USA Hockey Announces U-18 Mens Select Team Roster for Hlinka Gretzky Cup – The Rink Live





PLYMOUTH, Michigan, USA Hockey has announced its roster for the 2023 Under-18 Mens Select Team, which will compete in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup next month. The tournament runs from August 1-6 and takes place in Breclav, Czech Republic and Trencin, Slovakia. Team USA will play a pre-tournament game against Slovakia on Saturday (July 29) and an open tournament against the Czech Republic on Monday (July 31). Those games start at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. CDT respectively. Monday’s game will be broadcast on the NHL Network, as will Team USA’s remaining tournament games. As for the final 23-man roster, players were selected Monday morning after participating in a four-day camp at the USA Hockey Arena. The camp consisted of 38 players, all of whom were selected at last month’s USA Hockey-BioSteel Boys 17 National Festival in Buffalo, which initially started with 216 players. Luke Strand’s roster features 13 forwards, seven defenders and three goalkeepers, several of which should be household names to those in the Rink Live region. We have a lot of guys who can play and we have guys who are willing to play winning hockey,” Strand told The Rink Live over the weekend. “Now we need to find the right mix of players to make sure all jobs are ticked off. Head coach Luke Strand does a drill during practice at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup Camp on July 21, 2023 at the USA Hockey Arena. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink live The full selection is listed below. Eero Bottle Chicago, Illinois. (Northeast)

Trevor Connelly Tustin, California (Providence)

Colin Frank Ladera Ranch, California.

Callum Hughes Basking Ridge, NJ (Boston University)

Ryker Lee Wilmette, Ill.

John McNelis Potomac, Maryland (Boston University)

JJ Monteiro Hudson, Mass.

Aidan Park Playa Vista, California (Michigan)

A. J. Spellacy Westlake, Ohio

Chase Stefanek Yorba Linda, California (Harvard)

Mac Swanson Anchorage, Alaska (North Dakota) Grant Young Boulder, Colorado (Harvard)

Will Zeller’s Maple Grove, Minn. Alex Bales East Amherst, NY (Providence)

Will Felicio Holden, Mass. Tanner Henrick’s Mission Viejo, Cali. (St. Cloud State)

Owen Keefe Saugus, Massachusetts (Boston University)

Adam Kleber of Chaska, Minnesota; (Minnesota Duluth)

Fin McLaughlin Arlington Heights, Illinois (Denver)

Tory Pitner El Cerrito, California. (UMASS) Thatcher Bernstein Brookline, Mass.

Caleb Hail Victoria, Minn.

Kam Hendrickson Scottsdale, Ariz. *All times CDT* Sat. July 29 Slovakia pre-tournament match, 10am, Trenn, Slovakia mom. July 31 Czech Republic, preliminary round, 12 hours, NHL Network, Beclav, Czech Republic Tue. 1 August Sweden, Preliminary Round, 8:30am, NHL Network, Beclav, Czech Republic Wed. Aug 2 Germany, Preliminary Round, 8:30am, NHL Network, Beclav, Czech Republic Free. Aug 4 Semifinals, TDB, NHL Network Sat. Aug 5 TBD, NHL Network ***Both the third place game (Trenn, Slovakia) and the championship game (Beclav, Czech Republic) start Saturday at 10 a.m. CDT. Both semifinals on Friday are also scheduled for noon CDT. Owen Keefe holds a puck in the zone during Saturday’s scrimmage at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup Camp on July 22, 2023 at USA Hockey Arena. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink live Will Felicio appears to make a pass during Saturday’s scrimmage at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup Camp on July 22, 2023 in Plymouth, Michigan. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink live Will Zellers goes to the net during Saturday’s scrimmage at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup Camp on July 22, 2023 at the USA Hockey Arena. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink live Callum Hughes (right) takes a standoff against Aidan Park (left) during Saturday’s scrimmage at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup Camp on July 22, 2023 at the USA Hockey Arena. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink live Sioux Falls goaltender Caleb Heil photographed at the Hlinka Gretzky Camp on July 21, 2023 in Plymouth, Michigan. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink live Denver commit Finn McLaughlin takes to the ice for practice during the Hlinka Gretzky Camp on July 21, 2023 in Plymouth, Michigan. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink live UMD commit Adam Kleber skates the puck out of his own zone during the Hlinka Gretzky Camp on July 21, 2023 in Plymouth, Michigan. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink live Chanhassen goaltender Kam Hendrickson follows a puck through the slot during the Hlinka Gretzky Camp on July 21, 2023 in Plymouth, Michigan. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink live

