UVA field hockey | Croon brings a unique perspective to Cavaliers

By Jeff White ([email protected])

Virginia Sports. com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. In nearly two decades leading the University of Virginia hockey program, Michele Madison has coached numerous players from the Netherlands, where the sport is immensely popular. Among those Dutch players, however, Jans Croon stands alone.

Croon, who is entering her third year at the UVA, is on opposite sides of two countries. She was born in the Netherlands and lived there until she was 13 when she moved to the United States with her mother and stepfather, who is American.

It was only supposed to last a year, and a year in Los Angeles didn’t sound too bad, recalled Croon, whose first name is pronounced Yahns. And then we actually stuck around for another seven years.

As a result, Madison noted, Croon is still very Dutch and she is very American. So there is a twist with her background.

Before Croon moved to the US as a teenager, he was somewhat familiar with this country. Shed attended kindergarten in Los Angeles and that year she began learning English. Still, she said, when she returned to California as a 13-year-old, I didn’t know how to write, I didn’t know any grammar, and I wasn’t fluent at all. But I just went to high school, and you pick it up so quickly. I just sort of followed what my classmates were doing, and it worked.

NCAA hockey is a fall sport, but Croon has also had a busy off-season. She has spent part of her summer in Europe – her father and most of her extended family live in the Netherlands and part in the United States, where she and other members of the United States Under-21 national team recently took part in a tournament in Virginia Beach.

In April, four players who will be on the Cavaliers roster this fall Croon, Madison Orsi, Daniel Mendez-Trendler and Mia Abello helped the United States U-21 team win the gold medal at the Junior Pan American Championship in Barbados.

Croon, who has dual nationality, won another gold medal last month as a member of Team USA at the inaugural Hockey5s Pan American Cup in Jamaica. Hockey 5s is a version of the sport introduced by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) in 2014. In Hockey 5s, each side has four players and a goalkeeper, and boards that surround the perimeter of the field keep the ball in play.

Madison is not surprised that Croon’s star is rising with USA Field Hockey. The 5-foot-6 Croon, who usually plays for the Wahoos, is as versatile as he is intelligent on the field.

We always have this thing we say to each other: It’s like hockeysaid Madison. She doesn’t care where she is. Just play hockey wherever you are on the field. So she’s very versatile, very mature and very clear in her intentions and what she wants in hockey.

As a young hockey player in the Netherlands, Croon said, she was absolutely nothing special. I played for a big club, but not one that played in the top leagues. It was just something all the girls around me did.

When she arrived in LA, she found her opportunities in the sport limited. There were no hockey clubs near her home in Manhattan Beach.

So my mother said: This is tough, but why don’t you switch to beach volleyball, because it’s much more accessible here on the beach? Croon said. So when I tried that out, it was a lot of fun, but I’m definitely not tall enough or good enough at that sport.

Eventually, Croon’s mother learned of a hockey club, Moorpark, about an hour and a half’s drive from their home. So she decided to drive me up to practice, Croon said, and she still says I looked so happy when I came off the field. I was kind of in my element, so I decided to join in.

It was also a pretty big commitment for my family, having to drive me there three or four times a week. But my high school didn’t have hockey, so that was definitely very different. At my school nobody knew what hockey was. When I said I played hockey, they said what is that? I’ve never heard of it. I was a little incredulous at first, I guess, because it’s such a big sport [in Holland].

Since hockey was not an option at her high school in Mira Costa, Manhattan Beach, Croon began playing for a boys’ team, the Ventura County Red Devils, in the fall.

It was a lot of fun and definitely a good experience for me, Croon said. It also just goes at a faster pace, so I think that helped me a lot.