Reopen Depot Park Tennis Courts – Park Rapids Enterprise

Reopen Depot Park Tennis Courts
The tennis courts at city-owned Park Rapids Depot Park opened Monday, July 24 after a long and eventful project to replace them.
The four city courts, between 3rd and 4th Streets East, are just east of four similar courts owned by the Park Rapids Area Schools, which have not been renovated. The school district did replace the eight tennis courts on Heltenlaan last year.
At an opening ceremony for the rebuilt courts, Kathy Peterson of the Park Rapids Tennis Association acknowledged the many private and corporate donors who funded and stuck with the project through delays due to COVID-19 and skyrocketing construction costs that forced the project to be relisted.
Peterson also thanked city manager Angel Weasner, the last of the four city officials whose hands touched the project, for helping to bring it to fruition. Former administrators John McKinney and Ryan Mathisrud and interim administrator Betty Thomsen were also involved.
After Peterson’s speech, the first ball was volleyed over the net by two of the donors who planted the seed of the project: Dianne Steiner and Amy Cass. Members of the crowd attending the ceremony pulled under Depot Park’s picnic shelter for punch and rolls, while just minutes later a Virginia couple started a game on one of the new concrete courts.
We didn’t go to downtown businesses for donations, Peterson said. This hit during COVID, and they were hurting. It was like we wouldn’t ask them for dollars now.
Instead, she said, the project was supported in addition to private donors by corporate sponsors such as all three of the city’s healthcare facilities and three of the four banks, as well as the Rotary Club and American Legion Auxiliary.
Peterson described the club’s feelings about the jobs completed as ecstatic.
Kudos to them, she said. When the first bid that came in was off the card, I went up to them and said, ‘This is what we were looking at.
The first design for the courts called for top-class post-stressed concrete. Peterson said the next option was for sawn concrete, at an estimated cost of $650,000.
It was that or tarmac, she said. I sat there at the end of the meeting and asked them: Do you want a hat? If we can’t raise whatever it is, are we taking asphalt? Shall we say, just go for asphalt? Which we would have had enough of at that point. No one would file a motion. Nobody said a word. The only word that was said was: we are going for concrete.
They got up. We went out and hit a few more donors.
Peterson said donations ranged from $50 to $50,000. Every dollar worked, she said, including a $15,000 grant from the Northern District of the U.S. Tennis Association, gifts that Joe Cass collected from two private donors for $10,000 and $25,000, and a $250,000 land and water conservation grant from the Minnesota DNR that Tom Stursa successfully wrote in 2021 after a failed application in 2020.
The collaboration in raising funds for this was beyond my expectations, Peterson said, adding that no one has ever said a hard no.
In the end, factoring in the grant and aid from the city, Peterson said, the court’s actual offer was $565,000, which was no big deal (during construction). Everything went smoothly.
She expressed optimism that the final cost of the project would fall below that bid amount.
Peterson emphasized the longevity of the concrete court replacement. They don’t break down like asphalt in 20 years or less, she said. The city would never have to maintain them, except for general upkeep, which may require repainting them later, when the courts wear out. But they don’t have to replace everything again.
That was always the goal: for the community, forever.
