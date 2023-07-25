Sports
How the AP Preseason Football Poll Predicts the College Football Playoff
In the 2022 college football season, Alabama was the AP Poll’s preseason No. 1 preseason for the fifth time in the College Football Playoff era, though the Tide ultimately missed out on the playoffs by finishing fifth in the final standings.
“But how much do preseason polls really matter?” you may wonder. We’ve analyzed the data and it turns out that fans of the AP preseason No. 1 team still have to be pretty excited.
From the 2014 season through 2022, the No. 1 team in the AP pre-season poll made the playoffs seven times. 2015 Preseason No. 1 Ohio State was the only team from that group not to make the playoff before Alabama last season.
Here’s how the preseason AP poll correlates to the final College Football Playoff poll in the CFP era.
The categories below provide, for each preseason ranking in the AP poll, the average ranking of the teams in the last CFP poll, best finish, worst finish, number of times a team was not ranked in the last CFP poll, and number of times a team with that preseason AP ranking made the College Football Playoff.
|AP POLL
|AVG. RANKS*
|BEST RANKING
|WORST RANKING
|NO
|GVB
|1
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|2
|6.3
|1
|16
|0
|5
|3
|8
|1
|NO
|1
|4
|4
|13.6
|4
|NO
|2
|1
|5
|7.3
|1
|21
|0
|5
|6
|17.3
|1
|NO
|3
|2
|7
|13.6
|2
|NO
|2
|2
|8
|12.7
|4
|NO
|1
|2
|9
|21.3
|5
|NO
|4
|0
|10
|18.8
|4
|NO
|4
|1
|11
|21.4
|6
|NO
|5
|0
|12
|19.3
|1
|NO
|5
|2
|13
|24.2
|5
|NO
|5
|0
|14
|14.8
|4
|NO
|1
|1
|15
|23.1
|3
|NO
|5
|1
|16
|26.6
|12
|NO
|6
|0
|17
|25
|12
|NO
|6
|0
|18
|20.6
|9
|NO
|4
|0
|19
|21.1
|4
|NO
|5
|1
|20
|21.6
|8
|NO
|5
|0
|21
|22
|6
|NO
|5
|0
|22
|29.5
|25
|NO
|8
|0
|23
|25.4
|10
|NO
|6
|0
|24
|23.3
|11
|NO
|5
|0
|25
|25.6
|11
|NO
|6
|0
*Note: When calculating the average finish in the CFP poll for teams ranked in the pre-season AP poll, we assigned a rank value of 30 to each team that was not ranked in the last CFP poll.
By a nine-year sample size, recent history says it’s best to be No. 1, No. 2, or No. 5 in the preseason AP poll. The No. 4 preseason team made the College Football Playoff for the first time in 2019 as Oklahoma earned the fourth playoff spot. The tables turned in 2021 as Oklahoma started the season in second place before dropping to No. 16 at season’s end, the worst finish by any preseason No. 2 team to date.
Recent history also says that No. 22 is the worst preseason poll, as in all but one year (2018 Boise State finished No. 25) the No. 22 preseason has missed the last College Football Playoff poll.
Teams ranked No. 1 through No. 8 in the AP preseason poll have combined for 28 of 36 CFP appearances, with Oklahoma making the biggest jump in 2015 as a team in the preseason to the top four from No. 19 in the AP preseason poll. In 2021, Michigan became the first team unranked in the preseason poll to make the College Football Playoff; the Wolverines received just 12 votes in the preseason, placing them 32nd to start the season. TCU then followed that up by going from unranked in the 2022 preseason to No. 3 in the final CFP poll.
The first nine years of the playoffs also tell us that, on average, one team from outside the top 10 of the preseason AP poll will make the CFP three years out of four. TCU was the most recent team to achieve this feat, rising from unranked to the 2022 playoffs. Notre Dame was that team in the 2018 season and ranked No. 12 in the preseason. Clemson (No. 12 in 2015), Washington (No. 14 in 2016), Georgia (No. 15 in 2017), and Oklahoma (No. 19 in 2015) have also proven that it is possible to climb into the national title fight from a lower position in the preseason poll.
If you’re feeling confident, pick a team from just outside the top 10, along with three schools that are in the top eight in the preseason poll, as recent history says that’s usually the recipe for determining who will play for a shot at the national championship.
