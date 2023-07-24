Stokes and McCullum want to save Test cricket, but we need to look beyond the Big Three | Axis 2023

Ccancel the open-top bus parade. Put the MBEs back in the drawer. Put a half price sticker on the basket of bucket hats. Manchester awoke Monday morning to pale sunshine, a lifting fog, the fog of war lifting from the battlefield.

There will be a fifth Ashes test at the Oval this week, and it will be big. These things are always there. But it will unfold to a traditional pre-recruited audience. Hostilities continue. But the evangelical summer of the English crickets is over. It’s a huge game for us, Ben Stokes stressed. But not really for anyone else.

And so it turns out that Test Cricket has not been saved. Of course it continues to flicker: alongside the Oval Test, there are series of mixed competitiveness unwinding in Trinidad, where India just broke 181 for two of 24 overs against the West Indies, and in Colombo, where Pakistan responds to Sri Lanka’s first innings with almost a run a ball. Pakistan batsman Shan Masood has indeed pointed to England as the source of inspiration for their own lively attacking approach with the bat. Bazball: coming soon to a movie theater near you.

But look a little closer and the revolution seems to be in a more gestational phase. The first giveaway is the empty seats: both stadiums are almost completely deserted. On the homepage of the newspaper Trinidads Daily Express, the island’s first test in five years is just below a report on the performance of the national volleyball teams in the Caribbean zonal championships. The Jamaica Gleaner relegates its coverage of the West Indies to an inside page. Didn’t you guys get the memo? Stokes and Brendon McCullum make up for this stuff.

India’s Virat Kohli (left) and Ravindra Jadeja (centre) walk onto the field during the second Test against the West Indies at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad. Photo: Randy Brooks/AFP/Getty Images

And of England’s many ambitious claims for his new style of play, this has always been the vaguest and most persistent. How exactly did you plan to lure Trinidadians to the Queens Park Oval, or spark a bidding war for Sri Lanka’s broadcasting rights? It’s a funny question, of course: they weren’t. And even setting aside the unintentional whiff of English exceptionalism to their mission, it’s worth taking a moment to unpack exactly what Stokes and McCullum mean when they talk about saving the game.

Perhaps the closest thing Stokes came to a manifesto was in his Players Tribune article ahead of this summer. Cricket players have short careers and I know players are going to make decisions based on financial security, he wrote. It is natural. I really want governments around the world to get their heads around this, which they seem to be having a hard time doing. It is clear that he is not going to say the silent part out loud. Yes, it’s about excitement. It’s about fun. It’s about crowding crowds and giving players the freedom to express themselves. But it’s also about revenue. Grow this thing, swell the pot, fill our pockets. Or we go to America.

At that point, the image shatters a bit. Since playing in thrilling Ashes series and blockbuster Tests against India is extremely good business for English, Australian and Indian cricketers, it’s not immediately clear how it benefits anyone else. South Africa’s brilliant fast bowler Anrich Nortje has accepted that he will never reach 50 Tests as Cricket South Africa can no longer afford to play anything more than a bare minimum of Test cricket. The third-placed team in the most recent World Test Championship will go almost four years without a series of three Tests.