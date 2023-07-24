Lawsuits filed by former volleyball player and former football player against Northwestern University

CHICAGO (AP) The hazing scandal at Northwestern University has expanded with a volleyball player Monday becoming the first female athlete to sue the university over allegations against her for reporting assault and a new lawsuit by former Northwestern quarterback Lloyd Yates.

This shows it’s not just men, said Parker Stinar, one of her lawyers. It’s not just football players.

The private school in Evanston, Illinois, is facing multiple lawsuits, including on behalf of Yates, alleging hazing by teammates, including sexual assault. The 52-page complaint also says that coaches made racial slurs against players of color.

Atlantic Coast Conference commissioner Jim Phillips says he has never condoned or tolerated inappropriate behavior against athletes such as Northwesterns athletic director in the wake of that school hazing scandal. The hazing scandal at Northwestern University led to the firing of Pat Fitzgerald and multiple lawsuits from former players. From high school to the professional leagues, hazing is ingrained in team sports in the United States. Allegations of hazing in Northwestern’s athletic programs have broadened. Lawyers say male and female athletes reported misconduct within two other sports and suggested that sexual abuse and racial discrimination within the football program were so rampant that coaches knew about it.

This is the first in a series of lawsuits, said civil rights attorney Ben Crump, adding that he plans to file more than 30 lawsuits in the coming weeks involving athletes from various athletic programs and even mascots.

He said it is too early to say whether the cases will be combined into a class action lawsuit. We are still trying to look at different legal aspects, he said.

The scandal at the Big Ten school revolves around an issue that seems to extend far beyond sports, even if it’s sports that often makes the headlines. While major college sports have become multimillion-dollar programs, ritual initiation seems to remain a problematic tradition within them.

At a press conference Monday, Crump said the Yates case is the first with a named accuser and includes comments from other named players.

It’s a really big deal when these young people have the courage to take a stand and refuse to be victims any longer, refuse to silence their voices, Crump said.

Crump called this college sport Me Too moment.

I want justice for all the victims of this horrific hazing, Yates said. I want closure for myself and hundreds of other Northwest football players who have suffered in silence. Too often many of us have blamed ourselves for things beyond our control. Finally, I want protection for future players.

Former football coach Pat Fitzgerald has been fired after a university investigation found allegations of hazing by 11 current or former players, including forced participation, nudity and sexualized acts of a degrading nature, school president Michael Schill said. A previous lawsuit accuses Fitzgerald of enabling a culture of racism, including forcing players of color to cut their hair and behave differently to be more in line with the Wildcat Way.

The volleyball player, identified as Jane Doe in Monday’s lawsuit, says she was so physically injured during a hazing in early 2021 that she required medical attention.

According to the lawsuit, Jane Doe contracted COVID-19 in February of that year despite following the team’s COVID guidelines. Despite this, she says, Northwestern volleyball coach Shane Davis and an assistant coach told her she would face a penalty for violating the guidelines. A day later on March 2, 2021, the coaches let the captains of the volleyball team choose the punishment: she was forced to commit suicide in the gym as she dove to the floor every time she reached a line on the court. As she did this, the suit says, volleyball coaches, team members and trainers watched.

Campus police were notified of the incident, as was the athletic department, the lawsuit says. Jane Doe says she was isolated from the team and Davis forced her to write an apology letter to trainers. The lawsuit also says the player met with athletic director Derrick Gragg to discuss the culture of the volleyball program, but did nothing in response to her concerns.

Davis did not immediately respond to messages asking for comment Monday morning.

The school announced in December 2021 that it had signed Davis to a multi-year contract extension. A year later, in December 2022, the player retired from the sport medically.

Northwestern spokesman Jon Yates confirmed that the unnamed student had made an accusation of hazing in March 2021. Jon Yates said that after suspending the coaching staff during an investigation that confirmed hazing was taking place, two volleyball games were canceled and mandatory anti-hazing training was introduced.

While this incident predates President Schills and Athletic Director Graggs’ tenure at the university, they all take it seriously, Jon Yates said. Dr. Gragg met with the student last year at her request, and as President Schill wrote in a message to the Northwestern communitythe university is working to make sure we have proper accountability for our athletic department.

The lawsuit was filed in Cook County, Illinois, by the Chicago-based Salvi Law Firm and names Davis and Gragg as defendants, as well as the university, its current and former presidents and board of trustees. The lawsuit also names Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner James J. Phillips, who served as the Northwesterns athletic director until 2021. Phillips, who has been named as a defendant in two other lawsuits, has said he never condoned or tolerated inappropriate behavior against athletes while he was Northwestern’s athletic director.

The complaint filed by Lloyd Yates says most of the hazing was led by a group of players known as the Shrek Squad. But he expressed sympathy for them, saying they were also victims of a culture that normalized behavior. Therefore, they are not named in the lawsuit or listed as defendants, Crump said.

According to the complaint, longtime assistant coach Matt MacPherson witnessed some of the hazing and an unidentified strength and conditioning coach was subjected to a sexually charged act of hazing by Wildcats players in the fall of 2015 or spring of 2016 in front of the entire team and coaching staff. Jon Yates said the school is reviewing allegations against MacPherson.

Players of color had to feel inferior. The complaint details a case where a white coach reportedly told a black player wearing new headphones at the snack bar, “You stole those beats, didn’t you?” It says the coach then walked away and laughed.

Fitzgerald, who managed Northwestern for 17 seasons and was a star linebacker for the Wildcats, has maintained that he had no knowledge of hazing. Fitzgerald said after his firing that he was working with his agent, Bryan Harlan, and his attorney, Dan Webb, to protect my rights in accordance with the law.

Webb said in a statement Monday that the complaint does not list Fitzgerald as a defendant. He said Fitzgerald had no knowledge of any kind of hazing and was implementing and following protocols to make sure it wouldn’t happen while repeatedly stressing that it was forbidden.

Housekeeper reported from Detroit and Lage reported from Allen Park, Michigan.