Only 30 overs were possible on the last two days of the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford

After two days of rain in Manchester you’d think a lovely Monday sun would be a welcome sight.

Not for English cricket fans.

Old Trafford briefly basked in the July sun and rubbed salt into the wounds after the fourth Ashes Test was abandoned as a draw on Sunday after two days of heavy rain, ending England’s hopes of winning back the Ashes from Australia.

Australia will keep the urn even if England take the five Test series to 2-2 with a win at The Oval later this week. That’s a hugely anticlimactic end to what has been an exciting summer of Test cricket.

It got people asking the same questions: Why does rain stop cricket? Why was there no reserve day? What can be done to speed up cricket?

This isn’t the first time rain has hit an Ashes series – England saved the urn thanks to a soggy Old Trafford draw in 2013 – but it has re-opened the debate about what cricket can do to avoid such scenarios in the future.

Why does rain stop cricket?

Match fields and bowler runways are covered when it rains on most Test match grounds in England and Wales

There are clear practical reasons for this: player safety.

The outfield would become slippery in the rain, so it would be dangerous for players fielding the ball, bowlers rushing in to bowl, and batters running between wickets to score runs.

The ball, field, and outfield would also be damaged by the rain, further ruining the spectacle.

Play can continue in light rain, but it is ultimately up to the umpires to decide if it is safe.

To protect them, blankets are moved to the field and the bowlers’ run-up area when it rains. The outfield remains uncovered, but ‘supersoppers’ and the excellent drainage found on most modern proving grounds mean that it can dry fairly quickly once the rain has stopped.

Why are there no reserve days for test matches?

The World Test Championship final between Australia and India had a reserve day in June as it was a one-off contest to determine the champion at the end of a two-year cycle.

But in a test series, the draw is a legitimate result whether the match is hampered by the weather or not. You don’t just keep playing until one side wins.

A spare day would also mean that players, coaches, officials, venues, security and catering personnel would have to make themselves available. But the increasingly packed cricket schedule means there’s unlikely to be enough time to effectively turn five-day Test matches into six-day ones.

This Ashes series will be played over a six-week period in June and July to clear August for the third edition of the Hundred, which begins the day after the scheduled fifth day at The Oval.

There are also Twenty20 Internationals, One-Day Internationals and other domestic competitions to consider when putting together a schedule, as well as the added costs of venue booking, security and catering for an extra day that might not even happen.

Despite the frustration, England captain Ben Stokes is strongly opposed to the idea Celestial Sports: external link “I probably wouldn’t say there should be spare days. Test cricket lasts five days.’

Why can’t cricket pitches have a roof?

In October 2002, an indoor cricket series took place under the roof at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium between Great Britain and the rest of the world.

It has long been suggested that cricket follows tennis by putting a roof over cricket grounds – and this has been experimented with in the UK. But cricket grounds are significantly larger than other sports stadiums, meaning there are both design and cost issues that would make such an idea largely unfeasible.

Cricket is also a sport that relies on outdoor conditions which would be lost if you made it an indoor game. So is the grass on the field, which is carefully prepared by the ground crew and would not grow as well under artificial conditions.

Then there is the question of what happens when a batter hits the roof with the ball. Six runs and out?

Why can’t they play longer when the weather is dry?

Keeping the ashes is sweet, hollow and immoral The Grade Cricketers

As rain has been widely forecast in Manchester over the weekend, it has been suggested that more play could have been scheduled for the first three days, either through earlier starts, late finishes or both.

It is assumed that 90 overs are bowled in a day of Test cricket. Scheduled playing hours for this series are 11am-6pm BST, split into three sessions, with an extra half hour at the end of the day to try and hit that 90-over mark. Overs not bowled are then lost for the match.

There are also two scheduled breaks, lunch at 13:00-13:40 and tea at 15:40-16:00. Halfway through each session, the match is also paused for a short drink break.

In theory, time could be added at any end of the day, especially given the long daylight hours during a British summer, something suggested by England batsman Joe Root on Sunday.

“It doesn’t get dark until 10pm in the summer here in England, why can’t we just play until we’ve bowled the overs?” Root told BBC Test Match Special. “There are so many different ways to find opportunities to capitalize on as much as possible.”

However, you never know exactly how much game will be lost in the future, so you can’t accurately estimate how many extra overs you need to play in the days before.

Then there’s the physical toll that comes with players being asked to play extra long days, especially with an already overcrowded summer schedule.

There are also the same practical issues with broadcast scheduling, catering and security that would make it difficult to change playing hours at short notice, not least for ticket holders, for example, who may have pre-arranged transport or accommodation.

However, some flexibility on this point is possible.

During a brief spell of dry weather on Sunday, it was announced that the players would have lunch at 12.20pm before resuming at 1pm, leaving former England international Phil Tufnell stunned during Test Match Special.

Can anything be done?

If you can’t change the hours of play, you can try speeding up the game to ensure that the allotted 90 overs are bowled.

That goal was never achieved during the first three days of the Old Trafford Test and England and Australia were both fined for too low rates during the first asbestos test in Edgbaston.

It has been suggested that implementing sanctions rather than fines for under-fees would encourage teams to play as soon as possible.

Fewer interruptions and shorter lunch and tea breaks have all been mentioned to ensure that when it is dry we see as much game as possible.