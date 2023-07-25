Former WSU tennis player who gives back to the university

FAIRBORN He was always good at returning a difficult serve, but this is arguably the best performance of Sudan Dewan’s career.

After graduating from Northmont High School and playing tennis for a year at Purdue University, Dewan transferred to Wright State and became a star of the Raiders teams in the early 1980s. In his senior year, WSU was among the top 20 teams in the country in NCAA Division II.

His younger brother Nick played tennis with Wright State for four years and was the team’s MVP.

Their sister Renu teamed with Jamie Plummer at Northmont to win the Ohio High School Athletic Association doubles title in 1980. Renu became a three-time All-Mid-American Conference player at Toledo and four years ago, after a decade and a half coaching in Ohio and India, she was inducted into the Miami Valley Tennis Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

However, the achievements of the three children dwarfed that of their late father Amrit Dewan, who was India’s national badminton champion in 1951 and won the US senior doubles championship, masters division, 45 years later.

Their mother, the late Dr. Gopi Dewan, was a prominent medical doctor in Mumbai, India before gaining similar stature here and becoming one of the original founders of the Dayton Hindu Temple.

Although a family of achievements, the Dewans did not forget the paths that led them to success.

Mom and Dad always made sure to put money aside for Wright State or other philanthropic areas, Dewan said. They often aligned it with sports and education. As you get older in life and can do some things, you want to give back to your community that was really helpful in building a foundation for you.

And so, when the Dewans learned a few years ago that Wright State was looking to upgrade its tennis program, the family donated a significant amount of money.

But due to a series of headwinds, as WSU athletics director Bob Grant put it, the tennis courts weren’t built and then the COVID pandemic brought many of the college sports to a halt and falter.

In June 2020, WSU announced it would be eliminating men’s and women’s tennis and softball.

Suddenly, Sudan’s sport was no more, Grant said. And that left me with a difficult call to make. I told him, Man, we don’t have a team anymore. What do you want to do?

However, he has a heart of gold and he said, ‘Hey, Bob, we’re still behind all of you. I am willing to hold the donation in place if you can think of something that will help all athletes.

Dewan said the more he and his siblings thought about it, the more they focused on athlete health:

My mom and brother are both doctors and we thought, okay, let’s do something with nutrition.

Those thoughts led to the creation of the new Dewan Family Fueling Center which was dedicated late Friday afternoon at the Strength and Conditioning Center at the Setzer Pavilion/Mills Morgan Center.

Dewan, who now lives in Dallas, where he is Chief Financial Officer of OX Engineering Products, was back in town this weekend with his wife Rachna for his high school reunion.

They were joined at the WSU dedication by Renu, who lives in the area and has a family of his own, and several members of the WSU athletic staff, including Grant; the sports performance director, Cole Pittsford; and basketball coaches Scott Nagy and Kari Hoffman.

The Fueling Center at the front of a room filled with 11 strength-training machines and, most days, several sweaty, strenuous athletes working out, was stocked with everything from oranges, apples, and bananas to protein bars, Gatorade on tap, and a cooler full of energy drinks. It is also the place where protein shakes are made.

It’s a real upgrade to our power station, Pittsford said. Before that we just had a cart with some trays of snacks for our athletes.

Not only did this gift renovate the space, but it will also bring in extra money to replenish the food.

It allows us to provide our athletes with better nutrition. At least before they leave here and go straight to their practice or a class, they’ll get something in their system that will help them recover faster. They will be able to leave with a piece of fruit and a protein shake, but not a lot of calories.

Grant noted that in addition to helping current WSU athlete, the new tank center could help recruit:

If you get a recruit on campus for 24 or 48 hours, it shows them a different commitment, a different way to make them better. This only reinforces our concern for the overall person.

Dewan said he never thought about withdrawing the donation after tennis closed:

It’s about something bigger than that. My brother and I both had a good education here and all the little life lessons we learned here through sport helped us later on.

You learn discipline and determination and teamwork and there’s the camaraderie you build with each other, all of that translates into what we’re doing now. And were grateful.

So does Grant:

There are so many good layers to this effort, from what it does for our athletes to what it shows about Sudan and its family.

The sport they loved and played at the school may be gone, but the Dewans have never been greater champions at WSU.