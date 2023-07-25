Major League Cricket has sold out another game in Morrisville





MORRISVILLE, NC (WNCN) — Thousands of fans converged on Monday night at Church Street Park in Morrisville for another sellout at a Major League Cricket game. The league has had full attendance at all of its games in both Texas and North Carolina in its inaugural season. “These are the biggest games that will take place here. 70-80 of the world’s best players in a very, very intimate setting, everyone close together, fans enjoying it. This is a dream come true for us,” said Sameer Mehta, the co-founder of MLC. People from all over the country and the world are in the Triangle for these competitions. A fan held up a sign saying they had come from Canada during Monday’s matchup. With the stands packed, dozens of fans even gathered outside the park, peering through a fence hoping to catch even a glimpse of the action. “Someone who loves the sport has been playing the sport for a long time, this is phenomenal,” said Sanjay Pal. Pal has lived in the Triangle since the 1990s and has been helping to raise cricket locally ever since. “Actually, here is the original field, which is called the Shiloh Cricket Field, that some of us helped build. And then I was lucky enough to run the cricket league in the area for a few years in 2000-2001, and it’s just taken off since then,” said Pal. Cricket is winning the hearts of many in different corners of the world. Fans and organizers hope that the US and Morrisville will be no different. “This version of cricket that we play is about three to four hours a game, and you will see a lot of families, younger families, get together. That’s kind of the next evolution of cricket from the traditional cricket that’s been around for hundreds of years,” Pal said. “If we had a bigger stadium we would sell that out, if we had a stadium five times the size we would sell that out. The community here is passionate about the sport and they recognize a good product when they see one,” added Mehta. MLC will play its final game in Morrisville on Tuesday night before returning to Texas for the rest of the season.

