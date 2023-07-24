John McEnroe, funny? Tennis legend shows off sense of humor in show

We’ve seen John McEnroe in a variety of forms during his more than 40 years in public life: tennis champion, symbol of bad sportsmanship, television commentator, part-time musician, and art collector.

But in his latest venture “McEnroes Places,” a new ESPN+ show from Peyton Mannings Omaha Productions, we saw 64-year-old McEnroe as pure camp in a whole new way.

“Wow, ho, wait a minute,” John McEnroe says to his brother Patrick as they prepare to play in 1870s clothing on a court they built using the original boxed equipment sold in England to bring tennis to the masses. “You can’t serve from there. It’s in the book of the game.”

“Now are you in favor of the rules?” his brother calls back with a straight face.

This kind of gag part “Home Improvement”, part “Curb Your Enthusiasm” is a regular occurrence during the first four episodes, which are now available on the ESPN app. And usually they end with John McEnroe as the punchline (at least one riff on his iconic “You can’t be serious” outburst appears in every episode).

But as he explained in a phone interview last week, McEnroe was always destined to make the transition from angry man to funny man and now he hopes to do so in the service of the sport he still enjoys being a part of.

“My biggest regret when I was playing was that I often thought of something funny that would have actually been funny, I chose the opposite of yelling at someone,” said McEnroe. “The thought would come to my mind that I’ve grown with this (mindset): ‘You can’t lose your edge. You have to grab them by the throat and put them away. You can’t have fun and regain your concentration.’ I was able to do that with anger, but I wasn’t able to do it with humor. I wish I had.”

As McEnroe raged and raged on his way to four US Open and three Wimbledon titles, tennis was naturally in a different place. With the great personalities and rivalries of the 1980s, it was more connected to culture, especially in America, where McEnroe and Jimmy Connors were iconoclastic superstars whose popularity transcended the tennis court.

In subsequent generations, tennis became much more global and a lot more fun with superstars like Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. But it wasn’t necessarily as mainstream or as big a show as it was in McEnroe’s day.

There have been recent attempts to repackage and market the sport to a wider audience, including the Break Point series on Netflix, which hoped to do for tennis what Drive to Survive did for the popularity of Formula 1 in the US.

McEnroe’s approach tells the story of tennis through history and humour, including a tragicomedy that unfolds when he and Bjorn Borg return to Wimbledon’s Center Court in an attempt to recreate the fifth set of their 1980 classic final, only to be told to play on an outer court.

“If Wimbledon doesn’t want two men in their 60s playing on Center Court on Tuesday, then that’s their loss,” says McEnroe.

You can probably guess how that turns out, but the predictability of the punchline hardly matters, because in so many ways he is an unparalleled reference point for the history of modern tennis, just as Manning now seems to be for football.

When McEnroe watched “Peytons Places,” which tells the story of the NFL in his own uniquely wacky, disarming Manning way, he saw an opportunity to do the same for a sport that hasn’t had much of that style of storytelling.

For example, in last week’s episode with Maria Sharapova, they covered everything from her childhood in Siberia to completing the Grand Slam career. But instead of testing positive for meldonium in 2016 and the 15-month suspension she received that virtually derailed her career, McEnroe is steering the conversation to another controversy.

“Okay, we need to ask you about this. You growled a lot,” he says.

“Should I watch some of your videos?” she replies, then we see different parts of McEnroe doing the same thing again, turning himself into the butt of the joke.

As McEnroe explained, “It’s not ’60 minutes.’ That’s a different show. I’m not about to get into the dark part of someone or drill them like Mike Wallace. That’s not what this is about. We’re trying to do something fun. I like doing this kind of thing, but I want to have some fun or there’s no point in doing this at this point in my life.

And McEnroe hopes the show is successful enough to continue to do it with players past and present. An episode that has already been released features American Taylor Fritz, and McEnroe said he hoped to get Nadal and Novak Djokovic for future appearances.

However, one player unlikely to make it into an episode is Connors, who is constantly referenced as one of the show’s running gags. Unlike his rivalry with Borg, McEnroe and Connors had a notoriously chilly relationship off court, and it doesn’t seem to have thawed much all these years later, as Connors refused to take part in the “McEnroe” Showtime documentary he released last year.

“Look, we didn’t like each other very much, but we respected each other, and that’s important,” he said. “I think we’ve both made each other better players over the course of our careers, so in a way it’s a shame you lose some of that. We tried to reach out sometimes, but I just don’t know. I wouldn’t bet a lot of money on it if I had to guess, but it could be an episode I would.”

At this point, it seems like McEnroe would do a lot of things if it helped bring tennis to a wider audience. And in the process, longtime fans will see a side of him they’ve probably never experienced before.