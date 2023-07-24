Sports
Penn State, Army, Colorado State
With the college football season fast approaching, sportsbooks have provided winning totals for all 133 college football teams.
The board is full of possibilities, from the two-time defending champion at 11.5 to the lowly Massachusetts at 1.5 and every team in between.
When it comes to winning totals, diagnosing a schedule is just as important as understanding how a team will navigate a schedule.
Travel schedules, confronting teams having a bye week, and the dreaded situational pitfalls known as disappointments and looking ahead all play a part in finding an ideal win total.
This season I have three win totals I’m aiming for: two overs and one under.
Colorado State won just three games last season, but rebuilding was expected in Jay Norvell’s first season at Fort Collins.
Their offensive line was atrocious, allowing an FBS-worst 59 sacks.
But there were a handful of positives buried in that 9-3 campaign.
Their true freshman quarterback Clay Millen set the NCAA record for completion percentage by a freshman (72.2 percent), and receiver Tory Horton looked like an All-American at times (1,131 yards, eight touchdowns).
Their pass defense was phenomenal in conference play, with just 161.4 yards per game.
Four of their five starters in secondary will return, and their pass-rushing specialist Mohamed Kamara (16 TFLs in 2022).
Norvell went 3-9 in his first year with Nevada in 2017 and transformed that team into an 8-5 bowl winner the following season.
If the Rams can protect Millen (four transfer linemen added), the passing play will blow and they will sail past their win total of 4.5 (+110, Caesars).
Excluding the COVID-19 season, Penn State has surpassed its 2023 winning total of 9.5 in four of the past six campaigns.
And now the Nittany Lions hand over the reins to their top-rated quarterback in a decade.
Drew Allar was the country’s top-rated pocket passer in the class of 2022.
In limited action last fall, he flashed poise, touch and the kind of arm talent that will open offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich’s playbook.
The former Oklahoma State offensive coordinator coached Mason Rudolph at Stillwater, and the future pro blossomed in 2017 (4,904 yards, 37 touchdowns).
Allar is surrounded by an elite offensive line and two sophomore running backs ready for breakaway seasons.
Betting on College Football?
It’s easy to imagine Penn State’s best offense since the Joe Moorhead days.
They have All-Big Ten talent on all three levels of their defense and Manny Diaz is calling plays.
The schedule boils down to Ohio State on the road and Michigan at home.
If they split those games, they could get a letdown elsewhere and still cash it in (6.5, -140 on FanDuel), but if they drop both, they’ll have to fend off bids from Illinois, Iowa, and Michigan State.
Let’s wrap things up with a team I’m fading in 2023, Army (6). The Black Knights ditch the Flexbone playbook after generations of the triple option and pivot to a shotgun look.
Attack Coordinator Drew Thatcher comes over from Division II Nebraska-Kearney and has his job to do.
Please note that Army cannot use the transfer portal like other programs to bring in players who are familiar with the new system.
They start all over with mismatched players and have one of the worst running defenses in the country.
Since they can no longer play keep-away with the triple option, their defense will be further exposed.
The schedule will see them crush three Power Five opponents, two Group of Five conference champions starting in 2022, and they also draw Air Force and Coastal Carolina.
All the way down – +106, BetMGM.
|
