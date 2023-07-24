Four Eagles selected as Preseason All-Sun Belt Conference





NEW ORLEANS – Four Georgia Southern football players have been named to the Preseason All-Sun Belt team, as released by the conference Monday afternoon. The team was voted on by coaches and select media outlets covering the competition. Sixth year offensive lineman Khalil Crowder fifth year receiver Khaleb hood and redshirt junior linebacker Marques Watson-Trent were all named to the first team in their respective positions as the sixth year ended on a tight note Jay Macafee was selected in the second team. As a team, Georgia Southern was selected fourth in the East Division. The Eagles begin their season on September 2 at home against The Citadel. 2023 SUN BELT CONFERENCE FOOTBALL PRE-SEASON AWARDS

Preseason Offensive Player of the Year Grayson McCall, Carolina Coast (RS Sr., QB Indian Trail, NC) Preseason Defensive Player of the Year Jason Henderson, Old Dominion (Jr., LB Dingmans Ferry, Pennsylvania) Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team Offense QB Grayson McCall, Carolina Coast (RS Sr., QB Indian Trail, NC)

R.B. La’Damian Webb, South Alabama (Sr., R.B. Opelika, Ala.)

RB Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss (Jr., RB Miami, Fla.)

OL Isaiah Helms, App State (Sr., OL Hudson, NC)

OL Khalil Crowder Georgia Southern (6th yr., OL Carrollton, Ga.) OL Travis Glover, State of Georgia (RS Sr., OL Vienna, Ga.)

OL Nick Kidwell, James Madison (RS Sr., OL Knoxville, Md.)

OL Logan Osburn, Marshall (RS Jr., OL Honors, W.Va.)

TE Neal Johnson, Louisiana (Sr., TE Mesquite, Texas)

W.R. Jared Brown, Coastal Carolina (R.S. So., W.R. Lilburn, Ga.)

WR Sam Pinckney, Carolina Coast (Super Sr., WR Greenwood, SC)

WR Khaleb hood Georgia Southern (5th year, W. R. McDonough, Ga.) Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team Defense DL James Carpenter, James Madison (RS Jr., DL Roanoke, Virginia)

D.L. Owen Porter, Marshall (R.S. Sr., D.L. Huntington, W.Va.)

D. L. T. J. Jackson, Troy (Jr., D. L. Millbrook, Ala.)

DL Richard Jibunor, Troy (Sr., DL Delta State, Nigeria)

LB JT Killen, Carolina Coast (RS Sr., LB Lake Wylie, SC)

LB Marques Watson-Trent Georgia Southern (RS Jr., LB Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania) L.B. Eli Neal, Marshall (Sr., L.B. Memphis, Tenn.)

LB Jason Henderson, Old Dominion (Jr., LB Dingmans Ferry, Pennsylvania)

D.B. Micah Abraham, Marshall (R.S. Sr., D.B. Tampa, Fla.)

D.B. Yam Banks, South Alabama (Jr., D.B. Ridgeland, Miss.)

D.B. Jay Stanley, Southern Miss (Sr., D.B. Greenwood, Miss.)

D.B. Reddy Steward, Troy (Sr., D.B. Decatur, Ala.) Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team Special Teams K Dominic Zvada, State of Arkansas (So., K Chandler, Ariz.)

P Ryan Hanson, James Madison (RS Jr., P Elgin, Texas)

RS Milan Tucker, App State (RS Jr., RS Lehigh Acres, Fla.)

AP Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss (Jr., AP Miami, Fla.) Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team Attack QB Carter Bradley, South Alabama (Sr., QB Jacksonville, Fla.)

R. B. Rasheen Ali, Marshall (R. S. So., R. B. Cleveland, Ohio)

R. B. Kimani Vidal, Troy (Jr., R. B. Marietta, Ga.)

OL Damion Daley, App State (RS Sr., OL Columbia, SC)

OL Will McDonald, Carolina Coast (RS Sr., OL Matthews, NC)

OL AJ Gillie, Louisiana (RS Jr., OL Natchitoches, La.)

OL Ethan Driskell, Marshall (RS Jr., OL Louisville, Ky.)

OL Daniel King, Troy (Jr., OL Cairo, Ga.)

THE Jay Macafee Georgia Southern (6th year, TE Charleston, SC) WR Tyrone Howell, ULM (6th year, WR Idabel, Oklahoma)

WR Caullin Lacy, South Alabama (Jr., WR Mobile, Ala.)

W.R. Devin Voisin, South Alabama (Sr., W.R. Crestview, Fla.) Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team Defense DL Javon Denis, State of Georgia (RS Sr., DL Deerfield Beach, Fla.) DL Wy’Kevious Thomas, South Alabama (RS Jr., DL Riverdale, Ga.)

DL Jalen Williams, Southern Miss (Sr., DL Tylertown, Miss.)

D.L. Jordan Revels, Texas State (Sr., D.L. Houston, Texas)

D.L. Javon Solomon, Troy (Jr., D.L. Tallahassee, Florida)

LB Jontrey Hunter, State of Georgia (RS Sr., LB Tampa, Fla.)

LB Jordan Veneziale, Georgia State (Sr., LB Dallas, Ga.)

LB Taurus Jones, James Madison (RS Jr., LB Portsmouth, Virginia)

D.B. Bryquice Brown, State of Georgia (RS Sr., D.B. Dorchester, Mass.)

DB Keith Gallmon Jr., South Alabama (RS Sr., DB Mobile, Ala.)

DB Jaden Voisin, South Alabama (RS Jr., DB Crestview, Fla.)

D.B. Dell Pettus, Troy (Sr., D.B. Harvest, Ala.) Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team Special Teams K Diego Guajardo, South Alabama (Sr., K Spanish Fort, Ala.)

P Ethan Duane, Old Dominion (Jr., P Melbourne, Australia)

RS Matthew McDoom, Coastal Carolina (So., RS Winter Garden, Fla.)

A.P. Kimani Vidal, Troy (Jr., A.P. Marietta, Ga.) 2023 SUN BELT CONFERENCE FOOTBALL PRE-SEASON COACHES POLL

Department East 1. James Madison 78 points (4)

2. App Status 75 points (4)

3. Carolina Coast 71 points (3)

4. Marshall 68 points (2)

5. South Georgia 52 points (1) 6. State of Georgia 31 points

7. Ancient Reign 17 points West Department 1. Troy 92 points (10)

2. South Alabama 85 points (4)

3. Louisiana 64 points

4. Confederate miss 62 points

5. Texas state 36 points

6. State of Arkansas 33 points

7. ULM 20 points

