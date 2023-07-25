Sports
Don’t count Minnesota out of the new women’s pro hockey league – Twin Cities
When it was announced on June 29 that a new deep-pocketed ownership group plans to launch a new professional hockey league in January, it was immediately assumed by many that Minnesota would be the odd one out.
That was already the case in the Premier Hockey League, geographically if not competitively. The Whitecaps’ six league rivals were in New Jersey, Connecticut, Boston, Buffalo, Montreal and Toronto.
In addition, the new unnamed league that expects to announce names, teams and markets within a month will be a team smaller than the Premier Hockey Federation, in which the Whitecaps have played since 2018, according to Commissioner Reagan Carey.
Certainly, a new league trying to establish itself as the first economically viable pro women’s hockey league won’t want to start with one market more than 800 miles away from its closest rival.
Maybe.
We have (Minnesota) very high on our target list, said Jayna Hefford, president of the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association, which helped attract Los Angeles Dodgers president Mark Walter and Billie Jean King as investors in the new league. We think it’s a market that can be very successful.
While the new league has set a goal to begin play in January, there still seems to be a lot to settle, from the six markets teams will receive for the first season to how much help the league will receive from the NHL, an established goal of all involved, and perhaps a necessary goal for the league to succeed.
The startup is funded by the $5.6 billion Mark Walter Group according to Forbes Magazine and BJK Enterprise, a data-driven, people-centric investing, consulting and marketing company founded by tennis great King.
Hefford won four Olympic gold medals as part of Team Canada, but played 15 seasons of professional hockey under three different leagues without earning a dollar, US or Canadian.
With the aim of changing that, the PWHPA essentially wanted to create a league with a sustainable business model and the infrastructure and resources necessary to make it succeed for its players. Looking for investors, the association interested investor groups led by King and Walter, who is worth $5.6 billion according to Forbes and co-owns Premier League football club Chelsea FC.
That’s where they got it from.
It remains unclear if any of the PHF teams, or at least their names, will be part of the new league, but it’s likely there will be teams in Montreal, Toronto and Boston, and perhaps Pittsburgh, Washington DC and Ottawa. And maybe Minnesota.
All, not coincidentally, in NHL markets.
There aren’t too many arguments that in hockey, Minnesota and specifically for girls and women, hockey is the backbone of the nation in terms of growth and development, from youth to high schools to Division I and its longstanding presence at the pro level, said Carey, Team USA’s longtime director of women’s hockey and former PHF commissioner who will lead the new league.
I imagine Minnesota continues to be a strong market and influence, and in this new league, everything is still on the table.
Jack Brodt, former coach and general manager of the Whitecaps, which he co-founded in 2004, believes there is no better market for women’s hockey than Minnesota. When the team played at TRIA Rink in downtown St. Paul, he said, the team averaged a sell-out crowd, just 1,250 standing places, for two seasons before the COVID-19 pandemic.
For two seasons at the Richfield Ice Arena, he estimated, the team would draw between 400 and 600 (the PHF did not officially announce attendance numbers).
We have without a doubt the best fan base of any city in the US or Canada, Brodt said. We would sell out our games. I’ve been to Connecticut and only seen 50 people at the game. I’ve been to Toronto four times, twice for four games, and there weren’t a hundred fans at any of those games. Here we are, in what is probably still the heart of hockey in Canada, Toronto, and there’s no one there.
According to Hefford, that makes a difference. But that also applies to other factors, such as facilities. Right now, she said, the ideal venue would hold between 3,000 and 10,000 spectators. For reference, the University of Minnesota’s Knight Arena seats approximately 3,500.
Hefford said he’s in an NHL market: “Sounds logical, but isn’t a deal breaker. The Wild have helped the Whitecaps in the past with free ice time and some financial support, but there was no formal deal between the clubs.
And travel expenses will certainly be an issue. A competition with six markets that teams can reach by bus is attractive. While costs didn’t keep the Whitecaps out of the PHF, it’s worth noting that the PHF did not have a sustainable business model. Immediately salary cap set at $1.5 million in 2023Brodt noted, the Whitecaps were expected to lose more than $1.5 million this season.
The PHF’s assets have been purchased by the new ownership group, according to the Associated Press, and a collective bargaining agreement has been negotiated with an average player salary of $55,000. The rest wait.
Will Minnesota be involved?
“In this new league,” Carey said, “everything is still on the table.
