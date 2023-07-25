Esther Vergeer and Rick Draney inducted into International Tennis Hall of Fame





Eight-time Paralympic medalist Esther Vergeer of the Netherlands and quad wheelchair tennis pioneer Rick Draney of the United States have been inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame. Vergeer and Draney are celebrated for their excellence on the field and their pioneering contributions to the sport. In front of a packed crowd of family, friends, fans and fellow Hall of Famers, Vergeer and Draney became the sixth and seventh wheelchair tennis players to be immortalized, along with Brad Parks, Randy Snow, Chantal Vandierendonck, David Hall and Monique Kalkman-van den Bosch. Their induction marks the first time in Hall of Fame history that two wheelchair candidates were elected in the same year. Vergeer and Draney received their awards in a stunning Ben Solomon/ITHF ceremony Pioneers in the sport Vergeer is one of the most decorated Dutch athletes of all time; a 21-time Grand Slam champion, 13-time International Tennis Federation (ITF) world champion, and four-time Paralympic gold medalist in singles. She made her Paralympic debut in Sydney 2000 and retired in February 2013, after winning two gold medals in London 2012. Vergeer is a four-time Paralympic wheelchair tennis singles champion Getty Images Verge was unbeatable for ten years and topped the world rankings for 668 consecutive weeks. Her doubles career was also filled with dominance, winning 23 Grand Slams and four Paralympic medals. From the youngest ages it was tennis that gave strength @Esther Vergeer to become the greatest champion. She expressed her gratitude for the game and her steadfast mission to increase its impact in her introductory speech. #EnshrinementWeekend | @itftennis | @knltb pic.twitter.com/dcfzTp1NAm International Tennis Hall of Fame (@TennisHalloFame) July 23, 2023 Tennis gave me confidence. Tennis made me laugh. Tennis made me take back control of my life, believe in myself, trust that everything would work out. I have never felt so comfortable as on a tennis court, says Vergeer. I accept this honor and I am aware of the responsibility it brings: a responsibility to inspire the next generation of tennis players, including wheelchair tennis players, to nurture a love for the sport and create pathways for individuals who dare to dream. Draney is revered as a pioneer of the quad division of wheelchair tennis. Over the course of his career, Draney achieved 12 singles and six doubles titles at the Super Series level before wheelchair tennis was included in Grand Slam tournaments. Draney spent a total of 591 weeks in the singles and doubles top 10. Draney is one of the most celebrated figures in quad wheelchair tennis ITF Introduced by Jason Harnett, his former USA World Team Cup coach and current USTA Director of Wheelchair Tennis, Draney said: I am proud of the many opportunities I had to share what I had learned and developed with other people with quadriplegia so that they could participate in the game. I am proud to be an advocate and campaigner for opportunities and opportunities for quad division growth in the United States and around the world. The pair received their International Tennis Hall of Fame medals from Kim Clijsters, four-time Grand Slam champion and Honorary President of the ITHF, and received their Hall of Fame blazers ahead of the official inauguration reception.

