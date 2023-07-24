Unveiling the Central Park Suite collection at New York’s iconic JW Marriott Essex House.





JW Marriott Essex House New York today announces the debut of its Central Park Suite Collection, three beautiful luxury suites that pay homage to the hotel’s iconic front garden: Central Park. Designed by Whitespace Interiors, each completely remodeled suite tells its own story through design, artwork, and other touches inspired by personalities who have helped shape New York City’s cultural landscape since the hotel opened in 1931. With breathtaking views, thoughtful amenities, and an inspiring collection of art, the Central Park Suite Collection continues JW Marriott’s tradition of a conscious approach to luxury where guests can find balance in body, mind, and spirit. The Central Park Suite Collection consists of three different environments, including: Artisans terrace suite (1619)

Named after the “Artisans’ Gate” – the 7th Avenue entrance to Central Park – this bold, contemporary interpretation of Art Deco design pays homage to the exquisite craftsmanship and enduring legacy of the city’s artisans. With nods to Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue,” including an installation made of deconstructed piano keys in a bedroom and a blue, hand-painted, overscaled abstract mural in the living room, the suite captures the essence of the jazz era through geometric shapes and vibrant colors. From the checkerboard marble floor and rough porcelain vessels in the foyer to the soft cream Venetian plaster throughout, a mix of textures adds depth to the design. Ornate hardware in the Artisans Terrace Suite reflects the art of handcrafting to carefully combine form and function. Other highlights include a wraparound deck with seating for relaxing or entertaining; a miniature putting green and table tennis set; a fully equipped kitchenette with its own service entrance; and a training mirror. The 2000 sq ft Artisans Terrace Suite can accommodate up to four people (two king beds). Starting fee $10,000. Meadow Terrace Suite (3205)

An epitome of sophisticated, decorative and feminine design, the classic yet contemporary Meadow Terrace Suite is inspired by the legendary Elsie de Wolfe, a renowned Manhattan interior designer and socialite known for her lavish, luscious eye. Embracing the natural light with large windows and a deck that offers mesmerizing views of Central Park and Columbus Circle, the expansive vistas invite the beauty of the outdoors to blend seamlessly with the luxurious interior. Every aspect of the suite reflects De Wolfe’s commitment to tasteful indulgence and meticulous attention to detail, beginning in the foyer with a three-dimensional hand-crafted bas-relief triptych decorated with flowers and peacocks. Other design highlights include the intricately designed marble enclosure, a second bedroom with a pair of queen beds (perfect for families), and a full kitchenette with a private entrance. The gracious terrace view overlooking Central Park’s Sheep Meadow provides guests with an inviting space to relax, enjoy the tranquility of nature and take in the iconic view. The 2,000 sq. ft. Meadow Terrace Suite sleeps up to six people (one king bed, two queen double beds, and a sleeper sofa). Starting rate $12,500. Delacorte Presidential Suite (2601)

Rooted in nature with a palette inspired by the flora and fauna in the park below, the Delacorte Presidential Suite honors George T. Delacorte, founder of Dell Publishing and a quintessential NYC philanthropist. His dedication to the beautification and preservation of Central Park is widely felt today, as he generously funded the Alice in Wonderland sculpture, the Delacorte Clock, and, most famously, the Delacorte Theater, home of Free Shakespeare in the Park. A serene retreat high in the sky, the colors and textures reflect the abundant greenery below, bringing the outdoors in through elements such as an abstracted forest mural painted on silk in the dining room to marble surfaces that mimic the sparkling ripples of a pond. The thoughtful redesign maximizes space through an impressive entrance, open plan living and dining room with a table for eight made from sustainably sourced wood. The 2,500 sq. ft. Delacorte Presidential Suite can accommodate up to six guests (two king beds and one rollaway bed). Starting fee $15,000. For more information or to reserve accommodations, call 212-484-4633 or follow us on Instagram @jwmessexhouse . Hotel website JW Marriot Essex House New York

160 Central ParkS

New York, New York 10019

United States +1 212-247-0300

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hospitalitynet.org/announcement/41009825.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos