Rule changes every Nebraska football fan should know for 2023





Rules change every year and Nebraska football fans can agree that some are good and some are bad. However, the changes that occurred during the last off-season are among the most influential in quite some time. That said, it can sometimes be hard to keep track of what’s changed in college football this year. Because of the importance of these rule changes, you’ll want to note how the game will change. When these new rules were created, the stated intent was to make Nebraska football, and every other team’s games move just a little bit faster. Time and clock rules in particular are aimed at making things run more smoothly with less sitting and waiting. Nebraska football fans may not like all the rule changes At the very top of the list of rule changes is how games will play out when it comes to starting and stopping the clock. First setbacks : When the violation is first eliminated, the clock will not stop in most cases. This is a big change where the clock will only stop after a first down in the last two minutes of the second and fourth quarters.

Consecutive charged team timeouts : Consecutive charged team timeouts are no longer allowed by the same team. In other words, it's going to be a bit harder for a coach to "ice" an opposing kicker from now on.

Untimed downs: Like first downs, untime downs due to penalties won't have as much effect as they used to. If a penalty could lead to an untimed down, the game actually carries over to the next period if it happens in the first or third quarter. Only the second and fourth quarters can have an untimed down at the end. There are other rule changes that will affect Nebraska football fans much less, such as when teams can enter the field after halftime, how drones can be used, and the ability for games that don't include replay mode officials to still play again. You can check all rule changes here.

