Sports
International youth table tennis tournament comes to Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – For the first time ever, Charleston will host the Pan American Youth Table Tennis Championship, featuring 166 of the Western Hemisphere’s top youth table tennis players.
The participants represent their home country in this tournament. That is a total of 21 countries in the Western Hemisphere.
The journey to Charleston over the weekend got off to a rocky start for a few teams.
“I got a call around 2 p.m. that the Argentina youth national team was coming at 4 p.m. and they were booked in the wrong Charleston, Charleston, South Carolina, said Clint Veach, a member of the Charleston, South Carolina table tennis club.
However, thanks to Veach’s generosity, everyone made it to the proper Charleston. He personally drove Brazil’s best player and her coach from Charleston, South Carolina to Charleston, West Virginia. He also helped the Argentina players and their coach to get here by renting them a limousine, which had a big impact on the team.
“That’s a goodwill gesture to those two countries to try and accommodate them because then they would have been stranded without the opportunity to make that trip, so I think that would be the right thing to do to treat those countries with respect,” Veach said.
“It had a good impact because I think the prejuicio (prejudice) of people in America is cold, but we found very nice people, like Clint,” said Argentina head coach Diego Demperliy. They need competition between the best player on the continent. Argentina is far away and we have to stay in these kind of tournaments to play with the best.
These youth table tennis players are among the best in the world at their sport.
“The level of the competition is a bit higher because these are now international level players. So they are the very best players in each of these countries in their age group, said assistant referee William EngleBreth.
For some athletes, this is their first time competing in the United States.
“I’ve been training all my life to be here. Not just for this tournament, but for all tournaments. Let’s see how it’s going to be. I’m so excited to play,” said Brazil’s Giulia Takahashi.
Many of the teams said they have worked for years to compete at this level, but this experience makes it all worth it.
“Tienen muchos nervios (They are nervous), very nervous to play because we saw the place, we saw the other players. They have guts to play, Demperliy said. They want to play. I think con el corre de los das (with how these days will go) is better and we felt mejor para jugar (better to play) again.”
Demperliy also said that everyone from the US who organized and organized the tournament had a huge impact on him and his players from Argentina.
Very good schedules, place of play, the hotel. The people are so nice. And that, for us who have come this far, and with all the problems we’ve had, the truth is that the warmth of the people is noticeable there,” he said.
Translated quote: “(Great schedules, great location of the game, the hotel. The people are very nice. This, for us who have come from so far, and with all the problems we’ve had, the truth is that here the warmth of the people is remarkable).”
