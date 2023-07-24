Sports
UVA field hockey | Croon brings a unique perspective to Cavaliers
By Jeff White ([email protected])
Virginia Sports. com
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. In nearly two decades leading the University of Virginia hockey program, Michele Madison has coached numerous players from the Netherlands, where the sport is immensely popular. Among those Dutch players, however, Jans Croon stands alone.
Croon, who is entering her third year at the UVA, is on opposite sides of two countries. She was born in the Netherlands and lived there until she was 13 when she moved to the United States with her mother and stepfather, who is American.
It was only supposed to last a year, and a year in Los Angeles didn’t sound too bad, recalled Croon, whose first name is pronounced Yahns. And then we actually stuck around for another seven years.
As a result, Madison noted, Croon is still very Dutch and she is very American. So there is a twist with her background.
Before Croon moved to the US as a teenager, he was somewhat familiar with this country. Shed attended kindergarten in Los Angeles and that year she began learning English. Still, she said, when she returned to California as a 13-year-old, I didn’t know how to write, I didn’t know any grammar, and I wasn’t fluent at all. But I just went to high school, and you pick it up so quickly. I just sort of followed what my classmates were doing, and it worked.
NCAA hockey is a fall sport, but Croon has also had a busy off-season. She has spent part of her summer in Europe – her father and most of her extended family live in the Netherlands and part in the United States, where she and other members of the United States Under-21 national team recently took part in a tournament in Virginia Beach.
In April, four players who will be on the Cavaliers roster this fall Croon, Madison Orsi, Daniel Mendez-Trendler and Mia Abello helped the United States U-21 team win the gold medal at the Junior Pan American Championship in Barbados.
Croon, who has dual nationality, won another gold medal last month as a member of Team USA at the inaugural Hockey5s Pan American Cup in Jamaica. Hockey 5s is a version of the sport introduced by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) in 2014. In Hockey 5s, each side has four players and a goalkeeper, and boards that surround the perimeter of the field keep the ball in play.
Madison is not surprised that Croon’s star is rising with USA Field Hockey. The 5-foot-6 Croon, who usually plays for the Wahoos, is as versatile as he is intelligent on the field.
We always have this thing we say to each other: It’s like hockeysaid Madison. She doesn’t care where she is. Just play hockey wherever you are on the field. So she’s very versatile, very mature and very clear in her intentions and what she wants in hockey.
As a young hockey player in the Netherlands, Croon said, she was absolutely nothing special. I played for a big club, but not one that played in the top leagues. It was just something all the girls around me did.
When she arrived in LA, she found her opportunities in the sport limited. There were no hockey clubs near her home in Manhattan Beach.
So my mother said: This is tough, but why don’t you switch to beach volleyball, because it’s much more accessible here on the beach? Croon said. So when I tried that out, it was a lot of fun, but I’m definitely not tall enough or good enough at that sport.
Eventually, Croon’s mother learned of a hockey club, Moorpark, about an hour and a half’s drive from their home. So she decided to drive me up to practice, Croon said, and she still says I looked so happy when I came off the field. I was kind of in my element, so I decided to join in.
It was also a pretty big commitment for my family, having to drive me there three or four times a week. But my high school didn’t have hockey, so that was definitely very different. At my school nobody knew what hockey was. When I said I played hockey, they said what is that? I’ve never heard of it. I was a little incredulous at first, I guess, because it’s such a big sport [in Holland].
Since hockey was not an option at her high school in Mira Costa, Manhattan Beach, Croon began playing for a boys’ team, the Ventura County Red Devils, in the fall.
It was a lot of fun and definitely a good experience for me, Croon said. It also just goes at a faster pace, so I think that helped me a lot.
|
Sources
2/ https://virginiasports.com/news/2023/07/24/croon-adds-unique-perspective-to-cavaliers/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- UVA field hockey | Croon brings a unique perspective to Cavaliers
- Google to begin rolling out Privacy Sandbox API for Chrome users this week
- New arrest warrant issued for ex-Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan
- Five questions around Trump’s impending indictment
- The moment of Ms Iriana sitting on the overhang waiting for President Jokowi for Friday prayers
- Crew members struggle during summer of strikes in Hollywood
- Selena Gomez dazzles in a red Bottega Veneta dress for her 31st birthday See Pictures
- J&J to reduce Kenvue’s stake by 80% via public offering
- These two Canadian cities added 115,000 tech jobs last year
- Triple-A International League Glance | AP news
- Ryanair: Europe’s biggest airline makes $737m profit – BBC News
- China’s political bureau pledges to support economy but gives few details