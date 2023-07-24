40 days to play football: Hudson Miller





Hudson Miller – Freshman (RS) Indianapolis, IN (Cathedral) 60, 210 lbs Linebacker Forecast 2023: reserve If you know anything about Indiana high school football, you know that Cathedral is a perennial powerhouse. Anytime you can get a hold of a player there, you must feel pretty lucky. Miller entered the program last year and was given a red shirt. He made one appearance in the all-anyone game against Indiana State. During that game, he made one tackle. Miller came in as a preferred walk-on listed at 60 and 210 and unfortunately the Purdue roster doesn’t always offer the best updates so that’s how he still shows up. However, I would be shocked if he stayed at 210 and if he has I would imagine his body has undergone quite a transformation. That’s what a year in a college football program is for. During his senior year at Cathedral, he finished with 71 tackles, including 19.5 tackles for loss. Those are pretty impressive numbers, especially when you consider the level of competition he faced. As we’ve repeatedly reiterated on this countdown, Miller and all walk-ons, like it or not, have a tough road ahead, but given the changes in coaching and the uncertainty with all the new faces, now is the time to take a step. While I don’t expect Miller to start, he’s had a chance to make his way onto the field, whether through special teams or a handful of defensive plays. Hopefully he makes the best of it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hammerandrails.com/2023/7/24/23805481/40-days-to-purdue-football-hudson-miller The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

