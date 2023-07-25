Men’s Soccer Announces 2023 Schedule – UCF Athletics

Exhibition schedule

The Knights will participate in two preseason exhibition games. UCF will host Jacksonville on August 12 before heading west to take on longtime rival South Fla on August 17. to visit.

Non-conference schedule

Black and Gold’s non-conference schedule is marked by two ACC opponents and features a total of five matches prior to the start of Sun Belt play. All five opponents finished 2022 with an RPI better than 110 and four of them finished with a grade of 95 or better.

The Knights open the season on August 24 on the road against Clemson, one of the top football programs in the country. The Tigers won the 2021 National Championship and have made it to the NCAA Tournament in nine of the past 10 years, including three Elite Eights and two Sweet 16s. Clemson finished the 2022 season ranked No. 13 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll. In their history, the Tigers have been ranked No. 1 31 times. The game against Clemson marks the third time in the Calabrian era that the Black and Gold have started the season against an ACC opponent. It will be the fifth time in Calabrese’s seven seasons to feature at least one ACC program and the third time to feature two ACC foes.

UCF will reunite at home with Stetson on August 27 for the first time since 2017 in what will be the 48th-ever meeting between the two sides. The Knights have a 34-10-3 all-time lead over the Hatters.

The Black and Gold will face their second ACC foe on September 1 at home to NC State. The two sides battled for a 2-1 decision in favor of the Wolfpack in Raleigh in 2021. NC State has hosted three NCAA Tournaments in the past six seasons.

Meeting FIU for the third year in a row, the Knights will host the Panthers on September 5, after coming away from Miami 3-1 last season. FIU won the regular season and tournament title of the American Athletic Conference last season.

UCF’s final non-conference game is scheduled for September 9 against Brown, a team the Black and Gold have never played.

Sun Belt Schedule

The Knights play the other nine members of the Sun Belt once in their first season as part of one of the toughest conferences in the country. The schedule includes four home games at the UCF Soccer Complex, with the other five on the road. The Black and Gold start and end their Sun Belt slate with home games.

The Sun Belt will reunite UCF with some of their old Conference USA league mates. The Knights were members of C-USA through the 2012 season and began their run in The American in 2013. Kentucky, Marshall, and South Carolina were all members in addition to the Black and Gold in their final year of C-USA action. The Knights enter the season with a 32-27-8 record against current teams in the Sun Belt, having played every opponent at least twice in the past.

Sun Belt Game One | September 15 vs. West Virginia

UCF’s first game as a member of the Sun Belt Conference will be at home against fellow men’s soccer member West Virginia. The Mountaineers finished the 2022 season with a 7-7-4 record, including a 3-1-4 score in league games. They faced five teams ranked in the top 20 of the United Soccer Coaches poll last season, going 0-4-1, tied only 3-3 at home to No. 2 Kentucky. The Wildcats later finished the Mountaineers’ season in the Sun Belt Semifinals. West Virginia has made three NCAA Tournament appearances in the past five seasons and saw its name in the series in 2018, 2019 and 2021, including a quarterfinal appearance in its most recent trip to the tournament. The Mountaineers finished the 2022 season with an RPI of 53. The Black and Gold have not lost to West Virginia in three all-time encounters with a 2-0-1 record with a recent 1-0 win in 2018.

Sun Belt Game Two | September 23 in Marshall

The Knights will be challenged in their first road game of Sun Belt action, facing the 2020 National Champion Thundering Herd. Marshall finished the 2022 season ranked No. 12 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll after a Sweet 16 performance sparked by an upset from fourth-seeded Virginia. Their run was stopped in the next round by 13th-seeded and eventual national runner-up Indiana, ending the Thundering Herd’s season at 11-4-4 with an RPI of 29. UCF has a five-game winning streak over Marshall and an all-time record of 7-3-1, with the most recent encounter being a 1-0 win in 2012.

