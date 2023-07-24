Joel Eriksson Ek just started – Minnesota Wild

Is there a happier player in the NHL than Joel Eriksson Ek? It seems like every line he settles into is suddenly a contender for the title of The best line in hockey. Minnesota Wild fans first saw this in recent years with Eriksson Ek skating alongside Marcus Foligno and Jordan Greenway. From 2019-20 to 2021-22, they outscored opponents 52-16 while holding 64.5% of expected target share at 5-on-5.

In other words, they controlled the ice in a way that only the best lines in hockey do. Think of the Patrice Bergeron-Brad Marchand-David Pastrnak or Auston Matthews-Mitch Marner-Michael Bunting line. But instead of having multiple superstars, it was three attackers from the bottom six. However, their chemistry was so great that they had the secret sauce to dominate together that could not be replicated with anyone else.

Or so we thought.

Last year saw that line falter, and the Wild broke it apart for good. They traded Greenway to the Buffalo Sabers and then split Eriksson Ek and Foligno, primarily pairing Eriksson Ek with Matt Boldy. With new linemates playing a much more skillful style, you’d think Eriksson Ek would struggle to adapt to a new role, let alone match his old grindline successes.

No. Instead of floundering without it The best line in hockey,The best line in hockey happened to happen every time Eriksson Ek and Boldy went out on the ice.

For 376 glorious minutes, Eriksson Ek and Boldy absolutely devoured the rest of the competition as if they were Joey Chestnut with a 12-pack of Hebrew Nationals. They outscored opponents by a margin of 21-6. Not only is that comparable to what Eriksson Ek achieved on his previous line, it was also at the top of the league.

Last year there were 293 pairs of forwards who played 300 or more minutes together at 5-on-5. Eriksson Ek and Boldy’s 77.9% goal share were the first of those 293. Is that a fluke?

To some extent, yes. Wild goaltenders had a .966 save percentage with those two on the ice. Both Eriksson Ek and Boldy are great defenders, but there is certainly some luck involved. But broadly speaking, no. Their underlying numbers were almost as good as their goal difference.

Their projected goal percentage – which only focuses on the quality of the chances they create, not whether they score or are scored – was 60.7% when they were on the ice together. Back to those 293 forward clutches, and they rank 23rd in the NHL. They were lucky, but earned those lucky breaks with incredible play.

Dean Evason’s rigid tenacity in sticking to lines once they’ve been shown to work can be frustrating, but there’s a happy flip side in this case. In any case, we can be confident that we will see Eriksson Ek and Boldy together again next year. For the first time, Eriksson Ek is in line to become a top-six center, playing with top-six talent. What can he do with that chance?

To see what he can do next, we need to look at what has happened so far. He had a breakout season at age 24 and built on that in the next two seasons. In his first breakaway season, he scored 30 points in 56 games (44 over an 82-game pace). The following year, he scored a career-high 26 goals and 49 points, followed by 61 points last season.

Let’s say Boldy and Eriksson Ek end up playing together as often as Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello have in recent years. That amounts to about 85% of their 5-on-5 minutes. If they both play 1100 5-on-5 minutes next year, we’re looking at 935 minutes together.

Eriksson Ek and Boldy both had 14 5-to-5 points in their time combined last season, which equates to 2.23 points per hour. In 935 minutes, we’re talking about 35 5-on-5 points for both of them. Assuming Eriksson Ek gets about 1.75 points per hour in his remaining time (his three-year average, without Boldy), we’re 5 to 5 at 40 points alone.

That level of 5-on-5 scoring would not only be a career high for Eriksson Ek, it would put him on the fringe of the NHL’s top-50 forwards. Trevor Zegras (41 5-to-5 points), Joe Pavelski (40), Matty Beniers (40) and Mika Zibanejad (40) were some centers that reached that scoring level last season.

Add that to the fact that Eriksson Ek is still the undisputed presence on the net in a power play that brings back Kaprizov, Boldy, Zuccarello and Calen Addison. That same role earned Eriksson Ek 12 goals in each of the past two seasons and 23 points last year. With how good the power play was last season, he should have little trouble repeating that success. Add that to 40 points at 5-on-5 alongside Boldy, and we’re on track for a career-high 63 points for Eriksson Ek.

That’s all good, but now let’s ask ourselves: What if he can do that and isn’t plagued by bad luck next year?

Last season might not be an unhappy year for Eriksson Ek as he shot 9.3% against a career high of 9.8%. But given the quality of his shots, Eriksson left Ek a lot on the table. In all situations, he scored 23 goals despite ranking 20th in the NHL with 34.9 expected goals. As great as his third breakaway year was, he “should have” rocked a 35-goal, 72-point season.

Now, there are players who typically hit much higher expected goal totals than their actual goal totals. Someone like Brady Tkachuk, for example, gets a lot of shots from close range, but he doesn’t have the finishing talent to convert all those chances into goals. It might be easy to think Eriksson Ek is, given how bad he was early in his career. However, looking at his entire career, that idea should dissipate.

As Eriksson Ek’s game matured, he became a player whose actual and expected goals more or less matched. It looks like last year was a pretty big outlier, and a drop in that department would easily push him past 30 goals, and maybe even higher.

Especially on one Best line in hockey contender, which we know is where Eriksson Ek will be. That will be partly due to the presence of Boldy, but also because we can guarantee that Eriksson Ek will be on that line. History shows that the presence of Eriksson Ek on a line will propel him to that status. Now, with a top offensive talent riding alongside him, we should fully see what Eriksson Ek is capable of.