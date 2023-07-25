Sports
Who are the main financiers and supporters of tennis?
There is no doubt that certain brands have a stronger connection to tennis than others, either because they are established in tennis circles or simply because they support a lot of top players.
Three main types of sponsors dominate the tennis environment and they all involve equipping players with the best gear and looking great too.
Analyzing the most popular sponsors around tennis, sportswear companies have jumped into the fashion of new kits and shoes for players.
Clothes and shoes aside, the next big sponsorship category comes as no surprise as all players require at least one racquet and most have a bag full of their weapon of choice, fully sponsored.
Another tennis tradition that has created a niche for brands is the trophy ceremony, where players traditionally wear a sponsored timepiece from a luxury watchmaker.
Wilson
According to analysts global data, racket makers Wilson stands out as the brand that has sponsored the most number of high-profile tennis players.
Roger Federer’s last racquet of choice was made by Wilson, who also supplies Stefanos Tsitsipas, Maria Sakkari, Aryna Sabalenka and Borna Coric, to name a few.
Founded in Chicago, Illinois, Wilson Sporting Goods manufactures a variety of sporting goods for disciplines such as baseball, badminton, American football, basketball, softball, golf, racquetball, soccer, squash, tennis, pickleball and volleyball.
Nike
Nike supplies the footwear to more top ten players than any other brand.
They have a long association with the sport as one of the leading athletic shoe manufacturers in the world.
The Nike Air Zoom Vapor range is one of the most popular shoes among tennis professionals.
Rolex
Rolex and tennis first came together when the brand partnered with The Championships, Wimbledon in 1978, as tennis went through a powerful transformation, the watchmakers themselves say of the partnership.
The brand gradually forged ties with all top sports competitions. Rolex is now a partner of the four Grand Slam tournaments, all major events in the men’s and women’s game and the leading international team competitions.
Rolex also has sponsorship deals with a number of top players, including Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek, the current world No. 1 for men and women.
Yonex
Founded in Japan, Yonex has built a global reputation as one of the top racquet makers in the industry.
They have expanded their tennis offer with shoes and other clothing.
Among their top sponsored athletes are 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and Casper Ruud.
Babolat
Babolat’s relationship with tennis dates back to the genesis of the modern sport.
They pioneered the first natural gut strings for tennis rackets and have been supplying the sport ever since.
Babolat supplies rackets to Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal and more top players.
READ MORE: Who are Rafael Nadals sponsors?
Lacoste
Another quintessential tennis brand, Lacoste was one that started out as a player-for-player company.
Unique, bold but always stylish, Lacoste has become a sought-after fashion brand.
They sponsor Novak Djokovic and strip Daniil Medvedev from head to toe, offering special collections inspired by both players.
HEAD
Another premium racket brand with the biggest names on their books, HEAD’s range of Speed rackets is endorsed by none other than Novak Djokovic.
Andrey Rublev, Jannik Sinner and Taylore Fritz all use HEAD rackets, as do WTA stars Coco Gauff and Martina Trevisan.
Originally a ski equipment company, HEAD also helped introduce new lightweight materials that allowed the sport to take a leap into the future.
ASICS
ASICS can lay claim to making some of the best tennis shoes on the market to the point that some players have even suggested they can give someone a significant advantage.
Despite Iga Swiatek leaving the company as a sponsor, the world number 1 still wears their shoes, as she is not too happy with the new brand’s shoes.
ASICS also supplies Novak Djokovic with his shoes and builds their entire range around its modified versions of the FF3 tennis shoe.
Dunlop
Dunlop is known as a ball supplier, but they also have a stake in the racket and clothing trade.
Rising British star Jack Draper is one of the top athletes supported by Dunlop.
Dunlop also supports both the Mouratoglou Tennis Academy and the IMG Tennis Academy as they look to the future of the sport.
Long associated with tennis, Fila is today the brand of choice for many top players, including Marin Cilic, John Isner and Karolina Pliskova.
The world-renowned athleisure brand has been appearing in tennis for decades.
Originally just a small local clothing company in the Italian Alps, Fila injected itself into sportswear with a pioneering sponsorship from Bjorn Borg in the 1970s.
