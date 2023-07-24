Can professional cricket thrive in America?

Like the IPL, the US league plays T20, the most popular short form of cricket, where each team has up to one hundred and twenty balls to score as many runs as possible, and prioritizes aggressive batting and clever bowling. Test cricket, played between international teams wearing white uniforms over two innings and five days, is regarded by many cricket enthusiasts as the highest form of the game – the classic film of T20’s YouTube video – and English cricket fans are currently gripped by the test series with Australia. But in some parts of the world, the long form of the game is not good.

MLC’s money has bought talent. Jason Roy, an England batsman signed to the LA Knight Riders, was reportedly paid about $400,000 to play in the tournament’s first two seasons. And because he was still needed to play in the final of England’s domestic T20 season on Saturday, he wasn’t even in Texas for LA’s first game. Roy’s deal is similar to that of other big stars who have joined MLC. Each franchise can have a maximum of nineteen players on its team; at most nine of them can be international. (Only eleven per team can play a game.) The total salary budget is limited to approximately $1.15 million per team. It’s not NBA money, but in the world of international cricket there are few places outside of India where the best players can make so much in such a short period of time.

Perot’s partner in a venture capital firm he runs, as well as his co-investor in MLC, Anurag Jain, were convinced that there was already enough market to support the league, especially given the many millions of South Asian and other immigrants from cricket-playing countries in the United States. MLC organizers said the US is about the third or fourth largest cricket TV market worldwide. (This year, Willow TV covers the most games, and CBS Sports Network covers at least three; in the future, the league hopes to have a regular mainstream TV affiliate.) This season is about giving people a taste, he said. Get the people here, get the right talent, take care of the stadium, get the fans used to all these things. Then continue next season. Use it as a springboard, Jain said.

The dissonance of watching cricket in Dallas was overwhelming. The stadium itself had only recently been converted from baseball and still contained its old scoreboard, with sections for inning, ball, strike, and out. There were signs around the stadium warning spectators to watch out for balls being hit into the crowd, written in English and Spanish. The policemen wore Stetsons. The Star-Spangled Banner was sung before the game started.

Nitish Kumar of the LA Knight Riders.

Yet some things about cricket are always the same. The oval field was apple green; in a dry heat of one hundred and four degrees, the color seemed almost obscene. In the center was the square, the twenty-two yards of mowed, straw-colored strip, or field, on which the players would bat and bowl. The surface looked good for hitting. I later found out that an Australian gardener, David Agnew, had laid and maintained the turf. Before the game started, he guessed the field could yield a score of around 180. The first team to bat, the Texas Super Kings, scored 181.

The match was mostly entertaining. South African star batsman for Texas, Faf du Plessis, was out on his first ballchipping an easy catch to a fielder at New Zealander Lockie Ferguson’s bowling, but Texas rallied with explosive at bats from South Africa and New Zealand’s David Miller and Devon Conway respectively. For me, the pleasure was watching Sunil Narine, the Trinidadian captain from Los Angeles bowl. I had spoken to him the day before, and despite the bewilderment of many Texans who had asked him what he was doing in Dallas, he was optimistic about the prospects for the league. (Things can get so big here, terribly big, he told me.) Narine is what’s known as a mysterious spinner, as he can spin the ball off the field in a variety of ways, none of them predictable. In addition, as he runs towards the bowl, he hides the ball behind his back, to obscure the batter’s view of his grip, a pleasantly cartoonish villainous trick. I allowed myself a brief round of applause as Narine beat one of the Texas batters, which is known in cricket as taking a wicket.

By then the stadium, which may have been two-thirds full at the start of the match, was at 7:30 a.m. P.M, was almost at its capacity of seventy-two hundred. The sun had set and after dark the heat in the stadium was somewhat bearable. The audience was, I estimated, at least 90 percent existing cricket fans, most of them South Asian. I was interested in finding new recruits for the sport, but they were few and far between. Christian, who had played pick-up cricket with his father’s Indian immigrant colleagues as a child, had brought his girlfriend Jamie along to watch the game. She knew nothing about cricket except what the internet could teach her. I watched about four videos to get here, and I understood about three percent of what was happening, she said. He also played it out for me in the living room.

Come on, Christian pleaded. You know the ways to get wickets.

