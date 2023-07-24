Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams aim to excel in Spain | Hockey news





NEW DELHI: India’s men’s and women’s hockey teams are determined to give their best during the 100th anniversary of the Spanish Hockey Federation – international tournament starting Tuesday in Terrassa, Spain. During the tournament, the Indian men’s hockey team will play against formidable rivals England, the Netherlands and hosts Spain.

The women’s team also competes against England and Spain. The tournament will be particularly crucial for the Indian men as it will serve as preparation for the much-anticipated one for them Hero Asian champion trophy which will be held in Chennai from August 3 to 12 Hangzhou Asian Games .

“The tournament in Spain provides us with an ideal platform to refine our strategies and measure our capabilities against formidable opponents. This crucial event will serve as a litmus test, allowing us to identify areas for improvement and ultimately play a vital role in our preparations for both the prestigious Asian Champions Trophy and the highly anticipated Asian Games,” said the captain of the Indian men’s team Harmanpreet Singh said.

“We strongly believe that this valuable exposure will enhance our performance and strengthen our readiness to meet the challenges ahead.”

On the other hand, the Indian women will try to get a good start in the tournament by winning the first game.

The 100th anniversary of the Spanish Hockey Federation – International Tournament will provide a perfect opportunity for the Indian women’s hockey team to work on their shortcomings ahead of the all-important Asian Games .

“The Spain tour is an excellent opportunity for us to bounce back and show resilience and determination. During the tour, our primary focus will be on fostering a cohesive team spirit and executing our strategies,” said the skipper of the Indian women’s team. Savita said.

“Our ultimate goal is to stay true to our unique style of play and leverage the invaluable lessons we learned from the previous tour.

“In addition, this tour is extremely important in our pursuit of success at the upcoming Asian Games. It will provide us with valuable insights into our strengths and areas for potential growth, helping us improve our overall performance.”

