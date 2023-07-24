Review: Vakkaru, Maldives hotel review

Why book?

The setting is hard to beat, a private island filled with a towering jungle of coconut palms gives Vakkaru a magic that the other man-made islands in the region can’t match. All the dreamy features of the Maldives are present here, albeit more seductively discreet than most. The icing on the cake is the genuinely warm and welcoming spirit who knew that a villa on the beach of a private island could so easily feel like home and yet…

Set the scene

Neighboring hotels may require you to make one or two seaplane stops, but not when visiting Vakkaru, you always fly direct, and often while sitting next to an Hermes bag, or in the case of my flight, a Birkin and a Kelly. Don’t let the status symbols fool you though, the luxury at Vakkaru, while undeniable, is much more carefree and humble. Assouline’s beloved book Gypset (a copy in our room and in the airport lounge) sets the scene, as do the sprawling embrasures dotted around the island. The largest is a four-bedroom overwater residence, one of the largest in the Maldives. Vakkaru is also heartwarmingly family oriented. Each week, guests are invited to a sunset beach party for rainbow cocktails and a hermit crab race. The tiny crustaceans are just part of the island’s thriving flora and fauna. There are cute little flying foxes munching on screw pines in the jungle canopy, and manta rays can be found near the Ba Atoll site, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. During our stay, a female turtle even walked over to the beachfront restaurant and laid her eggs next to diners feasting on local lobster plucked fresh from the ocean.

The backstory

Vakkarus Disney like natural wonderland comes as a coconut plantation thanks to its past life, appropriately the word Vakkaru means coconut wood in Dhivehi. There are about 2,000 palms on the island with more to come. Guests can mark their stay by planting a tree with a name tag at the organic garden. The hotel is independently owned by the Egyptian El Chiaty family (which also owns the TravCo hotel group), with matriarch Dora El Chiaty playing a key role in the hotel’s interior design.

The rooms

Understated and effortless. Airy thatched villas are enveloped in warm muted tones and natural textures, from the burlap laundry bags in the bathrooms to the billowing muslin hanging from four-poster beds. The outdoor spaces look just as thoughtful as the indoors. The beach villas’ plaited outdoor showers are nestled in mini-private beaches, while the plush outdoor daybeds are steps from the overwater villas’ floor hammocks, so you’ll never be short of a place to plop down. We stayed in residence 107, and even the beach felt purposefully set up to double as an extra room, with a ceiling draped in screw pine leaves, a floor of sugary white sand, and a hammock-shaped sitting area. Venture beyond the cocoon of the jungle and the sea lapping in the sun, the house reef an easy flipper wobbles away.

Food and drink

The offer is diverse and plentiful, with six restaurants and a range of romantic private dining experiences in an idyllic setting, be it the beach, the jungle or even a sandbar in the middle of the Indian Ocean. A private lunch can also be arranged at the serene organic farm, where a chef whips up three-course magic in the outdoor kitchen using locally grown produce, the freshest salad topped with chunky prawns, reef fish curry wrapped in banana leaves, and an inspired chocolate and coconut pudding. There isn’t a bad corner on Vakkaru, but the open-air Lagoon Bar looks particularly good, rising above the water with sand on the floor and the freshest local tuna sashimi on the menu. Seafood is also the star at Southeast Asian restaurant Onu, where the lobster curry with mango and pea aubergines is the dish to try, followed by the Pandan creme brulee.

The Maldives are not necessarily a place typically associated with wine, the 200% tax on alcohol doesn’t help, which is why Vakkaru Reserve is an unexpected gem. The esteemed wine cellar is the largest in the Maldives, with a capacity of 8,000 bottles and a collection worth USD $500,000 spanning more than 30 countries. The collection is overseen by sommelier Shubham Gudekar, who will be delighted to show off some of the stars, most notably a $12,000 USD 2008 bottle of Petrus, and guide you through wine tastings and menus to match.

The Spa

At the multi-level overwater spa, all treatment rooms have glass floor windows, so muscle-melting Balinese massages can be accompanied by the sight of an aqua-blue parrotfish. After the treatment, tea and snacks are served in the relaxation area with a shower, sauna and an infinity Jacuzzi that flows seamlessly into the lagoon in the background. The spa also has some serious Ayurvedic offerings, with treatments and packages prescribed after a medical consultation with Sri Lankan doctor Surandi Disssana. Although the Indian medical system is over 5,000 years old, it has yet to become mainstream in the western world and so I had no idea what to expect during my consultation. After what sounded like a standard health questionnaire and a quick check of my pulse, Dr. Surandi told me my most prominent dosha was pitta – one of the three types of mind and body – and proceeded to identify my health issues (some I knew, some I didn’t) and personality traits (some I knew, others I’m not proud of). After this I was given practical changes I could make to my diet and daily routine (all conveniently emailed to me), as well as treatments that would be most suitable for me. For a full body, mind and soul MOT, bespoke treatment packages can be put together by Dr. Surandi, which take place in the special Ayurvedic treatment rooms over the water.

For families

Families love Vakkaru, so much so that due to high demand, the hotel is set to release an ever-expanding interconnected beach villa. The natural wonders alone are enough to keep all ages happy. My two-year-old son has never been more enthralled and quiet than watching the hermit crabs scurry across the sand near our beach villa. In the water, confident swimmers can easily reach the house reef, with expeditions to snorkel with turtles and manta rays, as well as a whole host of water sports. There is a paddling pool at the Parrot Fish kids club, with the cutest mini sun loungers to go with it. This outdoor playground is well equipped to keep busy little guests entertained with an outdoor play area and beach soccer field, trampoline, play performance stage and foosball table, plus air-conditioned indoor play areas and a video game lounge. Every day there is a schedule of new activities to participate in, plus an alternative schedule for rainy days. Teenagers will love hanging out at the Coconut Club with ping pong, billiards and TV screens showing live sports. In the rooms there are subtle additions to make parents’ lives easier: jars of sweets, a potty and special bath products for our toddler.

The service

Hithu, a very sweet and gentle server with a glorious smile, hails from one of the southernmost atolls in the country and loves to share stories of what it was like growing up in one of the most beautiful places on earth. Like Hihtu, 70 percent of the staff here are Maldivian and heartwarmingly passionate about showing their part of the world. It’s that local pride that adds a secret sauce to the service here, one that’s warm, welcoming and relaxed.

Eco effort

For a small island, Vakkaru punches above its weight when it comes to being self-sufficient. The hotel is free of single-use plastics, while all of the island’s drinking water, still and sparkling, is made on site via reverse osmosis water treatment technology. The organic farm uses sustainable farming techniques to grow a range of ingredients used in the restaurants. Off the island, Vakkaru has a coral planting and house reef clean-up program that is run regularly by the staff, while guests can also participate.

Accessibility for people with mobility problems

One of the beach villas with pool has an accessible room with a ramp and an accessible bathroom. There is also a beach residence with two bedrooms and an accessible bathroom. All restaurants and common areas on the island have wheelchair accessible entrances.

Something else?

A jungle cinema is available for private hire. Looks like something off Jurassic Park (which would make a great movie to watch here), the outdoor screen is lined with tiki torches and surrounded by towering palms. A kitchen close by means you can enjoy a three-course dinner under the stars before curling up on the day bed or lounge chairs with some popcorn and watching a movie of your choice.