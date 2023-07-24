Troy Taylor’s latest challenge is changing Stanford football

STANFORD, Calif. – It’s not hard for Troy Taylor to imagine a parallel universe where he would be at home, outside of Sacramento, a high school teacher enjoying summer vacation. He would probably scribble plays in a yellow notebook in preparation for the upcoming Folsom High football season and life would be good.

That was his reality seven years ago. He was the co-head coach at one of the most dominant football programs in the state and the architect of one of the most explosive offenses ever seen at the high school level.

“I could have been very lucky to be at Folsom High School for the rest of my life,” Taylor said.

A record-breaking quarterback at Cal who spent two years with the New York Jets after being picked in the fourth round of the 1990 NFL draft, Taylor spent five seasons as an assistant at his alma mater before deciding to attend high school. At the time, the idea of ​​bouncing around and trying to climb the college coaching ladder didn’t sit well with his idea of ​​how to be a good father and husband.

Folsom became his laboratory. One season the team never kicked. In another, his quarterback, current Cincinnati Bengals backup Jake Browning, tied the national single-season record with 91 touchdowns. After 14 years there was now and then a special body of work, but eventually it dawned on him: “I need a new challenge.”

Taylor had developed a relationship with then-Washington coach Chris Petersen—initially through Browning’s hiring process—and after the 2015 season told Petersen that he flirted with the idea of ​​getting college coaching again. The conversation began a series of events that led to Taylor being named Stanford football coach in December.

He’s tasked with turning around a program that’s just a few years away from the most successful period in its 130-year history, but has had a dismal two-year run that saw it win just three conference games. Stanford faces major short- and long-term challenges in the face of the changing world of college football.

Sac State went 9-4 overall and 7-1 in conference play in Troy Taylor’s first season as head coach. Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire

VERY AFTER TAYLOR Petersen of his college coaching ambitions, his phone rang. On the other side was then-Eastern Washington head coach Beau Baldwin who was looking for a new offensive coordinator.

“He said to me, ‘Hey, Coach Pete told me to interview you and when Coach Pete tells me to do something, I listen,'” Taylor said.

Petersen had developed a tremendous amount of respect for Taylor over the years and that was passed on to Baldwin.

Plus, Petersen knew Taylor and Baldwin had similar styles and thought they’d be a good match. He was right.

On his way back from the national coaching convention, Baldwin stopped in Sacramento to meet Taylor. They discussed football concepts and theory, and the conversation ended with Baldwin offering Taylor the job. From a footballing point of view, this was exactly the kind of performance he was looking for: a chance to apply his attacking concoction at a higher level and see where it could go.

However, from a family and life point of view, this was not a good idea. The $63,000 salary was a pay cut from his teaching job (including a $2,000 stipend he received to coach football) and meant that he and his wife, Tracey, would have to move their three children — then ages 7, 10, and 15 — to Cheney, Washington.

“If my wife had said no, that would have been it,” Taylor said. “It was all in her hands. But she said, ‘Okay. I believe in you. Let’s do it.'”

Taylor had no plans to remain coordinator for long. He wanted to become a head coach. As much as he was obsessed with X’s and O’s, it was just as important to define a team’s culture and he knew it would never happen from the OC President’s point of view.

“I would give myself five years to be a head coach at the college level,” he said. “I didn’t want to travel all over the country for the rest of this deal, but let’s give it five years. I can always come back and I have my teaching license and everything.

“People wondered if the crime would work at the college level. Me too. So let’s try it.”

Stanford won only three conference games in the past two seasons. Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

YES, THE ATTACK worked. In Eastern Washington, quarterback Gage Gubrud set the FCS single-season record (5,160 yards), the Eagles went 12–2, placing second nationally in total offense and third in scoring. Having future Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp at the receiver certainly helped, but any possible doubt about Taylor’s transition from high school was gone.

After the season, he was named offensive coordinator at Utah and this time, when he leveled up, he got a raise of about half a million dollars.