Sun Belt Game Three | September 29 in Kentucky

The Wildcats were the top seed in last season’s NCAA Tournament, but saw their streak come to an end earlier than expected as they were upset by Pittsburgh in the Sweet 16. It was Kentucky’s only loss of the season as they finished the campaign 15-1-5 ranked No. 6 in both the United Soccer Coaches poll and the RPI. The Wildcats have not missed an NCAA tournament since 2017, making three consecutive Sweet 16s and reaching the quarterfinals in 2018. The Knights have a three-game undefeated streak over Kentucky with the most recent encounter being a 1-0 victory in 2012.

Sun Belt Game Four | Oct 7 vs. Georgia South

The Eagles struggled in the Sun Belt’s inaugural season back in action, going 0-8 in conference play and 1-14-1 overall. Georgia Southern is looking for its first winning season since 2017, when it went 9-8-1. UCF owns a 7-2-0 all-time record against the Eagles, the last encounter ending in a decisive 5-1 Knight victory in 2013.

Sun Belt Game Five | October 14 at Old Dominion

The Monarchs started their 2022 campaign 6-4-2, but finished the year with four consecutive losses and finished the year with an RPI of 89. The Knights faced Old Dominion just three times, winning the first meeting in 2008 before being narrowly defeated in the two subsequent matchups in 2012 and 2013.

Sun Belt Game Six | October 18 vs. Coastal Carolina

The Chanticleers are coming off a rare season where they finished with a .500 record at 5-5-6. Coastal Carolina hasn’t had a losing season since 1998, and since then they’ve only finished a campaign twice with a .500 record. They last made the NCAA Tournament in 2019, defeating NC State in double overtime in the first round before falling to No. 3 SMU in the second round, also in double overtime. The Chanticleers were the Sun Belt Tournament champions that season, earning the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. UCF and Coastal Carolina have not met since 1998, when the Knights went on to an 8-1 victory to tie the all-time series at 2-2.

Sun Belt Game Seven | October 22 in South Carolina

The Gamecocks are looking for their first winning season since 2016, when they went 11-8-1 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. South Carolina and UCF did not meet until 2019, a game in which the Knights pounded the Gamecocks with shots, finishing the game with a 24-3 lead and a final score of 2-0. A historically great program, South Carolina has made 22 NCAA tournament appearances and has an 8-2-4 all-time record above the Black and Gold.

Sun Belt Game Eight | October 27 at Georgia State

Georgia State has strung together eight consecutive winning seasons and has had two consecutive notable campaigns. In the 2021 season, the Panthers fell into double overtime of the MAC championship game, but won a first-round NCAA Tournament encounter with Charlotte. The following year, Georgia State was bounced in the Sun Belt Semifinals, narrowly missing out on the NCAA Tournament despite a 12-4-3 record. The Knights have a 7-3 all-time lead over the Panthers with the most recent encounter being a 2-1 double victory for UCF in 2004.

Sun Belt Game Nine | October 31 against James Madison

The regular season comes to a close with Senior Knight on Halloween as the Black and Gold reunite with James Madison, the team they defeated in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Spring 2021. Since then, the Dukes went 11-5-1 in Fall 2021 and 8-8-4 in 2022, going 5-0 in the Semifinals. However, the Dukes could not prevail against No. 2 Kentucky in the Finals, falling 2–0 and ending their season. The Spring 2021 meeting marked only the second all-time meeting between the Knights and Dukes as each team has a win to their credit in the series.

About the sun belt

The Sun Belt recently resurfaced as a conference, resuming play in 2022 after previously sponsoring men’s soccer from 1976-1995 and 2014-20. The Knights only join Kentucky, South Carolina and West Virginia as members of men’s soccer. Those four teams join James Madison, Marshall, Old Dominion, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern and Georgia State. With the addition of the Black and Gold, the Sun Belt will feature some of the sport’s most successful programs. The nine teams that were already in the league before UCF arrived combined to make more than 100 NCAA Tournament appearances all-time.

The Sun Belt Championship tournament will host eight teams and will be held November 5-12.

Conference History of UCF

The Sun Belt will be the fourth conference to include the UCF men’s soccer program, playing in the Atlantic Sun from 1993-2004, Conference USA from 2005-2012, and The American from 2013 through the 2022 season.



SEASON TICKETS

Season tickets for the 2023 men’s and women’s soccer season are on sale now! Visit our ticketing central page to secure your seats now. Tickets for individual games will go on sale at a later date.