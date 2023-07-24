2023 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Half-PPR competition with 10 teams

It’s mock-draft season for fantasy football and it’s no different here at Yahoo Sports. Ten team members recently performed a fantasy football mock of 10 teams, half a point per reception, and all the choices are in the cool image at the top. Scroll to the right of the image above to see the full results of the draft.

The results by team are at the bottom of the article, but first some interesting findings about the results of our own Andy Behrens.

The first and most important thing to realize about a 10-team fantasy football draft is that you can get away with just about any strategy. Everything is on the table; nothing will backfire.

Tight end of the first round? Go for it. There is no penalty.

Quarterback in the second round? It’s frowned upon in certain circles, but the opportunity cost isn’t that great.

ZeroRB? You will absolutely love the backs available in the double digit rounds.

As a general rule, any manager in a 10-team league will be happy with their selection at the end of the draft. It is a extreme forgiving league size, especially if you’re playing in a Yahoo standard format with only one starting QB and a single flex spot. It’s such a painless tour experience.

Earlier this week, the hour broke before the news did Saquon Barkley And Josh Jacobs had no long-term agreements with their teams, the extended Yahoo Fantasy family gathered for a 10-team mock draft using our default public half-PPR settings.

We encourage you to use our results as a rough guideline in your own upcoming drafts.

Also, feel free to pick a favorite team if that’s your thing, but please know that I’m personally undefeated in mocks dating back to the late 90s. I never lose mocks. I am actually the Edwin Moses of mock drafting.

If you want to draw some big conclusions from this mid-July exercise, here are three things that jump off the screen (the first of which is something we covered earlier)…

You can find great QB options deep in the design

It’s not like any of the three managers who selected quarterbacks in the third round or the other three managers who took them in the fourth round felt their rosters suffered. Again, this is definitely a no-regrets format.

But you know who else doesn’t sweat their QB pick? Scott Pianowski, the sham draftsman who waited the longest for the position. He took Aaron Rogers in round 11 then Deshaun Watson one round later. Rodgers, of course, is only a year away from winning an MVP. When we last saw Watson complete a full season, he led only the NFL in passing yards and Y/A, finishing as a top-five fantasy quarterback.

You’ll also notice that last season’s overall QB5, Gene Smith, was taken in round 14 in our mock. America’s Sleeper, Anthony Richardsonwaited until round 12. Kirk Cousins And Jared Goff went undrafted coming off 4,400-yard, 29-TD seasons. Simply put, quarterback is a tremendously deep position for fantasy purposes. It’s fair to draft it early in this era, the best fantasy QBs have league-winning advantages, but you can wait a long time to tackle this spot and be satisfied with the result.

Rookie skepticism is your friend

Sesame Robinson in the second round was a robbery. Jahmyr Gibbs in the fifth was also pure theft. Recently, when NFL teams use premium draft picks on running backsthose guys are fed relentlessly.

The rookie receivers didn’t go off the board until the ninth and tenth rounds, despite freshman wideouts consistently finishing in the top-25. Once Richardson is at the helm of Indianapolis, he becomes a fantasy power. I could very well be on an island with a rookie tight end Sam LaPorta, but he’s a serious talent with a day-to-day role in an ascending offense. (Did you know Detroit met for a dozen TD receptions last season? Well, now you know.)

If this mock accurately captures the fantasy community’s mistrust of the rookie class of 2023, these players will collectively be among the best values ​​in our game.

It gets late early on the wide receiver

Something funny happens to the recipient in fantasy concepts. One minute we take guys like Chris Godwin, Tyler Lockett And Michael Williams, and everyone feels good about their options. But within a round or two, the names scrolling by in the draft chat are suddenly a bit terrifying: Rashod Bateman, Kadarius Toney, Treylon Burkset al.

It almost feels like someone hacked into the game and removed a wide receiver layer. This isn’t too bad if your league setup only calls for two starting WRs and one flex. But in a deeper format, say, three starting receivers and 2-3 flexes, it’s important to recognize the limits of the player pool. It’s easy to talk yourself into someone like Bateman or Toney when they’re just a bench flier, but it’s quite another to talk your way into a predicament where you need those guys to produce.

Here are the team-by-team results from the mock draft in order of selection.

Collin Brennan, Yahoo Fantasy podcast producer

Trevor Lewis, social editor of Yahoo Fantasy

Jason Klabacha, head of content for Yahoo fantasy

Dan Harris, head of video for Yahoo fantasy

Matt Harmon, Yahoo Fantasy Analyst

Dan Titus, Yahoo Fantasy analyst

Dalton Del Don, Yahoo Fantasy Analyst

Round Overall choice Player 1. (7) Tyreek Hill (Mia-WR) 2. (14) Tony Pollard (Dal – RB) 3. (27) Josh Allen (Buff – QB) 4. (34) TJ Hockenson (Min – TE) 5. (47) JK Dobbins (Ball – RB) 6. (54) Keenan Allen (LAC-WR) 7. (67) Marquise Brown (Ari – WR) 8. (74) Christian Watson (GB-WR) 9. (87) Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Sea – WR) 10. (94) Brian Robinson (Was – RB) 11. (107) Daniel Jones (NYG-QB) 12. (114) Chigoziem Okonkwo (Ten – TE) 13. (127) Courtland Sutton (Den-WR) 14. (134) New England (NO – DEF) 15. (147) Jason Sanders (Mia-K)

Andy Behrens, Yahoo Fantasy Analyst

Round Overall choice Player 1. (8) Nick Chubb (Cle-RB) 2. (13) Davante Adams (LV-WR) 3. (28) Aaron Jones (GB-RB) 4. (33) Lamar Jackson (Ball – QB) 5. (48) Cam Akers (LAR-RB) 6. (53) DeAndre Hopkins (Ten – WR) 7. (68) Chris Godwin (TB-WR) 8. (73) Javonte Williams (Den – RB) 9. (88) Sam LaPorta (Det-TE) 10. (93) Kadarius Toney (KC-WR) 11. (108) Odell Beckham Jr. (Ball – WR) 12. (113) Jerick McKinnon (KC-RB) 13. (128) New York (NYJ – DEF) 14. (133) Harrison Butker (KC-K) 15. (148) Tank Bigsby (Jax – RB)

Kathryn Buckles, director of social media at Yahoo Sports

Round Overall choice Player 1. (9) Josh Jacobs (LV-RB) 2. (12) Bijan Robinson (Atl-RB) 3. (29) Jaylen Waddle (Mia-WR) 4. (32) Tee Higgins (Cin-WR) 5. (49) Justin Herbert (LAC-QB) 6. (52) Dameon Pierce (Hou – RB) 7. (69) Mike Williams (LAC-WR) 8. (72) Evan Engram (Jax – TE) 9. (89) Dak Prescott (Dal – QB) 10. (92) San Francisco (SF – DEF) 11. (109) Gabe Davis (Buf-WR) 12. (112) Elijah Mitchell (SF-RB) 13. (129) Jakobi Meyers (LV-WR) 14. (132) Skyy Moore (KC-WR) 15. (149) Jake Elliott (Phi-K)

Scott Pianowski, Yahoo Fantasy Analyst