The results were mixed. Utah won its first Pac-12 division title in its sophomore season (2018), but the Utes were in the bottom half of the conference offensively in its two years in Salt Lake City. Taylor’s pass-heavy offense clashed with what Utah had traditionally done and has done ever since.

Still, the three years in college football were validation and led Sacramento State to offer Taylor its head coaching post the 2018 season. It meant another pay cut — this time measured in hundreds of thousands of dollars — but to Taylor, that was just a footnote. He did exactly what he set out to do: become a head coach in college football and do it in his hometown.

“People were shocked when I left Utah,” Taylor said. “‘What is he doing? Why would he leave for less money and go to Sacramento State to be head coach?’ … And I said, ‘This isn’t about money. This is about running a program.'”

“As an offensive coordinator you can make a lot of money, but you will never be able to really drive the culture.”

Like Stanford now, Sac State was in a difficult position. In 2018, it went winless in the Big Sky Conference (0-7) and was 2-8 overall. Entering Taylor’s first season, the Hornets were picked to finish in 12th place in the 13-team league.

The turnaround was instant. Sac State went 9-4 overall and 7-1 in the conference, earning two historic firsts: a share of the Big Sky football championship and a place in the FCS playoffs. After not playing in the 2020 Covid season, Taylor took the Hornets to new heights. They went undefeated in conference play in 2021 and 2022, moving up to No. 2 in the FCS rankings and winning their first ever playoff game.

The day after Sac State was eliminated from the FCS playoffs in December, Taylor was officially named Stanford head coach.

Troy Taylor is eager to build a new culture at Stanford. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

STANFORD ATHLETIC DIRECTOR Bernard Muir doesn’t expect the same kind of instant revival on the farm. Not in what has the potential to be a really strong year in the Pac-12 and not what Stanford has been through.

“I know it’s going to take some time to get us back to where we want to be just because our numbers are a bit lower, but he’s not making excuses and he’s trying to get better every day,” Muir said. “And that’s exactly the energy and enthusiasm we’re going to need.”

A little down sells things a little short.

The Cardinal lost 12 starters and 17 players to the transfer portal and the school’s strict entry and transfer requirements prevented the ability to use the portal to fully complete the roster for this season, as most other schools would have done. Taylor said he expects to have about 75 out of 85 scholarship players this season.

Those departures coupled with Stanford’s downturn are why the Cardinal was picked by the media to come in last place in a poll released Friday on Pac-12 Media Day. However, Muir and Taylor both theorized that the mass exodus was more the product of unusual circumstances — an extra year of eligibility for Covid, personnel changes, lack of success, etc. — than anything they expect to become a trend.

“In this day and age where schools are bringing in 30 new transfers, we’re not going to be living in that world,” Taylor said. “I don’t want to live in that world. I want to build culture and you only build culture when you have people for a certain amount of time. You can’t bring in new players every year and think you’re going to develop a great culture.”

“I like the idea of ​​building it with high school athletes and then if you’re smart enough to choose Stanford, you’re probably smart enough to stay in school until you get your bachelor’s degree.”

Of the 17 players who left, 16 did so with a diploma. The additional season of Covid eligibility resulted in more graduates with residual eligibility than will normally be the case.

It’s almost impossible to gauge progress while a new coach is 0-0, but three players who spoke to ESPN last week were excited about the work Taylor has done to inject new energy and belief into the program.

“He’s everything we’ve heard about him times 10,” said Benjamin Yurosek. “He’s competitive, he’s intense, he loves football.”

“Coach Taylor’s great philosophy is love and obviously that’s widespread at Stanford, but just understanding what that means, not that golden retriever kind of love or anything, but loving your brother enough to tell him what he doesn’t want to hear or push him in all those kinds of ways.”

What Yurosek laid down reflects the kind of culture Taylor has always seen as essential to building a successful football program. So it was in Folsom, as it was in Sac State. Unprecedented success followed in both places. At Stanford, that’s a harder bar to clear.