It’s an exciting new chapter in football’s greatest story
Inbox tag team: Mike brought up Aaron Jones as a rookie year. It was clear in training camp that he had the savvy hips and quick bursts we see today. It was also clear that he was holding the ball too loosely. He also lost every pass that rep blocked. Thanks to the coaches and his hard work that by the middle of the season neither was clear. Which player do you see making the biggest leap this year? Which player do you have to prove wrong?
Devonte Wyatt doesn’t need to prove me wrong as I believe in his talent but the Packers need a big year 2 from the former Georgia defensive lineman. Dean Lowry and Jarren Reed are gone. Green Bay needs a playmaker and run stuff to team up with Kenny Clark. I think the defense has that in Wyatt and TJ Slaton. That’s why the Packers drafted them. In terms of the backfield, Ben Sirmans deserves a lot of credit for the way he has developed the players over the past seven years. We don’t talk nearly enough about the work he’s done with the Green Bay RBs.
Patrick from Murfreesboro, TN
Mr. McGough, you’ve done it again. After an unconventional route back, the sights are set on another NFL opportunity. The outlook seems unclear, but with the right focus anything is possible. But what are the prospects for his strengths/limitations at this point compared to the other two backups in the roster?
I don’t know much about Alex McGough other than his successful run with the USFL’s Birmingham Stallions. NFL.com didn’t build a prospect page for McGough coming out of Florida International in 2018, but he seems to have a good arm and some mobility (4.70 times in his 40s on his college pro day). McGough also scrambled to 403 rushing yards with five touchdowns last season.
Dean from Leavenworth, IN
I watched Alex McGough three times and was impressed. He often ran for his life, but was very hard to catch and dangerous/fearless when he took off. Also fit well even while running or off the platform. If it’s healthy, it’s Love’s job no matter what happens this year, but the backup job is up for grabs. If it’s McGough, could I see Matt LaFleur hand in a package for McGough and give him some snaps? His season highlight tape is very impressive. Your thoughts, Weston?
Again, I have to see McGough in person, but his USFL highlights are impressive. It’s not like he was a flash in the pan either. He played a key role in winning back-to-back championships at Birmingham after relieving an injured J’Mar Smith. In this year’s title game against Pittsburgh, McGough threw for 307 yards and four touchdowns.
I remember reading a lot about the many guest speakers. Mike McCarthy always brought in to help motivate the players. Looks like Matt LaFleur doesn’t have that many and expects the players to motivate themselves more. Is that so and are they just different philosophies? (I’m not saying one way is better than the other.
LaFleur has also had quite a few speakers. He just hasn’t talked much about it on stage other than the speeches LeRoy Butler and Charles Woodson have given the team over the years. It is also part of his process.
Please share your thoughts on the running back discussion. The game has changed, but how come RBs don’t seem to fit so well? What has or has not changed with them? What skills do they need to be more “valuable” and have longer careers that, say, Ahman Green didn’t need?
Today’s running backs have to do more than just carry the ball. That’s part of the formula for Jones to remain one of the league’s top running backs over the past four years. It’s a passing league now and running backs need to thrive in that part of the game. Teams are also paying more attention to a running back’s workload than they were 20 years ago, when half the league had running backs carrying the ball 300 times a year. During Eddie George’s last three years at Tennessee, he carried the ball 970 times while carrying an average of 3.2 yards at a time. While you credit George for his durability and toughness, teams don’t have running backs if they don’t gain at least four yards apiece.
My wife and I have been training camp for thirty years. Not only did I see Robert Tonyan there, but my son Michael trained with Robert when they were in high school together. It is indeed a small world. I’ll see you all on Wednesday. I hope you get a chance to meet my Phyllis, she’s a huge fan!
Ha, I should have assumed there was a connection. McHenry is a beautiful town. I drove through last summer.
What about the occasional “Where are they now?”
Our “Alumni Spotlight” series is running on our website at this time.
Matt from Forest Falls, CA
Spoff says with a straight face, “The Packers also have two gamblers in the camp, though it doesn’t look like change is imminent.” Well done.
I can still see the tire tracks around Lambeau from the victory lap Spoff took after writing that lap.
How did scouts miss Brock Purdy’s talent? Is QB more than pure talent? Should they go back to the Wonderlic test? How much of the QB talent is quick thinking? Reactions? Have you noticed quick thoughts, reactions in Jordan Love? Feels good coming home, doesn’t it? The smack talkers will keep coming.
That’s the question NFL generals and scouts will be asking themselves for years to come. Purdy doesn’t have a large sample, but his play suggests he should have been closer to number 1 than the very last pick. Everyone knew Purdy was a natural leader and gamer, but I don’t think scouts realized how much real talent there was.
I vehemently disagree with Weston about the lime green Seahawks jerseys, I think they are the top three of all time! Right up there with the Chargers Powder Blue and the Luv Blue Oilers!
Our intern Lauren agrees with you. Hey, I’m not saying I’m right. I’m just saying I say it.
Do you think it’s possible to get asparagus on a Gilbert Burger?
Asparagus is like peanut butter. It goes with everything.
Joseph from Louisville, KY
Wes, Drew from Dubuque was right. You watch the Quarterback on Netflix and realize how good a Christian man and family man Kirk Cousins is. It makes you want to root for him. However, you will think the opposite about Patrick Mahomes’ wife. A bit full of itself in my opinion.
Interesting. As popular as Patrick Mahomes is, I think I’m more interested in watching Marcus Mariota have a rough year in Atlanta.
Add me to the list of II readers/writers regarding recommendation to watch “Quarterback”. In my case a resounding yes, it’s worth it. I think it would be especially interesting to someone like you, who is more of an insider than us readers, in the way a teacher understands an analysis with a depth beyond that of a neophyte or journeyman.
OK, I’m in. I will check it. I love this kind of content. Living on the Black by John Feinstein is one of my favorite books.
A sad note to all alliteration fans as Mark from Missoula, MT will soon be Mark from Boise, ID as my wife and I begin a new chapter in our lives. I was close enough to Mark from Meridian, ID to maintain some alliteration, but a riverside spot was too good to pass up. Fun fact, if Mason Crosby (or anyone else) matched his score in the same time, but with touchdowns, they would have to average 20 touchdowns a year for 16 years.
All the best on your new adventure!
I just want to let the II world know what a true professional our Wes Hod is. On Saturday, he ran the Packers 5K. And he also answered our questions then. And he beat me by 45 seconds.
Thanks for coming! I hope you had a good time. The Packers 5K is a tentpole event for me every year, the start of a new Packers season. You’re stuck with me for one more day before Spofford gets back and the marathon begins. Happy Monday.
