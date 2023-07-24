Column | When ‘old was gold’ in cricket | Cricket news

Virat Kohli celebrated his 500th appearance in an international match by hitting a tremendous century against the West Indies in the Second Test in Port of Spain, Trinidad. While doing so, Kohli became the fourth Indian cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Mahendra Singh Dhoni to achieve the honor of appearing in 500 games for the country.

A favorite of Indian cricketers from the time they first toured the West Indies in 1952, the stadium at the Queens Park Oval got to see the current generation champion batsman in full swing. This was Kohlis 29th Test century and 76th hundred in international cricket. Although the law of diminishing returns is slowly catching up with this master batsman, he showed he has a lot of cricket left in him and enough guts to keep playing the game at the highest level for a few more years.Unsurprisingly, Tendulkar tops the list of cricketers who have played the most international matches, with 664 matches to his name.

The enormous longevity of his career, spanning 24 years, coupled with the fact that he entered the international arena at a time when One-Day Internationals (ODIs) were overtaking test matches both in number and popularity helped him achieve this mammoth figure. He played in 200 Tests and 463 ODIs, but only appeared for India in a lone T20 International against South Africa in 2006. Had he chosen to play in more T20 matches, the final figure would have been decidedly higher.

Mahela Jayawardene, who is just below Tendulkar in this list with 652 games to his name, was helped by the fact that he played in 55 T20 Internationals during his 18-year career in international cricket. He played for Sri Lanka in 149 Tests and 448 ODIs during this period. It was clear that the effort was greater and the tension greater on Tendulkar’s part as he played in 52 more Tests. While it wasn’t Jayawardene’s fault that he was given more opportunities to play in T20Is, it seems unfair on the face of it that he is so close to Tendulkar in total matches played, despite having played far fewer years at international level.

Dravid also only played one T20I, while Dhoni and Kohli have played 98 and 115 T20Is respectively. Dravid, on the other hand, played 164 Tests to Dhoni’s 90 and Kohli’s 111. The increased focus on limited overs cricket, and in particular on the shortest version of the game, in recent years has contributed significantly to Dhoni and Kohli reaching the 500 international match mark, despite playing fewer years at this level. Therefore, this piece of statistics can be listed as one of those instances in cricket where numbers and numbers alone don’t tell the full story!

When it comes to longevity at the top level, no one can come close to beating the record held by England’s Wilfred Rhodes, who played international cricket (all Test matches) for nearly 31 years. He played in 58 Tests, the last of which took place when he was 52 years old, and scored 2,325 runs, in addition to picking up 127 wickets. During this journey he also became the first England player to complete the double of 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in Tests. The more remarkable aspect of his career was his record of playing 1,110 first-class matches, which will be hard to beat, as will his tally of 4,204 wickets! Interestingly, the list of cricketers who have played over 600 first-class matches is made up entirely of Englishmen and the last time a member of his club played a match was in the 1980s! This honor belongs to former England captain Keith Fletcher, who retired in 1988 after playing 730 first-class games in 26 years.

Despite playing first-class cricket well into his 50s, Rhodes is not the oldest cricketer to play at this level. This honor belongs to Raja Maharaj Singh, who took the field in 1950 as captain of the Bombay Governors team against a visiting Commonwealth side at the ripe young age of 72 years and 194 days! The fact that he was the governor of Bombay at the time would certainly have aided in his selection and appointment as captain of this side! Incidentally, this was also his foray into play at this level, making him the oldest cricketer to make his debut in first-class cricket. He did not play a single game after this outing. For the record, he scored four runs in his only venture to the crease and did not bowl.

However, supporters of the game in India can take heart from the fact that the second oldest person to play first-class cricket is also from our country and was not a one-match wonder like Raja Maharaj. CK Nayudu was the captain when India played their first ever Test match at Lords in 1932. Although he played no Test matches after 1936, he continued to play first-class cricket until the end of the 1963-64 season when he was almost 60 years old! Nayudu served in various capacities as an administrator and selector during the 1950s, but continued to play first-class cricket throughout this period. He always demanded that bowlers disregard his age and seniority and showed extraordinary guts as shown in the episode below.

In the 1952 Ranji Trophy final, Nayudu came out for Holkar, who faced Bombay. Dattu Phadkar was a fast bowler who opened the bowling for India at the time. When Nayudu came to bat, Vinoo Mankad, who had lost no love for the former Indian skipper, persuaded Phadkar to bowl a bouncer. Nayudu was surprised by the pace of the delivery, which hit him on the mouth. Complete silence reigned on the ground as Nayudu spat out blood and took out his handkerchief, wiped the blood from his mouth and picked up a tooth that had fallen to the ground. Not a single Bombay player dared go near him, even as Nayudu remarked his guard and prepared for the next delivery after keeping the handkerchief with the tooth in his pocket. Phadkar was upset and bowled a slow full delivery which Nayudu hit to the boundary, then chastised the bowler for being soft on him!

Another example of an old cricketer showing tremendous physical prowess took place at Old Trafford, Manchester, in 1976, when England played the West Indies. By some strange logic, the England selectors decided that 45-year-old Brian Close was best suited to tackle the lightning strikes of Andy Roberts, Michael Holding and Wayne Daniel and called him back to the side. Close bravely took blows to his body without flinching in a torrid session on the third day when bouncers flew thick and fast. Those were the days before helmets and other protective equipment were introduced. There was no restriction on harassing bowling and Roberts and company let it go. But Close, armed with only a bat, gloves, pads, belly protector and a towel around his hip, survived that session without being fired. Close’s photo showing the bruises on his torso, in colors ranging from red to dark blue, as he was smeared at the end of the game on that day made headlines. Close was dropped from the side after this Test, ending his truncated international career, which incidentally started in 1948! But he played county cricket for another nine years before announcing his retirement at the age of 55.

What could have pushed players like Rhodes, Nayudu and Close to keep playing the game well into their sixth year of life? It was only the intense love of the game and the immense joy that playing cricket gave that urged them to keep fit and take on the stress and strain of playing three-day matches with hardly a break during the season. They didn’t do it for money or fame, as both were scarce at the time; further, of the three, only Close came close to being called a pro. Difficulties and hardships did not deter them, however, and they bravely tried to defy the risks of injury and even ridicule by going for their side year after year in white. To their credit, they never allowed themselves to become a liability on the field; on the other hand, their presence invariably boosted team morale, while young people could learn from their expertise and experience.

While we applaud Kohli for reaching this milestone, we also take our hats off to players of yesteryear who have served the game manually by playing first-class cricket with dignity and glory for over three decades. Although cricket has become more of a game for young men after the limited overs version became more popular, we should not forget that not so long ago ‘old gold’ was also in this sport.

(The author is a former international cricket umpire and a senior bureaucrat)