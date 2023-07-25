BC Hockey rejects call from BCHL to open umpire pool

The BCHL became independent this summer and BC Hockey is sticking to not allowing umpires to switch between approved and unapproved leagues Photo by Arlen Redekop / PNG

Article content The BC Hockey League and Hockey Canada can use a referee for their dispute over the teams on duty.

Article content The BCHL last week announced the 26 umpires and 24 linemen who had signed up to work in the 17-team Junior A loop for the upcoming season.

Article content As it stands, those 50 people cannot run any Hockey Canada sanctioned games in the campaign. The BCHL split from the National Sports Board on June 1 to become an independent league, and Hockey Canada has strict rules regarding participation in non-sanctioned leagues. Hockey Canada states that any player, coach or official who participates in a non-sanctioned game after September 30 will be ineligible for any Hockey Canada action for the remainder of the season, and that includes things such as national select teams. BCHL commissioner Steven Cocker says his group would like to see Hockey Canada and the BC Hockey provincial body open things up to officials. He sees the current line-up as a restrictive development for referees and linemen. The BCHL is one of the highest levels of play in the province. Cocker also says the 50 officials in question are taken out of the mix when push comes to shove minor hockey games in their local regions and feared it would have a detrimental effect on grassroots and youth hockey. Cameron Hope, CEO of BC Hockey, opposes that assessment. We know what the numbers are and we don’t see any additional pressure on the sanctioned system, Hope said. We will continue to monitor and work with our members.

Article content

Article content Brad Lazarowich, an experienced linesman with the NHHL, is the BCHL’s vice president of hockey operations and oversees officials. The league listed 63 umpires and 72 linemen when it unveiled its officiating team last year, and Cocker reckons they had used over 100 umpires by the end of the year, as Brad likes to work with some of the younger boys and girls and give them a game here or there so they can get a taste of what the league is like. The league listed six officials with assignments for Hockey Canada last season, with the highlight being umpire Graedy Hamilton doing junior world championship tournaments. Hamilton is not on the BCHL list this season; on his LinkedIn page, he works for the American Hockey League and the WHL.

Article content The BCHL became the first Junior A league in the nation to have an all-female squad on duty for a game when Grace Barlow and Megan Howes served as umpires and Melissa Brunn and Colleen Geddes worked the lines last season in an October 17 game between the Langley Rivermen and Surrey Eagles. Photo by Arlen Redekop / PNG Geddes is the only one of the quartet on the current official team list. Cocker says the others wanted to remain eligible to participate in international women’s competitions, which would be under the Hockey Canada flag. That’s what they’re aiming for, Cocker said. Hope says the BCHL understood the implications. The non-sanctioned policy has been in place for a long time. Leagues that have operated outside the system have always known they were doing things like putting officials in a difficult position by leaving sanctioned hockey, Hope said.

Article content Complicating all of this is that Hope has made it clear that BC Hockey has plans to create another Junior A league to replace the BCHL and have it represent that province in the Hockey Canada system at that level. There are three Junior B leagues in the province, the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League, the Pacific Junior Hockey League, and the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League under the Hockey Canada umbrella, and the VIJHL And the KIJHL both publicly pushed to move up to Junior A. Hope is not clear on whether a new Junior A league will be ready by the fall. He did say on Monday that they hope to have news about the plans in the coming weeks. Cocker has said repeatedly that the BCHL is not your typical independent league. It has history, with the first games dating back to 1961. It is also the most successful league in the country in moving players into the NCAA. The league’s website lists 190 NCAA Div. I pledges for players participating in the 2022-23 season.

Article content It had been rumored that the BCHL had wanted to stand on its own feet for years, frustrated by the rules of Hockey Canada and its Canadian Junior Hockey League, the umbrella group formed to oversee the country’s 10 Junior A leagues and to events such as the Centennial Cup national championship. The BCHL undeniably made its sentiments public when they officially withdrew from the CJHL in April 2021, and then again last September when it posted the 35-page white paper titled Modernizing Junior Hockey in Canada Supporting Two Junior Development Paths for Canadian Athletes that it had sent to Hockey Canada. One of BCHL’s complaints was the lack of freedom in recruiting for Junior A leagues. Under Hockey Canada rules, a player under the age of 18 cannot play for a Junior A team in another province without their family relocating.The BCHL wanted to be able to recruit 16- and 17-year-old players from coast to coast, and they are now doing so this season. They also added European players.

The BCHL did not like that a WHL team like the Vancouver Giants could bring in a 16-year-old player from far eastern Manitoba without his parents moving. Hope says the current system means there's a set of rules we live by, we understand the training, the vetting, the insurance, those pathways. BC Hockey has posted a page on its website related to the BCHL split.

Article content

