Tennis Ace Rafa Nadals New ZEL Hotel Is Open In Mallorca





While preparing for his last season as a tennis player, Rafael Nadal, the 22-time Grand Slam champion, has become a hotelier. The first building of his new GET ON lifestyle brand launched last month on Mallorca, the sun-drenched Spanish island where Nadal was born. ZEL Mallorca’s beach club pool. Image courtesy of Meli Hotels International. Photo: Tomeu Canyellas Moragues Rafa Nadal: “A dream come true.” “For me, opening ZEL in Mallorca is a dream come true. As someone who has spent much of my life traveling the world, I wanted to create something refreshing and vibrant that stays true to the traditions of the Balearic Islands,” says Nadal. A Premium room overlooking the Mediterranean Sea in ZEL Mallorca. Image courtesy of Meli Hotels International. ZEL is a fresh catering concept“born in the Med” and created in collaboration with Meli Hotels International. Founded in Mallorca, Meli is one of the largest domestic operators of holiday resorts in Spain and the 17th largest hotel chain in the world, with more than 400 hotels in 43 countries. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> The hotel is located on one of the island’s most famous beaches in Palmanova, just a 15-minute drive from the bustling capital of Palma and less than 30 minutes from Palma de Mallorca Airport. Calo des Moro, Majorca. Spain. One of the most beautiful beaches in Mallorca. getty About Majorca Where Mallorca used to be seen mainly as a destination for cheap beach holidays, the largest of Spain’s Balearic Islands has traded its once tacky image for something much more glamorous. Today, a new generation of well-to-do travelers venture here, not only for its great beaches and turquoise coves, but also for its excellent farm-to-table and organic farming food, wineries and olive groves, excellent hiking and biking and, last but not least, a truly exceptional selection of luxury hotels. Better yet, as of last year, it’s easier than ever for American travelers to reach Majorca, following the launch of a seasonal direct route from Newark to Palma de Mallorca with United Airlines. Junior Suite with solarium in ZEL Mallorca. Image courtesy of Meli Hotels International. Photo: Tomeu Canyellas Moragues Within ZEL Mallorca The ZEL concept is inspired by the welcoming homes, outdoor culture and spontaneous lifestyle of the Mediterranean. The look and feel is based on open and dynamic spaces, inviting guests to feel the warmth of a Mediterranean home. The Mediterranean patio is the center of the experience and functions as a lobby as it connects the different areas of the property and creates a sense of freedom through open air living. Meanwhile, the main pool is next to the Mediterranean Sea, overlooking the long awaited Beso beachwhere guests can sit at the table with their feet in the sand. The ZEL hotels are inspired by the phygital philosophy that combines physical elements with technological innovation that work together to improve the experience and comfort of the guests. Instead of a traditional reception, guests will find a digital kiosk on the patio where they can only access their room card with their phone. A similarly convenient checkout option is offered to those who wish to make use of it. The patio of ZEL Mallorca. Image courtesy of Meli Hotels International. Photo: Tomeu Canyellas Moragues Inspired by the Mediterranean way of life The 165 rooms, 21 of which are suites or junior suites, all offer stunning sea views and a design aesthetic inspired by the Mediterranean way of life. In the words of Gabriel Escarrer, CEO of Meli Hotels International, Melis’ international experience of more than 65 years in the creation and management of luxury hotels and the inspiring leadership of Rafael Nadal have come together to create this unique brand that we present today.” Beso Beach Club on ZEL Mallorca. Image courtesy of Meli Hotels International. Photo: Tomeu Canyellas Moragues ZEL, an innovative, energetic hotel brand, will attract and delight a new generation of travelers looking for new ways to focus on well-being and sustainable travel. We are so happy to announce this special collaboration with such an admired icon as Rafa,” said Escarrer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/isabellekliger/2023/07/24/a-first-look-inside-tennis-ace-rafa-nadals-brand-new-mallorca-hotel/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos