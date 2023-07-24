Pacific delegation visits Lionesses at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup





Senior women’s sports officials from Tonga, Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, Fiji, Vanuatu and Samoa will be given access to a training session with the England women’s football team at the Central Coast Mariners’ home in Gosford. The delegation will receive briefings on coaching, nutrition and sports development for women, and host a session at Central Coast Sports College. The UK government is sponsoring the visit as part of our partnership with the Pacific. UK High Commissioner Vicki Tradell will meet the delegation, which will be hosted in Australia by Nicola Noble, UK Deputy High Commissioner for Fiji. The delegation will also meet UK Sport Minister Stuart Andrew. Vicki Tradell, UK High Commissioner to Australia said: I am excited to have this great Pacific group with us. The UK continues to become champions in all aspects of women’s sport around the world. We are committed to removing barriers to participation for women and girls, raising the profile of women’s sport and ensuring that women are fairly represented at all levels in the industry. Nicola Noble, UK Deputy High Commissioner for Fiji, said: I am delighted to host our Pacific delegation in Australia for the FIFA Women’s World Cup. Sport is a unifying force in the Pacific and we have a fantastic program of activities for our visitors this week. Ileen Pegi Moffat, captain of the Solomon Islands women’s national football team said: This is an opportunity worth sharing with the Solomon Islands Women’s National Football Team after our visit. But it is also a once in a lifetime opportunity for us on a personal level, to have to train with the lionesses.

