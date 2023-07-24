Surreys Jordan Gavin wearing the Team Canada hockey jersey at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Surrey’s Jordan Gavin will once again wear Canadian colors on ice, this time in Europe.

The center born in 2006 is one of them 24 hockey players named to the U18 men’s national team for the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, which starts on Monday, July 31 in Trencin, Slovakia and Breclav, Czech Republic.

Team Canada will aim to defend gold in the week-long tournament, which ends on August 5 with medal rounds.

Gavin, who lives in the Morgan Creek area with his family, got the call from Hockey Canada Brass on July 12.

I heard there was going to be a call that day and it was pretty nerve wracking, but I was just super excited when my phone started ringing, he recalls.

I knew the tournament was coming, and yes, I hoped that I would make it and play for my country. It’s obviously pretty cool to me.

Gavin is one of four BC forwards on Team Canada, along with Chetwynds Cayden Lindstrom, North Vancouvers Carson Wetsch and Victorias Ollie Josephson.

Last winter, in his rookie season with the WHL Tri-City Americans, Gavin scored 22 goals and provided 32 assists in 54 games.

Back in April 2022, just a few months later Tri-City selected him second overall in the WHL Entry Draftbecame the youngest player in U.S. franchise history to score a goal, as a connected call while still at Delta Hockey Academy.

Jordan Gavin will compete with Team Canada at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup! READ https://t.co/M4kCpYcH43 pic.twitter.com/d2uFY0dLpm Tri-City Americans (@TCAmericans) July 12, 2023

Gavin was reached by phone last week before he and his teammates flew from Team Canada to Budapest, Hungary, for some pre-tournament practice and games.

He played with some of them, and fought others last November during the World Under 17 Hockey Challenge, a 10-day tournament at Langley Events Center and North Deltas Sungod Arena. Three teams of Canadians were involved in the competition, which attracted hockey scouts from around the world.

It was special to play in front of my family and stuff, Gavin said. Of course it is always an honor to represent your country, a very cool experience.

I missed a few games and I think a lot of our team got sick, he added. A few boys went home. I missed a few games, but then came back. I was lucky enough to get at least some games in.

Gavin will turn 17 in November, meaning he won’t be eligible for the NHL Draft until June 2025.

I get an extra year to work on everything and develop and go to the gym and do all that stuff, he noted. So, you know, I see it as an advantage and yeah, I think I just have to keep working and then see what happens in that year.

For this national team member, playing hockey doesn’t always seem to have been his first priority.

My mom tells me I didn’t really like it at first, that I’d rather just stay home and watch TV and play with toys and stuff, Gavin said with a laugh. Obviously I started loving it when I was maybe six or seven and I’ve just fallen in love with it ever since.

