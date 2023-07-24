Sports
Review: Vakkaru, Maldives hotel review
Why book?
The setting is hard to beat, a private island filled with a towering jungle of coconut palms gives Vakkaru a magic that the other man-made islands in the region can’t match. All the dreamy features of the Maldives are present here, albeit more seductively discreet than most. The icing on the cake is the genuinely warm and welcoming spirit who knew that a villa on the beach of a private island could so easily feel like home and yet…
Set the scene
Neighboring hotels may require you to make one or two seaplane stops, but not when visiting Vakkaru, you always fly direct, and often while sitting next to an Hermes bag, or in the case of my flight, a Birkin and a Kelly. Don’t let the status symbols fool you though, the luxury at Vakkaru, while undeniable, is much more carefree and humble. Assouline’s beloved book Gypset (a copy in our room and in the airport lounge) sets the scene, as do the sprawling embrasures dotted around the island. The largest is a four-bedroom overwater residence, one of the largest in the Maldives. Vakkaru is also heartwarmingly family oriented. Each week, guests are invited to a sunset beach party for rainbow cocktails and a hermit crab race. The tiny crustaceans are just part of the island’s thriving flora and fauna. There are cute little flying foxes munching on screw pines in the jungle canopy, and manta rays can be found near the Ba Atoll site, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. During our stay, a female turtle even walked over to the beachfront restaurant and laid her eggs next to diners feasting on local lobster plucked fresh from the ocean.
The backstory
Vakkarus Disney like natural wonderland comes as a coconut plantation thanks to its past life, appropriately the word Vakkaru means coconut wood in Dhivehi. There are about 2,000 palms on the island with more to come. Guests can mark their stay by planting a tree with a name tag at the organic garden. The hotel is independently owned by the Egyptian El Chiaty family (which also owns the TravCo hotel group), with matriarch Dora El Chiaty playing a key role in the hotel’s interior design.
The rooms
Understated and effortless. Airy thatched villas are enveloped in warm muted tones and natural textures, from the burlap laundry bags in the bathrooms to the billowing muslin hanging from four-poster beds. The outdoor spaces look just as thoughtful as the indoors. The beach villas’ plaited outdoor showers are nestled in mini-private beaches, while the plush outdoor daybeds are steps from the overwater villas’ floor hammocks, so you’ll never be short of a place to plop down. We stayed in residence 107, and even the beach felt purposefully set up to double as an extra room, with a ceiling draped in screw pine leaves, a floor of sugary white sand, and a hammock-shaped sitting area. Venture beyond the cocoon of the jungle and the sea lapping in the sun, the house reef an easy flipper wobbles away.
Food and drink
The offer is diverse and plentiful, with six restaurants and a range of romantic private dining experiences in an idyllic setting, be it the beach, the jungle or even a sandbar in the middle of the Indian Ocean. A private lunch can also be arranged at the serene organic farm, where a chef whips up three-course magic in the outdoor kitchen using locally grown produce, the freshest salad topped with chunky prawns, reef fish curry wrapped in banana leaves, and an inspired chocolate and coconut pudding. There isn’t a bad corner on Vakkaru, but the open-air Lagoon Bar looks particularly good, rising above the water with sand on the floor and the freshest local tuna sashimi on the menu. Seafood is also the star at Southeast Asian restaurant Onu, where the lobster curry with mango and pea aubergines is the dish to try, followed by the Pandan creme brulee.
The Maldives are not necessarily a place typically associated with wine, the 200% tax on alcohol doesn’t help, which is why Vakkaru Reserve is an unexpected gem. The esteemed wine cellar is the largest in the Maldives, with a capacity of 8,000 bottles and a collection worth USD $500,000 spanning more than 30 countries. The collection is overseen by sommelier Shubham Gudekar, who will be delighted to show off some of the stars, most notably a $12,000 USD 2008 bottle of Petrus, and guide you through wine tastings and menus to match.