Jamie smiled and shrugged. There was no help on the giant screens for someone who had never seen cricket before – nothing to explain the laws or customs of the sport, which is foreign to the vast majority of Americans. This seemed to me to be a mistake on the part of the organisers. But they counted on enough dedicated fans so they wouldn’t need too many newcomers to begin with. Perot told me during the game: This is the first year. It’s like venture capital. You want to take care of that devoted fan base. And then you want to grow the fan base.

Fans are getting ready to make some noise.

The arrival of a promising professional cricket league in America marks a key moment in a revolution in men’s cricket that began with the inaugural season of the IPL, in 2008. (Women’s cricket, which is growing in popularity, is behind the men’s sport in commercial terms.) Before the Indian league changed the sport’s finances, professionals generally played domestic cricket in their own countries, often for meager wages. The best players represented their country, in which case they were paid more. Some pros traveled abroad to make money, but generally the very best players were rooted in the country they hoped to represent. The IPL fielded players from all over the world into teams with huge budgets that often paid more for a short tournament in India than other leagues could provide for the rest of the year with traditional contracts. (During that first IPL auction, in 2008, Indian star MS Dhoni was bought by the Chennai Super Kings for $1.5 million.) Since then, other T20 leagues have sprung up around the world, offering good, if not Indian-level, money. Some of the best players began to reduce their stakes or even forego longer, so-called red-ball games of cricket, to play white-ball or short-form cricket all over the world.

Ed Smith, who played for England, went on to select the men’s national team and also served as an advisor to the head coach of an IPL team, sees the birth of the Indian league and subsequent explosion of franchise cricket as a natural progression. It’s often presented as a break from the way things should be, he said. But in fact, the IPL has only corrected an imbalance, rather than creating an imbalance. The vast majority of cricket fans live in India. That’s where the economy of crickets is. And the market forces, you may like them or hate them, but they are a fact of life, just like gravity… It could be that the emergence of a functioning cricket economy in America is one way that the cricket ecosystem is being more balanced instead of less.

Sunil Narine is an excellent example of an itinerant craftsman who has blossomed in the world of franchise cricket. He last played a test match for the West Indies in 2013. Since then, among T20 internationals, his professional life has led him to the following teams: the Kolkata Knight Riders (India), the Sydney Sixers (Australia), the Guyana Amazon Warriors (Caribbean), the Cape Cobras (South Africa), the Comilla Victorians (Bangladesh), the Montreal Tigers (Canada), the Trinbago Knight Riders (Caribbean), the Melbourne Renegades (Australia), the La hore Qalandars (Pakistan), the Dhaka Dynamites (Bangladesh), the Oval Invincibles (England), the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (the United Arab Emirates) and finally the Los Angeles Knight Riders.

Another Trinidadian, Kieron Pollard, is the captain of MI New York. He is a great and mighty player; he does not so much hit a cricket ball as to mutilate it. No one in the world has played more T20s than Pollard (six hundred and twenty six games and counting). But, he told me, his decision to take a more commercial path and play franchised cricket was unpopular with traditionalists in the West Indies. He was, he says, branded a mercenary and unpatriotic. Now he watched with a certain satisfaction as the sports administrators scrambled to balance the commercial appeal of franchise cricket with the traditional domestic game. There is still room for all forms of play, Pollard said. But one hundred percent, there will be a lot of clashes in the future.

The Texas Super Kings ended up winning the opening game of the tournament easily enough. During the Texas innings, fans in the stands waved yellow flags when one of their men hit a good shot. But as the Los Angeles innings got underway, it seemed like a suspicious number of people were waving purple LA flags. If the teams in this league aren’t generating real loyalty yet, that’s understandable. They are brand new. In addition, all matches in this year’s league will be played in just two venues, weakening teams’ connection to home cities. (Unfortunately the diehard Seattle Orcas fan at this year’s tournament.)

Before Los Angeles succumbed, Jamaican star, Andre Russell, scored a wave of runs that elicited cries of appreciation, even from spectators wearing yellow shirts. In the press box, above the old baseball scoreboard, a young team of digital journalists were furiously uploading new content to the league’s social media accounts. One of the reporters, a cricket enthusiast in his early twenties, was taking a break when Russell hit a ball out of the stadium and into the car park. He turned to a colleague and said, Bro, it’s so crazy: Andre Russell is playing Texas.