Sun Girls Tennis All-Star team

Player of the Year

Lina Christie

Groton-Dunstable

Christi was the team’s No. 1 player and captain for three years. The senior dominated the opposition, finishing with a 12–0 regular season record. In the team’s game against Tyngsboro at the Central Mass. Tournament, she won her game 6-2 before being injured and forced to retire, her only loss of the season. She was the Central Mass. Division 3 MVP. Christi was Groton-Dunstable’s MVP for the past three seasons. She finished her career with a record of 36-7. Christi will study data science at UMass Lowell.

Jamie Garber

Chelmsford

Garber was the Lions’ No. 1 singles player, and despite the team’s subpar record, the senior went 9–5 this season, including the team’s only wins in 4–1 losses to Central Catholic and North Andover. A captain and team MVP, she was a second-team MVC All-Conference selection one year after being named to the first team.

“Jamie is a true leader with a dedication to the sport and an ability to inspire everyone on the team,” said head coach Kristina Kea. Garber attends Emerson College.

Arushi Chaudhary

Groton-Dunstable

Cahudhary, a two-year senior captain, helped lead the Crusaders to an 11-3 regular season before losing to the mighty Wayland in the first round of the D3 state tournament. As a senior, she played second singles, having played first doubles as a sophomore and third singles as a junior. She finished with a 13-2 record, one season after posting a 13-3 record. Chaudhary, an academic scholar, studies statistics at Purdue University.

Sohana Sachdev

Littleton

The sophomore was extremely impressive all season and it didn’t matter which spot she was in, second or third singles or first or second doubles. She finished the season with a 10-2 record and was named a Mid-Wach all-star. Sachdev finished 4–2 in doubles and had six wins in singles, leading Littleton to finish 9–9, including a first-round state tournament victory. She was also named the team’s MVP. “Sohana played more of a power game in her strokes, especially at the net and as the season went on she got stronger,” said head coach Jane Kontoff.

Kate Ferreira

Littleton

She had an 8-3 record playing with several partners in the first doubles event and was named to the Mid-Wach all-star team. Ferreira was the winner of the Littleton Academic Achievement Award. She helped the Tigers finish 9-9, including a 3-2 victory over Tyngsboro in the first round of the state tournament. “Kate’s strength is remarkable consistency, good hands on the net and very clever shot selection and placement, rather than strength. Her attitude on the court was competitive and positive, making her an excellent doubles partner,” said coach Jane Kontoff.

Kathryn Haley

Pelham

Haley, a college freshman, won 11 of her 13 matches between playing third and fourth singles. The two games she did lose were both in tiebreaks. She was named the team’s MVP. In addition to tennis, Haley is a cheerleader during the fall season. “Kathryn is a pleasure to coach, always polite and appreciates constructive criticism when needed,” said national coach Diane Thomas. She is graceful, agile, has a powerful foundation and is mentally strong.”

Jessica Bevens

Pelham

A three-year starter, Bevens, a junior captain, played No. 1 in singles and helped lead the Pythons to the New Hampshire Division 3 state tournament. She won six games and was named the Captains Award winner because of her “true leadership and (because) she cares that her teammates want to succeed as well,” said head coach Diane Thomas. Thomas described Bevens as a “competitive and gifted athlete who plays with such tenacity and determination.” Bevens also plays hockey.

Darya Mehrabani & Cecila Ho

Tewksbury

Mehrabani and Ho were first doubles partners to finish with an impressive 12-2 record in the MVC as they helped the Redmen finish with 11 wins and qualify for the Division 2 state tournament. They are both senior captains. “They led by example, showed great sportsmanship and improved their game as the season progressed,” said head coach Mary MacDonald. “Their losses were to Andover and Methuen, they lost 7-5 in the third set to Methuen’s undefeated doubles team.” Mehrabani was the class valedictorian and Ho was ranked No. 3 and served as class marshal.

Renuka late

Tewksbury

For the second year in a row, Late played No. 1 singles and finished with a 9-8 record, including eight wins against MVC D2 opponents. She helped lead the Redmen to 11 wins, including a trip to the state tournament. She was also named to MVC’s second All-Conference team. As a junior, she has already been chosen as team captain for next season. Renuka competes hard in all of her games and she is a fine, hard-working student-athlete, said head coach Mary MacDonald. She added some new skill shots this year and improved her serve and her speed.

Athens Jasim

Tyngsboro

Jasim, a senior who will be studying computer science at UMass Lowell, had a great season and career for the Tigers. She played in the first singles and led the Tigers to a 13-3 record and a trip to the state tournament. She finished with a 14-2 record and none of her wins went to a tiebreaker. As captain, she earned the team’s Most Dedicated and Coaches Awards and was selected as a Mid-Wach D all-star. Jasim was an honor roll student for three years with a GPA of 3.75. She was inducted into the school’s National Honor Society and was a member of the BioBuilders Club.

Emily Wang

Westford Academy

A talented underclassman, Wang, a sophomore, finished 13-5 in the toughest competition in the state. Of her five losses, three came in three sets. She was the only player in the league to beat the league’s Player of the Year. Emily had a fantastic season, only losing to the best players in the state, head coach Tracy Capone said. For her efforts, Wang was named to the all-league squad of the Dual County League.

Second team

Academy of Notre Dame: Ainsley Flood, 8th; Ardis Craven, 8th; Alvirne: So Emma Coppi. Groton-Dunstable: Nora Petros, Fr. Lowell: Audrey Djatcha, Sr.; So Erin Nji. Lowell Catholic: Panaiota Bewtwayse, Jr.; Jess Hodgdon, Sr. North Middlesex: Gabbue Curtin, Jr.; So Rebekah Sylvester; Elisabeth Holsinger, Jr. Pelham: Corinne Kelly, Sr. Tewksbury: Chloe Burns, Jr. Westford Academy: Anika Kagalavadi, Sr.; Julia Donescu, Sr. Wilmington: Sophia LaVita, Jr.; Madison Benoit, Jr.; Jaslene Ryou, fr.; Carolyn Haas-Timm, Sr.; So Shubhangi Tripathi.