The Spa
At the multi-level overwater spa, all treatment rooms have glass floor windows, so muscle-melting Balinese massages can be accompanied by the sight of an aqua-blue parrotfish. After the treatment, tea and snacks are served in the relaxation area with a shower, sauna and an infinity Jacuzzi that flows seamlessly into the lagoon in the background. The spa also has some serious Ayurvedic offerings, with treatments and packages prescribed after a medical consultation with Sri Lankan doctor Surandi Disssana. Although the Indian medical system is over 5,000 years old, it has yet to become mainstream in the western world and so I had no idea what to expect during my consultation. After what sounded like a standard health questionnaire and a quick check of my pulse, Dr. Surandi told me my most prominent dosha was pitta – one of the three types of mind and body – and proceeded to identify my health issues (some I knew, some I didn’t) and personality traits (some I knew, others I’m not proud of). After this I was given practical changes I could make to my diet and daily routine (all conveniently emailed to me), as well as treatments that would be most suitable for me. For a full body, mind and soul MOT, bespoke treatment packages can be put together by Dr. Surandi, which take place in the special Ayurvedic treatment rooms over the water.
For families
Families love Vakkaru, so much so that due to high demand, the hotel is set to release an ever-expanding interconnected beach villa. The natural wonders alone are enough to keep all ages happy. My two-year-old son has never been more enthralled and quiet than watching the hermit crabs scurry across the sand near our beach villa. In the water, confident swimmers can easily reach the house reef, with expeditions to snorkel with turtles and manta rays, as well as a whole host of water sports. There is a paddling pool at the Parrot Fish kids club, with the cutest mini sun loungers to go with it. This outdoor playground is well equipped to keep busy little guests entertained with an outdoor play area and beach soccer field, trampoline, play performance stage and foosball table, plus air-conditioned indoor play areas and a video game lounge. Every day there is a schedule of new activities to participate in, plus an alternative schedule for rainy days. Teenagers will love hanging out at the Coconut Club with ping pong, billiards and TV screens showing live sports. In the rooms there are subtle additions to make parents’ lives easier: jars of sweets, a potty and special bath products for our toddler.
The service
Hithu, a very sweet and gentle server with a glorious smile, hails from one of the southernmost atolls in the country and loves to share stories of what it was like growing up in one of the most beautiful places on earth. Like Hihtu, 70 percent of the staff here are Maldivian and heartwarmingly passionate about showing their part of the world. It’s that local pride that adds a secret sauce to the service here, one that’s warm, welcoming and relaxed.
Eco effort
For a small island, Vakkaru punches above its weight when it comes to being self-sufficient. The hotel is free of single-use plastics, while all of the island’s drinking water, still and sparkling, is made on site via reverse osmosis water treatment technology. The organic farm uses sustainable farming techniques to grow a range of ingredients used in the restaurants. Off the island, Vakkaru has a coral planting and house reef clean-up program that is run regularly by the staff, while guests can also participate.
Accessibility for people with mobility problems
One of the beach villas with pool has an accessible room with a ramp and an accessible bathroom. There is also a beach residence with two bedrooms and an accessible bathroom. All restaurants and common areas on the island have wheelchair accessible entrances.
Something else?
A jungle cinema is available for private hire. Looks like something off Jurassic Park (which would make a great movie to watch here), the outdoor screen is lined with tiki torches and surrounded by towering palms. A kitchen close by means you can enjoy a three-course dinner under the stars before curling up on the day bed or lounge chairs with some popcorn and watching a movie of your choice.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cntraveller.com/hotels/vakkaru-maldives
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 10 years of rising US house prices could be coming to an end, says Robert Shiller
- Invincible Creator Reveals Which Actor He Desperately Wants In The Series
- Review: Vakkaru, Maldives hotel review
- Take a tour of Jenna Lyonss’ fashion-filled SoHo apartment
- Venture capital firm invests in a more sustainable future – Food Tank
- International Day of Security Officers 2023
- What would the GOP want prosecutors to do with evidence against Trump?
- Lexus LM luxury MPV wins 112,995 range toppers in UK
- AMC Networks News from San Diego Comic-Con International – AMC Networks Inc.
- What makes a great slot game?
- Tradable Bits to offer customizable arcade games as a new tool for the NBA, NFL, NHL, MLS and AFL…
- Stock market today: Wall Street rises ahead of what is hoped to be the Fed’s last rate hike in a while