



Arizona begins preseason training camp on Wednesday, August 2, a month of training and drills to prepare the Wildcats for the 2023 season that begins September 3 against NAU. To prepare for camp, we’re breaking down each position group on the roster. Today we start with the quarterbacks. Players on the roster: 4 (3 fair, 1 walk-on) Projected starter: Jayden de Laura (Jr.) De Laura is having one of the best seasons in school history, throwing for third most yards (3,685) and sixth most touchdowns (25), and is tied for the second straight year. The only reason he won’t be on the field is if he’s injured or the game is getting out of hand. It’s been a tumultuous spring and summer for the Laura as it was learned in early May that he had been charged with high school sexual assault in Hawaii and is reportedly settling a civil lawsuit stemming from those allegations. Him and head coach jedd fish both first addressed the claims at Pac-12 Media Dayeach rebuttal reports that the Laura pleaded guilty and was convicted of whatever crimes. The hope for both player and team is that now that he has spoken publicly about this, it can be brushed aside and Laura’s sole focus for the coming season. Whether that is possible remains to be seen. De Laura spent time this offseason working with a quarterback, coach ironically, ex-ASU passer Taylor Kellyand spent time in both a QB lab in California and the Manning Passing Academy. One of the things he was probably working on was maximizing his running ability and minimizing his errors (13 interceptions and four lost fumbles). This would be the first time since 2019 that Arizona has the same starting quarterback for consecutive season openers. Top backups: Noah Fifita (R-Fr.), Braden Dorman (fr.) Fifita got her feet wet a few times during cleanup a year ago and looked like a true freshman and someone with a natural feel for the game. He should be Laura’s understudy when the season kicks off, but Dorman showed flashes at the Spring Ball and should make the backup league much better than he was a year ago. Dorman, a 4-star prospect from Colorado, is the highest-rated QB to sign with Arizona in the school’s history, and at six feet, he’s a very different type of player than the 6-foot JDL and 5-11 Fifita. Next one: Running backs

