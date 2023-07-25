Soccer kit for inaugural Big South-OVC Association Media Day





NASHVILLE, Tennessee – With the 2023 football season upon us, the defending Big South Champions head to Nashville, Tennessee for the first-ever Big South-OVC Football Association Media Day on Tuesday, July 25. The Runnin’ Bulldogs will send 2022 Big South Coach of the Year Tre Lamb and All-American nominees Ty French And Narii Gaither to the Sheraton Music City Hotel in Nashville for the event. Live coverage of the event begins at 9:10am east on ESPN+, with the Runnin’ Bulldogs taking the stage at 9:30am east. Coach Lamb will also appear on The Greg Pogue & John Burton Show on WNSR radio at 10:40 am. Other videos and social media content can be found on Twitter at @BigSouthOVCFB or on Instagram at @bigsouthsports. Tre Lamb, the reigning Big South Football Coach of the Year, returns to Gardner-Webb after leading the Runnin’ Bulldogs to their first Big South Championship in 20 years and their first postseason appearance since 1992. Under Lamb in 2022, the Runnin’ Bulldogs finished 5-0 in the Big South Conference and defeated Eastern Kentucky for their first-ever FCS Playoff victory. The ‘Dawgs also pushed the top FBS foes to breaking point, falling to Liberty 21-20 and to Sun Belt Runner-Up Coastal Carolina. As an offensive playcaller for GWU, Lamb’s offense averaged 441.5 yards per game and scored 32.2 points per game, both tops in the Big South Conference. French was a finalist for the Stats Perform FCS Buck Buchanan National Defensive Player of the Year Award, Ted Hendricks Award, and the first Runnin’ Bulldog to be named Big South Defensive Player of the Year since 2008. He finished the regular season as the Big South leader in sacks with 11.5 – setting the league’s single-season record. He totaled 72 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, one interception, and one forced fumble. French is ninth nationally in sacks per game (0.88) and 44th in TFL per game (1.2). French had 4.5 sacks in three games this season vs. FBS opponents and had a three-game streak with 2.0 sacks. During the five-game Big South season, French led with 5.5 sacks, tied for sixth with 6.5 TFL, and collected a total of 23 tackles. He posted a tackle-for-loss in ten of 13 appearances, as well as a sack in nine appearances. Gaither returns to Gardner-Webb after earning First Team All-Conference honors last season. The Rock Hill, SC native played in nine games at running back last season, rushing for 1,019 yards on 154 carries and seven touchdowns. In the FCS Playoffs, Gaither rushed for 245 yards and two touchdowns at Eastern Kentucky. That point is the second most compelling pitch by a GWU player in the program’s history, and the most ever by a Gardner-Webb player in the Division I era (since 2000). Gaither also rushed for over 100 yards in five games during the 2022 season. The Runnin’ Bulldogs open the 2023 season on Saturday, September 2 at Appalachian State before playing their home opener on Saturday, September 9 at 6:00 PM at Spangler Stadium vs Elon. Fans can purchase season tickets at gwusports.com.

