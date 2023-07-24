A dream home for cricket lovers in England’s picturesque Cotswolds







If you developed a love for cricket during the final Ashes series, the biennial showdown between the England and Australian teams, this house with its own pitch and pavilion may appeal to you. Known as Stanton Court, the property is located in the village of Stanton in the affluent Cotswolds, a rural slice of South West England loved for its charming cottages and rolling countryside. The 10-bedroom house, which went on the market for 14 million (US$18 million) earlier this month with estate agents Savills and Knight Frank, dates back to the early 1700s and has been expanded over the years.

In 1913, Stanton Court was bought by the English architect and engineer, Sir Phillip Sydney Scott, who, according to Savills, not only restored the house, but also saved the area. Scott purchased much of the village of Stanton in 1906, rehabilitating all the property, building a reservoir, improving the church and expanding the school. Stanton Court has to be one of the finest houses on the edge of one of the best villages in the whole Cotswolds, said Savills Country Department Director Ed Sugden. It boasts a glorious cricket pitch and pavilion in beautiful grounds, whilst internally the house has many lovely period features which have been carefully restored. Stately natural stone fireplaces can be found throughout the house. Savills



The stately Jacobean manor house exudes period charm with features such as carved stone fireplaces, wood panelling, wooden floors and exposed ceiling beams. There are several reception rooms, two kitchens, a library, a study, a grand hall, a garden room and a staff apartment, according to the listing. The trunk of the house opens onto a lobby which in turn opens onto the billiards room, a triple garage and the modern indoor pool complex complete with sauna and shower. The house also has a gym, home theater and games room. The home theater is equipped with plenty of comfortable seating. Savills



The spacious living areas at Stanton Courts, coupled with the world-class swimming pool complex and outstanding gardens, make this property ideal for both family living and entertainment purposes, said Rupert Sweeting, Knight Frank’s Head of National Country Sales. Outside, in the 62 acre grounds, there are four cottages, gardens, lawns, a lake, an arboretum and an orchard with pear, cherry, apple, quince and plum trees. The billiards room offers space for a game of snooker or pool. Savills



The cricket ground and pavilion are in front of the house, across the village road. The cricket ground and pavilion are used annually by local cricket clubs with the permission of the owners, according to the listing. The Cotswolds, covering 787 square miles, is the largest Area of ​​Outstanding Natural Beauty in the country and is designated for conservation due to its significant landscape value. Mansion Global was unable to identify the seller, or how much Stanton Court most recently traded for.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mansionglobal.com/articles/a-cricket-lovers-dream-home-lists-in-englands-picturesque-cotswolds-a3f42b1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos