Lloyd Yates becomes the first football player to sue Northwestern over a hazing scandal





Former Northwestern quarterback Lloyd Yates filed a lawsuit against Northwestern Monday alleging that the university was negligent in identifying and responding to alleged incidents of hazing on the football team. While the only defendant named was Northwestern, the lawsuit alleges that Associate Head Coach Matt MacPherson witnessed naked pull-ups along with “other forms of hazing.” The filing comes after three former football players sued Northwestern last week over similar allegations, and a former volleyball player sued Monday over hazing charges. Attorney Ben Crump said this lawsuit is the first in a series of lawsuits and that he plans to file more than 30 individual lawsuits in the “week and months ahead.” Yates is the first player to name himself as a plaintiff as the three other former players who filed suit last week are listed as John Doe 1, 2 and 3. “I hope three things come out of this lawsuit,” Yates said Monday morning. “I want justice for all victims of this horrific hazing. I want closure for myself and hundreds of other Northwest football players who have suffered in silence… Finally, I want protection for future players. Northwestern failed to protect us.” A member of the football team from 2015 to 2017, Yates is the first player to file a complaint with well-known attorneys Ben Crump and Steven Levin. Crump told The Daily Thursday that he was representing 15 players at the time, but Lloyd’s lawsuit was filed by one plaintiff. Other players named as victims of abuse in the lawsuit include former linebackers Simba Short, who played from 2015 to 2016, and Warren Miles Long, who played from 2013 to 2017. The filing alleges that Yates was subject to a hazing ritual known as “running,” in which a younger member of the team is forcibly humped dry by older members, along with other commonly alleged hazing practices such as naked pull-ups. It says senior league players alluded to “running” in the summer before his freshman year — a process, the lawsuit describes, of “desensitizing” players to hazing before the season began. The lawsuit also features a number of previously unreported rituals, including one in which younger players are forced to tell embarrassing or sexually revealing stories while traveling by bus to games or practices. The lawsuit says coaches deliberately avoided the bus, dubbed “Bus Two”, to maintain denial of actions on board. A separate former player, who initially reported hazing to the university in November, previously made similar claims about “Bus Two” to The Daily. While he had no personal experience aboard “Bus Two”, he said he remembers Fitzgerald referring to “Bus Two” and his onboard antics during a team training session. In another newly reported ritual, players had to drink excessive amounts of alcohol in a practice known as the “Dredge,” or drinking rim. Often, players ended up in vomiting and unconsciousness, according to the complaint filed. Participation was not optional, as refusal could result in a player being listed to be “exploited”. “To all the young athletes out there, I urge you to stand up,” said Yates. “Stand up for yourself, even when the odds are against you, because I’ve come to realize that no one else will.” E-mail: [email protected] Twitter: @charcole27 E-mail: [email protected] Twitter: @alycebrownn E-mail: [email protected] Twitter: @nicolejmarkus Related Stories: — Former NU footballer details hazing allegations after coach suspension — University president Michael Schill says he “may have made a mistake” in determining Pat Fitzgerald’s sanction — Investigation finds evidence of hazing in football program, Pat Fitzgerald suspended

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailynorthwestern.com/2023/07/24/lateststories/lloyd-yates-becomes-first-named-football-player-to-sue-northwestern-in-hazing-scandal/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos