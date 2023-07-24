County cricket talk points: Surrey stretches lead as Essex continue to win | County Championship

Ball One: Burns batters on a hot streak

After a few stumbles recently, it was business as usual for Rory Burns as Surrey pulled away from the pack at the top of Division One.

Having scored some welcome runs of his own in what had been a lean season so far, the captain sat back and pondered which of his string of hitters would deliver the innings that took the game away from the opposition. Not for the first time this season it was Jamie Smith (138) supported by Jordan Clark who came in with a handy 78. His five players shared as 20 Middlesex wickets between them and the runs were bagged before rain could threaten victory.

The cliché says that batters set up matches and bowlers win them, but as England shows under Ben Stokes’ pursuit strategy, that statement probably needs to be revised these days. In 10 games, Surrey has six centurions and another seven batters who have registered a 50.

Ball Two: Simple for Essex with Simon in their ranks

Can you say the pressure if the difference is 14 points? Well, Essex can only win their own games, and four in a row has taken them to second in the table behind Surrey.

We’re, as we’ve been around this time for so many seasons, well into Simon Harmer cheat code territory and Tom Westley didn’t hesitate to hit the button and launch his South African to Kent. Unusually (though not unprecedented), he played first with the bat and was ninth leading with a handy but barely dominant 83. A few hours later, the result came with a 251-run lead.

The pads were knocked off and he soon started the day’s job, opening the bowling en route to sending off 44.1 overs for his four for 72, Harry Finch’s century that saw the home side work for victory. After a quick blitz to beat the weather in the chase, Essex got 21 points and Kent felt the hatch wobble a bit more under them.

Ball Three: Holland and Fuller find success in time

Hampshire’s curious stop-start season was back in start mode as they sent off a disappointing Nottinghamshire side whose run of one win since mid-April must soon be halted if they are to secure top flight status for next year.

Most of the time, the Hampshire story is predictable. James Vince, the captain, leads with the bat and the ultra-skilled sailors, Kyle Abbott, Mohammad Abbas and Keith Barker, knock down the opposing batters. Not this time, as a few of the choruses stepped forward to spotlight their efforts.

James Fuller made 46 and 52 not out of No. 7, taking four wickets with his sharp fast-mediums as the home side chased hopelessly for 411. Ian Holland was even more productive, backing up his 138 not out in the second innings with match figures of five for 47.

It is often noted that the length of England’s first-class season brings with it such a variety of conditions that cricketers of all types can find a pitch on which to shine. But it also requires team depth that captains should put to good use from April to September, as Vince can attest.

Ian Holland is in the slip against Nottinghamshire. Photo: Steve Poole/ProSports/Shutterstock

Ball Four: How to secure passage to India?

Old-school cricket triumphed at Edgbaston as Warwickshire, game in hand, took on a stubborn Lancashire side, the draw specialists securing their sixth in nine games as rain washed away the final day.

While all-rounder George Balderson can be pleased with his work, the man most responsible for setting up Lancashire’s chance to go for victory on day four (almost 300 ahead with four wickets in hand) was probably the captain, Keaton Jennings. He hit more than two hours into the first stroke for his 29, then more than four hours into the second round for his 64, not the kind of strokes strokemakers can play in difficult conditions.

Jennings is known for his effectiveness at countering spin and, with five Tests this winter in India and R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel’s fingers already itching, he must hope for the nod. However, the question hangs in the air, are these innings helping or hindering his cause in Bazball’s era?

Ball Five: Henry and friends show their family tree

Possibly buoyed by their frenzied success on Blast Finals Day and possibly buoyed by the sight of rocky Northamptonshire rolling into Taunton, Somerset brushed aside their opponents to win by nine wickets and finish fifth in the table with a chance to advance to third – an unlikely scenario after opening the campaign with five winless matches.

After half of Tom Abell’s batsmen delivered 40 or more for a total of 351 in the first innings, Northants lost 16 wickets on a disastrous second day, with the seamen enjoying the return of the Duke ball after two matches with the Kookaburra in hand. Matt Henry and Craig Overton gobbled up 15 of the 20 available Northants wickets, the Kiwi pacemaker backed up his player of the match award in the T20 final by extending his Championship record this season to 26 wickets out of 17 in five games.

He wouldn’t be short of offers to play elsewhere in the world at the moment (or he could be resting up in preparation for a franchise contract), but he loves West Country life and may be for a long time to come.

Ball Six: The tongue has the last word

There are too many draws in Division Two, which is disappointing, but it does make for a tight chase for the second promotion spot, Durham almost over the horizon at the top.

Worcestershire leapfrogged Leicestershire into third with what could be a vital victory over Stuart Broad’s alma mater, Oakham School.

Josh Tongue was the main man for the home side and he rocked after being released by England to come in five for 29 in Leicestershire’s second dig. The whys and wherefores of parachuting into a player midway through a game can have pros and cons, but on balance it doesn’t add up to your correspondent. It is also incorrect that another England player, Rehan Ahmed, hit well for his 77 runs in the match, but was not required to bowl in any of Worcestershire’s (completed) innings. The boy must bowl as much as possible if he wants to learn his most difficult craft.