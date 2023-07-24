1st Little Flower High School Telangana State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament (Day 2 Results)





Hyderabad: 1st Little Flower High School Telangana State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament will be held at Little Flower High School, Abids, Hyderabad from 22ndnd until July 24e 2023. DAY 2 RESULTS: Quarterfinals Boys Under 11: V. Srineer Reddy (LFS Uppal) bt G. Pradyumn Reddy (ITTA) 3-1 (10-12, 17-15, 11-7, 11-4), Advait D. Sadhvani (GTTA) bt Agastya D. Sadhvani (GTTA) 3-2 (9-11, 11-7, 8-11, 12-10, 11-4), Hriaan Kheskani (GTTA) bt Srihari B (AKTTA) 3-2 (7-11, 9-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-4), Haneesh Amara (SPHS) bt Abhay Sreenath (ITTA) 3-2 (7-11, 5-11, 13-11, 11-3, 11-2). Semi Final Boys Under 11: Hiraan Kheskani (GTTA) by Haneesh Amara (SPHS) 3-1 (4-11, 11-4, 11-9, 11-8), V. Srineer Reddy (LFS Uppal) by Advait D. Sadhvani (GTTA) 3-1 (9-11, 11-4, 11-6, 11-9). Boys Under 13 For Quarter Finals: Suhaan Ratnam (VPG) bt Virat M (SGUTTA) 3-0 (11-5, 11-1, 11-8), Veevan Bhatia (LFHSTC) v Naman Jain (AKTTA) 3-0 (11-7, 11-5, 11-5), G Pramaan (LFS Uppal) bt Sunkara Geetik (SPARS) 3-0 (11-7, 14-12, 11-3), Y Chandrahas Reddy (LFS Uppal) bt Dhruv Sadhvani (GTTA) 3-0 (11-5, 11-5, 11-3), Harshith Redyy B (game point) bt Srihari B (AKTTA) 3-1 (7-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-5), Yashvansin (AWA) bt Sri Shivank N (GSM) 3-0 (11-4, 11-6, 11-7), D. Tanay Kumar (LUNG) bt Vedula Sri Sai Shiva Advik (ITTA) 3-0 (11-8, 11-2, 11-5), Arjun Potdar (HVS) bt Vilohith JA (GSM) 3-2 (5-11, 11-9, 11-7, 6-11, 12-10). Quarterfinals Boys Under 13: Veevan Bhatia (LFHSTC) bt Harshith Reddy B (Game Point) 3-0 (15-13, 11-5, 11-5), Yashvasin (AWA) v Arjun Potdar (HVS) 3-0 (11-6, 11-6, 11-6), G. Pramaan (LFS Uppal) by Y Chandrahas Reddy (LFS Uppal) 3-0 (11-6,11-8,11-7), D. Tanay Kumar (SPARS) bt Suhaan Ratnam (VPG) 3-2 (11-7, 14-12, 6-11, 8-11, 11-6). Under 15 Boys For Quarter Finals: M. Dharma Teja (LFHSTC) bt Abhijeet Pokalkar (LFHSTC) 3-0 (11-4, 11-9, 11-1), M. Karthik Teja (AVSC) bt Virat M (SGUTTA) 3-0 (11-7, 11-7, 11-1), Veevan Bhatia (LFHSTC) bt D. Tanay Kumar (SPARS) 3-1 (11-7, 11-7, 9-11, 11-8), M. Devansh Singh (LFHSTC) by Y Chandrahas Reddy (LFS Uppal) -3-1 (11-4, 9-11, 11-7, 13-11), V. Manohar (GSM) bt S. Aryan Charan (GSM) 3-0 (11-5, 12-10, 11-8), P. Sree Anish (GSM) bt Yashvasin (AWA) 3-2 (13-15, 11-3, 11-8, 5-11, 11-5), Akshay Khajandar (AWA) bt G. Praman (LFS Uppal) 3-0 (11-5, 11-8, 11-5), Syed Jaffar Hussain (VPG) bt Vilohith JA (GSM) 3-0 (11-3, 12-10, 12-10). Quarterfinal Boys Under 15: M. Karthik Teja (AVSC) by Syed Jaffar Hussain (VPG) 3-1 (11-7, 11-4, 7-11, 11-9) , M. Devansh Singh (LFHSTC) bt Vevaan Bhatia (LFHSTC) 3-0 (11-8, 11-5, 11-6), V. Manohar (GSM) bt P. Sree Anish (GSM) 3-1 (11-4, 11-6, 9-11, 11-2), Akshay Khajandar (AWA) bt M. Dharma Teja (LFHSTTC) 3-2 (9-11, 10-12, 11-8, 11-4, 11-7). Boys Under 17 For Quarter Finals: M. Devansh Singh (LFHSTC) bt M. Karthik Teja (AVSC) 3-1 (10-12, 12-10, 11-9, 11-9), M. Rishabh Singh (AWA) bt Chirantan K (GSM) 3-1 (11-8, 8-11, 11-3, 11-9), Shaurya Raj Saxena (AVSC) bt P Sai Harsha (GSM) -3-1 (11-5,11-9,4-11,12-10), K. Tarun (GSM) bt Krish Saptarshi (LFHSTTC) 3-0 (11-5, 11-1, 12-10), Arush Reddy (SGUTTA) v Kanak Saxena (GTTA) 3-0 (11-7, 11-3, 11-4), P. Sree Anish (GSM) bt Akshay Khajandar (AWA) 3-1 (12-10, 8-11, 11-8, 11-7), Jatin Dev (LFHS) by Syed Jaffar Hussain (VPG) 3-1 (11-6, 9-11, 11-5, 11-7) M. Dharam Teja (LFHSTTC) bt V Manohar (GSM) 3-1 (11-4, 11-8, 8-11, 12-10). Under 19 Boys Pre Quarterfinals: M. Rishabh Singh (AWA) bt Agastya Jaiswal (WTTA) 3-0 (11-6, 11-1, 11-5), Trishul Mehra (WTTA) v G. Vivek Sai (HVS) 3-0 (11-3, 11-5, 12-10), Shaurya Raj Saxena (AVSC) v G. Charan Tej (AWA) 3-0 (11-4, 11-4, 11-8), Arush Reddy (SGUTTA) by M. Devansh Singh (LFHSTTC) 3-0 (11-5, 11-3, 11-7), Y. Raju (AWA) bt K Varun (GSM) 3-2 (5-11, 11-6, 11-9, 11-13, 11-2), K. Tarun Kedarnath (GSM) bt Chirantan K (GSM) 3-1 (12-10, 11-9, 9-11, 11-8), Jatin Dev (LFHS) v M. Karthik Teja (AVSC) 3-0 (12-10, 11-8, 11-6), Akshay Khajandar (AWA) bt V. Manohar (GSM) 3-1 (10-12, 11-7, 11-6, 11-4). Men’s singles for quarterfinals: P. Vigney Reddy (RBI) bt Saurab Manohar (GSM) 3-2 (10-12, 11-4, 12-14, 11-5, 11-8), Trishul Mehra (WTTA) v Bavanka Vathsin (SGUTTA) 3-1 (11-9, 4-11, 11-6, 12-10), Vansh Singhal (AVSC) v Sainath Reddy (SGUTTA) 3-0 (11-8, 11-4, 11-9), Ali Mohammed (AVSC) by Sunit Kundu (AGs) 3-1 (11-9, 11-7, 7-11, 11-6), Mohammed Ali (AVSC) v Bavanaka Vrishin (SGUTTA) 3-2 (11-8, 8-11, 11-4, 9-11, 11-4), Sashwat Samal (AVSC) v Kesavan Kannan (SGUTTA) 3-1 (11-4, 9-11, 16-14, 11-9), Swarnendu Chowdary (AVSC) bt R. Santosh Kumar (AGs Office) 3-2 (11-13, 11-8, 11-6, 7-11, 11-9), B. Manohar Kumar (GTTA) bt Dr. Chandrachud (GSM) 3-1 (7-11, 11-7, 11-6, 11-9). Quarterfinals Girls Under 11: V. Mahima Krishna (HVS) bt Vishnu Priya (LFHS TTC) 3-0 (11-9, 11-4, 11-3), Vanshika Chalkapurkar (LFHSTC) bt B. Harika Aishwarya (AWA) 3-2 (11-7, 7-11, 11-3, 9-11, 12-10), V. Aparna (GSM) bt Doupati Avanthika (SPRINGS) 3-2 (4-11, 11-9, 11-8, 8-11, 12-10), Riddhi Toro (LFHSTC) ahead of Myra Jain (WTTA) 3-0 (11-7, 11-7, 12-10). Girls Under 11 Semi Final: V. Mahima Krishna (HVS) bt Vanshika Chalkapurkar (LFHSTTC) 3-1 (11-3, 7-11, 11-7, 11-3), Riddhi Toro (LFHSTTC) bt V. Aparna (GSM) 3-0 (11-8, 11-5, 11-6). Quarterfinals Girls Under 13: B. Srividya (SPARS) bt Myra Jain (WTTA) 3-0 (11-5, 11-5, 11-6), Riddhi Toro (LFHSTC) bt V Mahima Krishna (HVS) 3-0 (12-10, 11-8, 11-5), K Sri Sanvi (SGUTTA) bt Saanvi Bashetty (HVS) 3-1 (11-4, 9-11, 11-1, 11-2), S. Gayathri R (GSM) bt Vanshika Chalkapurkar (LFHSTTC) 3-1 (11-8, 9-11, 11-7, 11-5). Girls Under 13 Semi Final: B. Srividya (SPARS) bt Riddhi Toro (LFHSTC) 3-1 (11-4, 11-8, 8-11, 11-7), K. Sri Saanvi (SGUTTA) bt S. Gayathri R (GSM) 3-0 (11-7, 11-8, 11-7). Quarterfinals Girls Under 15: Satya Aspathi (GSM) bt K. Chaitra Reddy (GSM) 3-0 (11-3, 11-2, 11-7), Sushrutha Aniyah Anand (LFHSCTTC) bt G. Vyshnavi (AWA) 3-0 (11-6, 11-7, 17-15), B. Srividya (SPARS) bt Vyshnavi Tatikonda (HVS) 3-0 (13-11, 11-9, 11-5), P. Jalani (VPG) v Saanvi Bashetty (HVS) 3-0 (11-5, 11-4, 11-4). Girls Under 15 Semi Final: Satya Aspathi (GSM) bt Sushrutha Aniya Anand (LFHSTC) 3-0 (11-9, 12-10, 11-3), P. Jalani (VPG) bt B. Srividya (SPARS) 3-2 (10-12, 11-4, 5-11, 11-4, 11-7). Quarterfinals Girls Under 17: Shresta Reddy (GSM) bt B. Srividya (SPARS) 3-0 (11-6, 11-4, 11-9), P. Jalani (VPG) bt J. Gouri (SGUTTA) 3-0 (13-11, 11-4, 11-3), Satya Aspathi (GSM) bt Sushrutha Aniyah Anand (LFHSCTTC) 3-0 (11-7, 11-2, 12-10), HS Nikhita (VPG) bt Kaavya (AWA) 3-1 (12-10, 11-4, 8-11, 11-8). Quarterfinals Girls Under 19: Satya Aspathi (GSM) bt Palak Ghia (GSM) 3-0 (11-3, 11-9, 11-8), Ananya Donekal (AVSC) bt P.Live (VPG) 3-2 (7-11, 11-6, 11-8, 12-14, 11-9), Shresta Reddy (GSM) bt Devesree Yadav (SGUTTA) 3-2 (13-11, 5-11, 12-14, 11-6, 11-6) HS Nikhita (VPG) bt J. Gouri (SGUTTA) 3-1 (10-12, 11-9, 11-3, 11-6). Women’s singles quarterfinals: N. Bhavitha (GSM) bt G. Pranitha (HVS) 3-0 (11-9, 13-11, 11-7), TL Harshitha (AWA) by Monica Manohar (GSM) 3-0 (11-9, 11-6, 11-5), Varuni Jaiswal (GSM) by Devesree Yadav (SGUTTA) 3-0 (11-6, 11-9, 11-6), Nikat Banu (GSM) bt K. Ikshita (AWA) 3-0 (11-5, 11-4, 11-1). Riddhi Toro (LFHSTTC) defeated Telangana State No. 4 V. Mahima Krishna (HVS) in Under 13 Girls Quarter Finals.

