Standout defender EJ Emery commits to UND – Grand Forks Herald





GRAND FORKS EJ Emery did not rush his recruitment. Although the 6-foot-3, 180-pound defender was eligible to be committed on August 1, 2022, he decided to hold off for a while. “I took the season to focus on winning games and trying to get better,” said Emery, who played for the US Under-17 Team. He did. Emery emerged in a potential first-round 2024 NHL Draft pick, according to The athletics Corey Pronman. Then he started working this summer to find his college home. After visits to Michigan State, Michigan and UND, Emery made his decision Sunday evening. He’s going to play college hockey in Grand Forks for the Fighting Hawks. “It’s great to be a part of this family now,” said Emery. “You don’t get better coaches than Brad Berry, Dane Jackson and Karl (Goehring). That support staff and group of guys who train me every day is a big reason why.” Emery visited Grand Forks last week. “I loved it,” Emery said. “I wasn’t sure what to expect when I flew here, but it was incredible. I don’t think I’ve had so much fun on a visit before. It was amazing. “Walking into the arena was absolutely breathtaking. I was shocked by how beautiful it was. It was incredible to see the locker room and the gym, meet all the players and see what they do every day.” One person who made a significant impression on Emery during his visit was UND football quarterback Quincy Vaughn. Emery, who will be UND’s first black hockey player in about 30 years, asked Vaughn about his experience. “Because I’m black and going to North Dakota, of course I wasn’t sure what to expect,” Emery said. “He helped me make the decision. He helped me know it’s going to be okay. He’s a great guy.” Emery’s father, Eric, played college football at Cal State-Fullerton for coach Gene Murphy, who played and coached quarterback at UND. Eric went on to a career in the Canadian Football League playing for British Columbia, Calgary and Ottawa. Emery’s hometowns are listed as Compton, California, where his father’s family is from, and Surrey, BC, where Emery grew up. Prior to joining USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program, Emery played for British Columbia-based Yale Hockey Academy Prep alongside fellow 2006-born UND committee Keith McInnis. Emery’s first phone call after his UND commitment was to McInnis. “He’s a good friend of mine,” Emery said. “I talked to him a lot about North Dakota and what he sees. I trust him in everything. He’s a pretty reliable person to talk to.’ Emery plays for Grand Forks native coach Nick Fohr in the Michigan-based NTDP. “I love to play hockey and being here makes me get better every day,” said Emery. “We grind every day in the gym and on the ice to get better. The group of guys on my team is incredible. Nothing beats it. It’s definitely special to be here. We’re super privileged to have this stuff and the people around here.” Emery makes his mark through his skating and defensive skills, but he can also be offensive. Last season, Emery had two goals and 12 points in 60 games. Emery, who shoots right-handed, will fit in nicely with the Fighting Hawks in Fall 2024. After this season, UND has only two right-shot defensemen left on its roster: Bennett Zmolek and Tanner Komzak.

By Brad Elliot Schlossman Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald’s circulation division four times and the North Dakota Sportswriter of the Year once. He lives in Grand Forks. Reach him at [email protected].

