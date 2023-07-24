Sports
Surreys Jordan Gavin wearing the Team Canada hockey jersey at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup
Surrey’s Jordan Gavin will once again wear Canadian colors on ice, this time in Europe.
The center born in 2006 is one of them 24 hockey players named to the U18 men’s national team for the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, which starts on Monday, July 31 in Trencin, Slovakia and Breclav, Czech Republic.
Team Canada will aim to defend gold in the week-long tournament, which ends on August 5 with medal rounds.
Gavin, who lives in the Morgan Creek area with his family, got the call from Hockey Canada Brass on July 12.
I heard there was going to be a call that day and it was pretty nerve wracking, but I was just super excited when my phone started ringing, he recalls.
I knew the tournament was coming, and yes, I hoped that I would make it and play for my country. It’s obviously pretty cool to me.
Gavin is one of four BC forwards on Team Canada, along with Chetwynds Cayden Lindstrom, North Vancouvers Carson Wetsch and Victorias Ollie Josephson.
Last winter, in his rookie season with the WHL Tri-City Americans, Gavin scored 22 goals and provided 32 assists in 54 games.
Back in April 2022, just a few months later Tri-City selected him second overall in the WHL Entry Draftbecame the youngest player in U.S. franchise history to score a goal, as a connected call while still at Delta Hockey Academy.
Jordan Gavin will compete with Team Canada at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup!
READ https://t.co/M4kCpYcH43 pic.twitter.com/d2uFY0dLpm
Tri-City Americans (@TCAmericans) July 12, 2023
Gavin was reached by phone last week before he and his teammates flew from Team Canada to Budapest, Hungary, for some pre-tournament practice and games.
He played with some of them, and fought others last November during the World Under 17 Hockey Challenge, a 10-day tournament at Langley Events Center and North Deltas Sungod Arena. Three teams of Canadians were involved in the competition, which attracted hockey scouts from around the world.
It was special to play in front of my family and stuff, Gavin said. Of course it is always an honor to represent your country, a very cool experience.
I missed a few games and I think a lot of our team got sick, he added. A few boys went home. I missed a few games, but then came back. I was lucky enough to get at least some games in.
Gavin will turn 17 in November, meaning he won’t be eligible for the NHL Draft until June 2025.
I get an extra year to work on everything and develop and go to the gym and do all that stuff, he noted. So, you know, I see it as an advantage and yeah, I think I just have to keep working and then see what happens in that year.
For this national team member, playing hockey doesn’t always seem to have been his first priority.
My mom tells me I didn’t really like it at first, that I’d rather just stay home and watch TV and play with toys and stuff, Gavin said with a laugh. Obviously I started loving it when I was maybe six or seven and I’ve just fallen in love with it ever since.
[email protected]
Like us on Facebook follow us on Instagram and continue following Tom Twitter
|
Sources
2/ https://www.peacearchnews.com/sports/surreys-jordan-gavin-to-wear-team-canada-hockey-jersey-at-hlinka-gretzky-cup/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Recent Posts
- Surreys Jordan Gavin wearing the Team Canada hockey jersey at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup
- Shop these fashion and beauty finds for less
- Wall Street opens higher ahead of busy earnings week and Fed news
- Cars, Jewelry and PS5 to be Auctioned by San Antonio Police Department
- Council meeting highlights: Regular Council meeting July
- Welcome to Hot World Summer
- Heatwaves: Why is the weather getting hotter? – BBC News
- How the closure of train station ticket offices affects people with disabilities and pensioners
- Pakistani court begins proceedings to declare Imran Khan’s relatives as declared offenders
- The UK’s FTSE 100 climbed higher on energy-sharing gains.
- Tennis bags: the best bags to carry all your tennis gear
- Earnings outlook: Will the Nvidia syndrome trip the tech giant?