, 2021, the Met received a crime report regarding a historic rape allegation, it read. On Monday, June 12, a man (age edited) was interviewed under caution.

The athletic has asked the Met a number of times for clarification on Woman A’s age at the time of the alleged crime. However, police declined to comment, except that she was a teenager at the time.

Her age is significant for a number of reasons, not least of which is the charges that may be open to the CPS when it comes to deciding whether to bring the alleged perpetrator to justice.

But it is also relevant because if the Football Association knows that someone within the sport has been accused of child offenses that theoretically put that person at risk for girls or boys of a certain age, it has the power to suspend that person under its protection procedures.

We have robust security measures in place and all referrals to us are handled in accordance with our policies and procedures, an FA spokesperson said in a statement. We investigate and review all allegations and concerns about individuals who may pose a risk of harm to children and adults in football and may, where appropriate, impose proportionate security measures in accordance with FA security regulations. We do not comment on individual cases.

The man in question continues to work in football and is not subject to these measures.

His case involving Woman A and the Metropolitan Police is still ongoing, while the separate investigation into the 15-year-old in another part of the country has been dormant since the decision not to press charges.

After a complicated initial investigation and consultation with the public prosecutor, no arrests were made and no prosecutions were made, according to a statement from the police who dealt with woman B’s complaint (the name of the police cannot be disclosed for legal reasons). No research is ever closed and if new lines of research emerge, the research can be revised.

