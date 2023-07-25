Ex-football player Yates from the Northwest is filing a lawsuit against the school

CHICAGO — Former Northwestern football player Lloyd Yates filed a lawsuit against the university on Monday, outlining what he says is a “brainwash culture” of hazing and abuse that has become “normalized.”

Yates, a former quarterback and wide receiver who played with Northwestern from 2015 to 2017, became the first self-identified plaintiff in a lawsuit against the school.

Three unnamed former players last week filed complaints with another group of attorneys, who name former football coach Pat Fitzgerald, current college president Michael Schill and others as individual defendants (Yates’ lawsuit names only the university). Noted civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who works with Yates, said at a news conference Monday that he expects to file more than 30 lawsuits against former Northwest athletes (football and other sports) in the coming weeks and months.

“This will be recognized as the #MeToo movement of college sports,” Crump said. “We hope we bring awareness to the problem and support victims and eradicate physical, psychological and sexual hazing.”

Yates’s complaint details several alleged organized hazing rituals at Northwestern that had previously been highlighted — namely “running,” in which a group of players restrained a teammate and engaged in dry-humping and other sexualized acts — as well as new incidents. The complaint alleges that defensive back coach and assistant head coach Matt MacPherson, a Northwestern assistant since 2006, witnessed several alleged hazing incidents, including naked pullups during preseason practice. MacPherson is also accused by a former player, identified in the lawsuit as John Doe 2, of displaying a social media profile of John Doe 2’s girlfriend on a screen during a function meeting, commenting on her appearance and asking about their sexual experiences.

Northwestern is reviewing the claims against MacPherson. After receiving allegations of hazing from a former player in November, the university launched an outside investigation that found no evidence that coaches knew about hazing incidents, but concluded they had an opportunity to learn of and report the incidents.

“We are committed to doing whatever it takes to address hazing issues and ensure that our athletic program remains one that our entire community can be proud of and that is fully aligned with and reflects our values,” the school said in a statement to ESPN.

Later on Monday, Northwestern confirmed in another statement to ESPN that “MacPherson has not been suspended. We continue to review the allegations and will take appropriate action based on the outcome of that process.”

The lawsuit also revealed two cases where coaches were victims of “running,” including an unnamed strength and conditioning coach during a training session in 2015 or 2016. Yates’ lawyers declined to say whether those coaches had been contacted to verify the claims.

After reading the 52-page complaint, Yates said he was “overwhelmed with disappointment, frustration and embarrassment”.

“No young teen should have to put up with what we did as freshmen,” Yates added. “We were conditioned to believe that this behavior was normal, which was nauseating and unacceptable.”

Later on Monday, Fitzgerald’s attorney, Dan Webb, released a statement noting that the lawsuit “does not name our client as a defendant.”

“The indictment alleges that Northwestern negligently allowed the existence of a decades-long pattern, practice and culture of football players involved in hazing fellow athletes that involved physical, sexual and emotional abuse. The indictment brings counts of negligence, gross negligence and violations of the Illinois Gender Violence Act,” Webb wrote.

“With regard to our client, Coach Pat Fitzgerald, it is important to note that this complaint (and, we assume, the 30 others that plaintiffs’ attorneys say they will file) does not name our client as a defendant.

“Furthermore, while the complaint contains detailed, factual allegations about the conduct of student athletes, it does not demonstrate that our client, Coach Fitzgerald, had actual, contemporaneous knowledge of the conduct described in the complaint. Rather, it asserts facts that lead plaintiffs’ attorneys to merely assume and insinuate that our client must somehow have known that such conduct occurred. However, assumptions and innuendo are not legal arguments.”

Northwestern fired Fitzgerald on July 10, but has retained MacPherson and the rest of the assistants and support staff for the 2023 season under interim coach David Braun. Long-time head strength coach Jay Hooten whose name is mentioned in Yates’ lawsuit will also remain with the team.

Yates claims that after admitting to Hooten that he and others had been partying the night before a workout, Hooten told Yates’ teammates that he had “betrayed them”. After practice, Yates claims he was later “running” into the team’s locker room.

Fitzgerald, Northwestern’s all-time winningest coach and two-time national defensive player of the year at the school, has repeatedly denied any involvement or knowledge of hazing during his 17 years leading the program. He has hired an attorney to file a wrongful termination lawsuit.

Yates’ lawsuit details many alleged hazing incidents at Northwestern’s training camp in Kenosha, Wisconsin, including “running” and several rituals that required players to be naked. Yates said he was a victim of “running out” by 12-15 senior players as a freshman in August 2015. The experience left him feeling “embarrassed, embarrassed, dehumanized, powerless, dirty and fearful”. The lawsuit states that while coaches were not present at the Wisconsin incidents, they would tell players to “keep it low” in the dorm, suggesting they knew what was happening.

According to the complaint, a freshman chosen to be “run” was carried naked into the shower by 10-15 teammates, who “dipped him upside down in the ice bath and ran him naked, upside down with his head submerged.”

Former Northwestern linebacker Simba Short, who is expected to file his own lawsuit against the university, stated that he hid in a closet for an hour due to the emotional distress and fear of witnessing the incident.

New hazing rituals included in the lawsuit included the “Dredge”, a social event following the team’s winter conditioning program aimed at “intoxicating members of the team with excessive alcohol intoxication and drinking games”.

Both Yates and his attorneys said Northwestern lacked adequate methods to report abusive behavior, though sources have told ESPN that the team and the athletic department have repeatedly addressed hazing and a zero-tolerance policy toward such incidents. Yates said he only felt comfortable coming forward after a former Northwestern player, whose accusations led the university to launch the hazing investigation, made details public in a July 8 story from The Daily Northwestern.

“Although there was a leadership council, the leadership council was not really a voice for the players who had to and wanted to speak out on certain things,” said lawyer Margaret Battersby Black.

Like the previous lawsuits against Northwestern, Yates’ complaint did not identify any players who led the hazing. Other than MacPherson, the complaint did not identify any other assistant coaches, although it cited several instances where white coaches made comments to black players to “bully, intimidate, and make these players of color feel inferior.”

“We were all victims,” ​​Yates said. “If you were duped or sided with the perpetrators, it was really a culture where you had to find a position. For some guys, that was where their identity lay, but they’re not to blame. They’re victims as much as we are.”

Schill expressed support for the school’s athletes on Monday, reiterating that any allegations of hazing or assault would be investigated. In a letter to the campus community, Schill referred to “widespread condemnation of our athletic program” and acknowledged that while “embarrassing events occurred in the football program,” most of the Northwest athletes “are people of character who are doing great things both on the field and in the classroom.”

“I am committed to supporting our student-athletes and repairing any damage our athletic program may have suffered,” Schill wrote. “Part of that commitment is to protect the safety and well-being of our students. That commitment includes thoroughly investigating every case or allegation of hazing or assault. That commitment includes creating processes and safeguards so that what happened in football can never happen again at Northwestern. That commitment also includes celebrating, defending, and caring for both students and staff who are unfairly implicated by a broad brush.”

ESPN staff writer Dan Murphy contributed to this report.