The Who Strikes Back! tour of Hove Cricket Ground

There’s something about the way he swings his right arm, playing rhythm and lead at the same time, that’s so compelling you can’t take your eyes off him.

His moves are both balletic and aggressive and even if he doesn’t do that jumping scissor kick anymore, you feel like he could if he tried.

By the way, Pete Townshend is 78.

People talk about Mick Jagger’s amazing stage energy, but Townshend is right next to him. And, interestingly enough, the fingers of his one and only guitar rival, Rolling Stone Keith Richards, have long since given way to old age.

Still, Townshend is very self-deprecating about his legendary band. He tried to manage expectations at the start of this two hour show at Hove Cricket Ground by saying it was going to be a slow burner.

He was also right. It took a while to get going.

The Who Strikes Back! tour (originally postponed due to Covid) is essentially the Who back with hits tour and an added bonus.

Original members Townshend and vocalist Roger Daltrey and their touring band were joined by the Heart of England Philharmonic Orchestra.

Tommy’s opening fragments dragged on a bit and, to be honest, the strings didn’t always add much.

But Pinball Wizard was an asset, with Daltrey’s brassy voice as strong as ever (he’s 79) and drummer Zak Starkey coming across as more like original Who sticksman Keith Moon than his father, Ringo Starr.

Later hits Who Are You and the funky Eminence Front also made the orchestra quite heavy and only when they left the stage did it go into high gear.

The middle band only section contained some of the best of the Whos 1965-73 splendour. Substitute is still one of the best singles ever and My Generation sounded fantastic.

No one complains anymore about the line Hope I die before I get old die sung by a pensioner.

It worked thanks to Daltrey’s famous viscosity, who refused to age gracefully.

Daltrey occasionally struggled (there were ear monitor issues in You Better You Bet), but his signature scream on Won’t Get Fooled Again was astonishing.

And his singing on Behind Blue Eyes with Townshend on acoustic guitar plus violinist Kati Jacoby and cellist Audrey Snyder was magnificent and moving.

The orchestra came back for several songs from Quadrophenia and that’s when the plus strings concept really worked.

They added spice to the explosive 5.15 and a cinematic feel to instrumental The Rock, as well as beautifully complementing Daltrey’s vocals on Love Reign Oer Me.

The evening ended with Baba O’Reilly and violinist Kati Jacoby handling the solo with aplomb.

The Who Strikes Back! tour has divided critics and didn’t always draw the crowds.

But on a virtually sold-out Hove there was essentially a homecoming show, thanks to the Mod bands’ long ties to Brighton there was little doubt.

The Who are brilliant, with or without strings attached.