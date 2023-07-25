Six Ukrainian children who played at the Quebec hockey tournament to return to school

MONTREAL Six Ukrainian children who took part in Quebec City’s famed peewee hockey tournament earlier this year will return to the provincial capital next month to live and attend school in the province.

The players were part of a team of 11- and 12-year-old Ukrainian refugees who were showered with attention at the annual Quebec International Peewee Hockey Tournament in February.

One of the organizers who helped bring the team to Quebec City last winter said the six had expressed a desire to stay in the province at the time, but had to return home due to visa requirements.

“Pretty much on the last day they were in Quebec, there were some kids asking their host families if it would be possible for them to stay in Quebec and play hockey and go to school,” said Sean Brub, a businessman from Quebec City.

“We talked to those guys and I said it was better for them to go back, to comply with the immigration rules, but I would do our very best to find them a school.”

Brub said Monday the boys have been granted visas to attend classes and play hockey at the city’s English-language St. Patrick’s High School.

“We’re actually pretty lucky that all six of them are in the same school and play for the same team,” Brub said in an interview from Europe.

The kids were celebrated earlier this year, playing to a sold-out crowd at the Vidotron Center and taking part in a host of activities, including a Montreal Canadiens practice and an NHL game.

“Since the day they went back, they talk almost daily about Quebec and their experiences with their parents in Ukraine,” Brub said.

But they have been warned that this time will be very different.

“Before this trip, I said to those guys, ‘Hey, you’re going to come over now and it’s getting serious,'” Brub said. “They come here to be like regular kids from Quebec, go to school, play hockey, and try to have a normal childhood.”

Brub said one of the players will have his mother with him, while the five others will live with the bat families that housed them during the tournament.

The children come from Kiev, Dnipro and Odessa and have experienced war. Brub recalled talking to one of the mothers about the Quebec option on the same day their Dnipro apartment burned down after a nearby air raid.

Of the six players, one has already lost a father in the war and at least two others have active duty fathers and only rarely see them when they have breaks from the front, he said.

It’s not certain how long they can stay in Quebec, but Brub is hopeful it will last beyond the next school year.

What started as Brub’s personal mission has also grown into a community effort.

A group of volunteers started a non-profit organization to help fund the Ukrainian students who went to Quebec City to attend school. They named the organization Mission Druzhba in honor of the Druzbha-78 team that played in the tournament in 1992.

Olivier Hubert-Benoit, a Quebec City father of three who now works with Brub on the nonprofit, got involved last February as soon as he heard the team was coming. He housed two of the players last winter and one of the six will move in with him when he arrives at the end of August.

“Even before the peewee tournament, when war hit Ukraine, my wife and I had considered helping in some way,” said Hubert-Benoit. “We are happy to take action and help alleviate some of the suffering.”

In addition to helping offset some of the students’ costs, Hubert-Benoit said, the nonprofit also raises money to help another Ukraine-based team dream about the annual peewee tournament.

Brub, for his part, looks forward to seeing the children again and welcomes the community’s support.

“I had four weeks of very high, very intense emotions with them and into February, so I got really attached to them and I want to see them again,” said Brub. “But also, now I’m not alone in all this.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on July 24, 2023.

Sidhartha Banerjee, The Canadian Press



