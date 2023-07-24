Rublev defeats Ruud and wins his Bastard; first titles for Zheng Qinwen, Cachin

The Russian Andrey Rublev won his second title of the season in Bastad on Sunday with a straight set victory over Casper Ruud.

The second seed won 7-6 (7/3), 6-0 against the Norwegian world number four for his 14th career title and second this season after the Monte Carlo Masters in April.

After a tight first set, Rublev, 25, took control of the tie, taking 80 percent of his first serve points to seal the victory after an hour and 33 minutes.

Despite being a clay-court specialist with nine of his ten titles, including Bastad in 2021, surfacing, Ruud was unable to find a solution to the strength of Rublev’s play.

China’s Zheng Qinwen wins first WTA title

China’s Zheng Qinwen captured her first WTA title on Sunday with a three-set win over Italy’s Jasmine Paolini in the final on clay in Palermo.

Ranked 26 in the world, 20-year-old Zheng came through 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 against her 52nd ranked opponent to register her 20th match win of the year.

It was Zheng’s second career final after finishing second in Tokyo last year.

She will become the 11th Chinese woman to win a WTA singles title and second in 2023 after Zhu Lin triumphed in Thailand’s Hua Hin in February.

“I won my first WTA match here and also my first WTA title, but you probably don’t know that I won my first ITF championship in Italy,” said Zheng, whose three-hour victory over Egypt’s Mayar Sherif only ended in the early hours of Sunday.

“This is really special to me. This is my first WTA 250 Championship. I’ll remember that.”

Paolini, 27, played her fourth three-set match of the week, having already knocked out top seed Daria Kasatkina in the quarterfinals.

The effort took its toll as Zheng extended to a 5-1 lead in the decider before claiming victory on a third match point.

Cachin wins first title in Gstaad

Argentinian Pedro Cachin kept his nerves and won his first ATP title on Sunday in Gstaad by beating Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas in three sets.

The 28-year-old won 3-6, 6-0, 7-5 in a clay court battle that lasted two hours and 23 minutes at the Swiss resort.

Cachin had not dropped a set leading up to the final and ousted top seed Roberto Bautista Agut in the second round.

On Sunday, Ramos-Vinolas struggled after the first set and called for on-court treatment for blisters.

The 2019 Gstaad winner failed to win a match in the second set, but missed a chance to clinch a fifth career title at the age of 35 despite rallying in the third set.

“In the beginning of the game I was a bit nervous and made a few mistakes,” said Cachin, who climbs to a career-high 49 in the world rankings.

“It was the first time I played against a southpaw in the tournament, but I stayed there.

“I tried to be positive and more aggressive and go to the net. In a final it’s hard to play like that all game long. I’m very happy.”

Mannarino beats Michelsen in Newport for third ATP title

French veteran Adrian Mannarino ended Alex Michelsen’s dream run in Newport on Sunday by beating the 18-year-old American 6-2, 6-4 to capture his third career ATP title.

Ranked 38th in the world and seeded second in the grass tournament in Rhode Island, Mannarino continued his strong season on the surface, including reaching the finals in Mallorca and the quarterfinals at Queen’s Club in London and ‘s-Hertogenbosch in the Netherlands.

The 35-year-old surpassed Michelsen, who was attempting to become the fourth teen to win an ATP title this year.

Mannarino made the key breakthrough against the increasingly frustrated American in the ninth game of the second set, when Michelsen was able to salvage a pair of break points with second serve winners, but also made two untimely double faults before putting a forehand into the net at break point.

Mannarino then coolly served out the game, building up a 40-0 lead and putting it away on his second match point after an hour and 22 minutes.

Michelsen arrived in Newport ranked 190th in the world after his first title at the lower Challenger circuit in Chicago last week.

But he had never won a tour level match until he defeated defending champion Maxime Cressy in the first round.

After a semifinal victory over four-time Newport champion John Isner, Michelsen started well and held his first two service games at love before Mannarino put together back-to-back breaks to take a 5–2 lead and take the first set after 27 minutes.

Michelsen quickly took advantage with his first break from Mannarino’s serve in the second game of the second set, but Mannarino promptly broke back, leaving his young opponent few chances from there.

Timofeeva, the number 246 in the world, wins the WTA title in Budapest

Lucky teenager Maria Timofeeva of Russia won the WTA title in Budapest on Sunday by beating Ukraine’s Kateryna Baindl in a three-set final.

Ranked at a low 246 in the world, 19-year-old Timofeeva came through 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 over her 100th ranked opponent.

The teenager almost missed out on this week’s main event after falling in the final qualifying round last weekend.

But Timofeeva got a second chance and becomes the first lucky loser to win a WTA Tour title since 15-year-old Coco Gauff in Linz in 2019.

“This is all very new to me, and it feels like a dream, because normally I shouldn’t be here, but here I am,” said Timofeeva.

It has been 22 years since a player won a singles title in his main draw debut.

Before Timofeeva, the most recent player to do that was Indonesia’s Angelique Widjaja, in Bali in 2001.

Other women who won the title in their first WTA main draw were Tracy Austin (1977 in Portland) and Justine Henin (1999 in Antwerp).