BC Hockey rejects call from BCHL to open umpire pool

Article content
The BC Hockey League and Hockey Canada can use a referee for their dispute over the teams on duty.
The BCHL became independent this summer and BC Hockey is sticking to not allowing umpires to switch between approved and unapproved leagues
The BC Hockey League and Hockey Canada can use a referee for their dispute over the teams on duty.
Advertisement 2
The BCHL last week announced the 26 umpires and 24 linemen who had signed up to work in the 17-team Junior A loop for the upcoming season.
As it stands, those 50 people cannot run any Hockey Canada sanctioned games in the campaign. The BCHL split from the National Sports Board on June 1 to become an independent league, and Hockey Canada has strict rules regarding participation in non-sanctioned leagues.
Hockey Canada states that any player, coach or official who participates in a non-sanctioned game after September 30 will be ineligible for any Hockey Canada action for the remainder of the season, and that includes things such as national select teams.
BCHL commissioner Steven Cocker says his group would like to see Hockey Canada and the BC Hockey provincial body open things up to officials. He sees the current line-up as a restrictive development for referees and linemen. The BCHL is one of the highest levels of play in the province.
Cocker also says the 50 officials in question are taken out of the mix when push comes to shove minor hockey games in their local regions and feared it would have a detrimental effect on grassroots and youth hockey.
Cameron Hope, CEO of BC Hockey, opposes that assessment.
We know what the numbers are and we don’t see any additional pressure on the sanctioned system, Hope said. We will continue to monitor and work with our members.
Ad 3
Brad Lazarowich, an experienced linesman with the NHHL, is the BCHL’s vice president of hockey operations and oversees officials.
The league listed 63 umpires and 72 linemen when it unveiled its officiating team last year, and Cocker reckons they had used over 100 umpires by the end of the year, as Brad likes to work with some of the younger boys and girls and give them a game here or there so they can get a taste of what the league is like.
The league listed six officials with assignments for Hockey Canada last season, with the highlight being umpire Graedy Hamilton doing junior world championship tournaments. Hamilton is not on the BCHL list this season; on his LinkedIn page, he works for the American Hockey League and the WHL.
Ad 4
The BCHL became the first Junior A league in the nation to have an all-female squad on duty for a game when Grace Barlow and Megan Howes served as umpires and Melissa Brunn and Colleen Geddes worked the lines last season in an October 17 game between the Langley Rivermen and Surrey Eagles.
Geddes is the only one of the quartet on the current official team list. Cocker says the others wanted to remain eligible to participate in international women’s competitions, which would be under the Hockey Canada flag.
That’s what they’re aiming for, Cocker said.
Hope says the BCHL understood the implications.
The non-sanctioned policy has been in place for a long time. Leagues that have operated outside the system have always known they were doing things like putting officials in a difficult position by leaving sanctioned hockey, Hope said.
Ad 5
Complicating all of this is that Hope has made it clear that BC Hockey has plans to create another Junior A league to replace the BCHL and have it represent that province in the Hockey Canada system at that level.
There are three Junior B leagues in the province, the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League, the Pacific Junior Hockey League, and the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League under the Hockey Canada umbrella, and the VIJHL And the KIJHL both publicly pushed to move up to Junior A.
Hope is not clear on whether a new Junior A league will be ready by the fall. He did say on Monday that they hope to have news about the plans in the coming weeks.
Cocker has said repeatedly that the BCHL is not your typical independent league. It has history, with the first games dating back to 1961. It is also the most successful league in the country in moving players into the NCAA. The league’s website lists 190 NCAA Div. I pledges for players participating in the 2022-23 season.
Ad 6
It had been rumored that the BCHL had wanted to stand on its own feet for years, frustrated by the rules of Hockey Canada and its Canadian Junior Hockey League, the umbrella group formed to oversee the country’s 10 Junior A leagues and to events such as the Centennial Cup national championship.
The BCHL undeniably made its sentiments public when they officially withdrew from the CJHL in April 2021, and then again last September when it posted the 35-page white paper titled Modernizing Junior Hockey in Canada Supporting Two Junior Development Paths for Canadian Athletes that it had sent to Hockey Canada.
One of BCHL’s complaints was the lack of freedom in recruiting for Junior A leagues. Under Hockey Canada rules, a player under the age of 18 cannot play for a Junior A team in another province without their family relocating.The BCHL wanted to be able to recruit 16- and 17-year-old players from coast to coast, and they are now doing so this season. They also added European players.
Ad 7
The BCHL did not like that a WHL team like the Vancouver Giants could bring in a 16-year-old player from far eastern Manitoba without his parents moving.
Hope says the current system means there’s a set of rules we live by, we understand the training, the vetting, the insurance, those pathways.
BC Hockey has posted a page on its website related to the BCHL split.
Support our journalism: Our in-depth journalism is possible thanks to the support of our subscribers. For just $3.50 a week, you get unlimited ad-lite access to The Vancouver Sun, The Province, National Post and 13 other Canadian news sites. Support us by subscribing today: The Vancouver sun | The province.
|
Sources
2/ https://theprovince.com/sports/hockey/junior-hockey/bchl-bc-hockey-canada-referee-dispute
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Comments
Postmedia is committed to maintaining a vibrant yet civilized forum for discussion and encourages all readers to share their thoughts on our articles. It can take up to an hour for comments to appear on the site. We ask that you keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications. You will now receive an email when you receive a reply to your comment, when there is an update to a comment thread you follow, or when a user you follow makes a comment. For more information and details on customizing your email settings, visit our Community Guidelines.
Join the conversation